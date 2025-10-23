Chicago Fire season 14 episode 4 recap: What was behind the crisis at Herrmann's house?

Chicago Fire season 14 episode 4 brought an unexpected crisis for Firehouse 51, with Herrmann being at the center of it. A fire accident broke out at his residence in the latest episode. While his family remains safe, their cherished home was heavily damaged.

The rest of them try their best to support Herrmann and his family while trying to handle their personal problems. From Kidd and Severide's efforts with Isaiah to Vasquez's search in his father's case, several developments in different subplots were also shown in the latest drop.

Although Herrmann kept blaming himself for the fire, it was found that a stove ignition issue was the main cause. By the end, Herrmann and his family were able to find strength amidst the chaos.

Disclaimer: The article contains spoilers for Chicago Fire season 14 episode 4. Reader's discretion is advised.

Chicago Fire season 14 episode 4 recap: Herrmann's family meets with a crisis

Chicago Fire season 14 put the team of Firehouse 51 in an unusual situation as one of their teammates stood at the center of their case for the day. The episode showed Herrmann and his family starting the day, with his children heading to school and his wife preparing for her first day at work. His daughter, Annabelle, planned to skip school for the day.

As he headed to work, the team soon got a call that Herrmann's house had been met with a fire accident. With only Annabelle at home, Herrman got tense about his daughter's well-being. As soon as the team reached his home, he rushed inside the house to rescue his daughter immediately.

The situation at the site was worsening by the minute, with the fire spreading across the house. Cindy, Herrmann's wife, soon reached the location and informed that Annabelle had left for school at the last minute and was not inside the house. While this brought relief to Herrmann, he took his family's situation to heart and attempted all he could to save the house. Vasquez fought with him to bring him out of the house, saving him just in time before an explosion. While the entire family was safe, their belongings and memories of the house were burned down in the accident.

Chicago Fire season 14 episode 4 recap: The team helps Herrmann, and Capp begins his paramedic training

Herrmann's plight made the entire team worried about their teammate, with questions about temporary residence and essential needs being discussed by them. Mouch arranged for a temporary stay while Kidd and Severide collected essential supplies to help Herrmann's family.

Meanwhile, Violet and Novak had planned to begin training firefighters as paramedics. They had chosen Herrmann as their first candidate, but with the incident, they needed a replacement. Severide suggests taking Capp on board, which left the two skeptical about how he could make the important task work. The training led to successful results as he calmly helped during a medical emergency at an acupuncture studio.

While Herrmann's family shifted to their temporary stay, Cindy asked Herrmann if he knew the cause of the fire accident. While he denied any knowledge, it is later revealed to the viewers that he doubted himself as the cause. He had recently put in some new wiring in the residence, making him worry if that had led to the fire.

On the other hand, Isaiah has a slightly rough exchange with Kidd and Severide about Herrmann's teen son, stating that he knew the child would be suffering differently due to the accident and was not doing fine, as they assumed him to be.

Chicago Fire season 14 episode 4 recap: Severide finds the cause of the fire at Herrmann's house

The family's morale was down after the fire incident, as they lost their precious memories and personal belongings. It became difficult for Herrmann to see the pain of his wife and children, and he headed to the burnt house to hunt for anything that survived the accident.

Severide planned to investigate the cause of the accident and took along Isaiah to help with the case. The sharp-minded boy was intrigued by the investigation process and aided Severide and other experts in finding the root cause of the fire. Severide found that there was a short in the stove ignition that led to the fire in Herrmann's house, clearing that the incident was not his teammate's fault.

Vasquez actively studied all the files on the case for which his father was jailed and came to the conclusion that the medic report of the incident was missing. He confirmed with Novak that such reports also mention the potential weapons that may have caused the incident, which could help in proving his father's innocence against charges of planting evidence. He met his father in the episode, informing him about all that he had found so far.

Isaiah gave his precious cap to Herrmann's son through Kidd, proving that he might slowly open up ahead. Mouch helped Herrmann find his belongings at the burnt house. The episode ended on an emotional note with Herrmann finding and giving his wife her mother's precious ring.

Watch Chicago Fire season 14 on NBC and Peacock.

