Carême season 1 episode 7: Release date, where to watch, and more

Carême is a period drama that follows the story of a talented chef named Antonin, who gets involved in the world of espionage within the French aristocracy. The show premiered on Apple TV+ on April 30, 2025, with episode 7 scheduled for release on June 4, 2025, at 12 AM ET.

Antonin was a real-life chef during the Napoleonic era and is recognized as the world's first celebrity chef. The series is based on the book Cooking for Kings: The Life of Antonin Carême, The First Celebrity Chef by Ian Kelly, who also co-created the show with Davide Serino.

Carême season 1 episode 7 will release on June 4, 2025

As mentioned above, Carême season 1 episode 7 will air on Apple TV+ at 12 AM Eastern Time on Wednesday, June 4, 2025. The show will conclude with the eighth and final episode on June 11, 2025.

The release timings for the upcoming episode will vary for different regions. The table below shows the release timings for viewers across the world.

Regions Release Day and Date Time USA (Pacific Time) Tuesday, June 3, 2025 9 pm USA (Eastern Time) Wednesday, June 4, 2025 12 am Brazil (BRT) Wednesday, June 4, 2025 1 pm UK (BST) Wednesday, June 4, 2025 5 am Central Europe (CET) Wednesday, June 4, 2025 6 am India (IST) Wednesday, June 4, 2025 9:30 am South Africa (SAST) Wednesday, June 4, 2025 6 am Philippines (PHT) Wednesday, June 4, 2025 12 pm Australia (ACDT) Wednesday, June 4, 2025 1:30 pm New Zealand (NZST) Wednesday, June 4, 2025 4 pm

As an Apple TV+ original, the episode will be available exclusively on the platform with a valid subscription. Apple TV+ subscriptions begin at $9.99 per month. The show will also be accessible via the Apple TV+ channel on Prime Video.

Carême season 1 episode 6 recap

Antonin in a still from Carême episode 6 (Image via Apple TV+)

Carême season 1 episode 5 ended with the kitchen helper, Lilian, discovering a picture of a mysterious woman among Sylvain Bailly's belongings, which Antonin was handed over after his father's death.

Lilian gave the picture to Talleyrand, and their conversation implied that Antonin was unaware of his mother's identity. For his benefit, Talleyrand insisted he must not find out about it. Meanwhile, Fouché discovered that Cadoudal, a royalist involved in the bomb blast against Napoleon, was hiding in Quiberon.

Episode 6 opened with Cadoudal's arrest. He was subsequently tortured in the presence of an assistant from Napoleon's ministry but refused to reveal the name of the person who had helped him in orchestrating the attack.

When Talleyrand told Catherine about Cadoudal's arrest, she insisted that they get rid of Antonin, since he had drawn the map of Napoleon's route for the blast. Talleyrand took Antonin for a horse riding lesson and subtly asked him to leave Paris by showing him the way to Strasbourg.

However, Antonin was determined to avenge his father's death. He devised a plan to shift the blame onto someone else by delivering a message to Cadoudal through food. With Talleyrand's help, Antonin secured a lunch appointment with Cadoudal in prison.

Antonin cleverly hid the message in coffee instead of a dish, in which the police had expected to find something suspicious. The message was the Coat of Arms, a symbol synonymous with the Duke of Enghien. After lunch, Cadoudal made a statement to the police, blaming the Duke of Enghien for the blast instead of Talleyrand.

Henriette informed Antonin that she was safe and asked him to come over to stay with her. While Antonin was still contemplating his next move, Fouché visited him at Talleyrand's residence and revealed that it was Courtiade who had spread the rumors about Bailly being a traitor.

Since Courtiade was Talleyrand’s right-hand man, Antonin realized that Talleyrand himself had orchestrated the betrayal for his own gain.

Carême is available to stream on Apple TV+.

