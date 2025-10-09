Chicago Fire season 14 episode 2 recap: Has Ritter left the series?

Chicago Fire season 14 has released the second episode of the season, and the tensions remain high as always. From Vasquez's entry to the emergencies that came in the episode, each moment brought unexpected twists.

A fire breaks out at a junkyard, putting the team in a complex situation. Vasquez takes a risky step to save the day, acting without Kidd's command once again. Kidd and Severide are also ready to agree to foster Isaiah, bringing a new turn to their story. Violet and Novak find themselves solving a mysterious stabbing case. Herrmann and Mouch's confusion continues to bring more problems for the two.

Amidst it all, Ritter's situation after Dwayne's injury became one of the pivotal points in the episode. While the situation seems to be improving, Ritter's pivotal decision in the episode brings a big change to the show.

Chicago Fire season 14 episode 2: Ritter and Dwayne's tough challenges bring a big twist

A still from Chicago Fire season 14 (Image via NBC)

Things took a big turn when Ritter learnt about Dwayne getting shot in the first episode of Chicago Fire season 14. However, Dwayne's condition had improved by the second episode. Ritter makes an appearance in the latest episode, sharing his situation with Violet. The latter encourages him to give his relationship with Dwayne another chance, which leads him to decide to move to New York.

As Ritter discloses the news to Violet, she suddenly realises what it would mean for their team. While Ritter only called it an 'extended furlough' with the budget cuts in the department, Violet was saddened by losing another close teammate.

Towards the end of the episode, Violet comes to terms with the situation and rushes with Novak to give a proper farewell to Ritter. This marks the exit of the character from the series.

Chicago Fire season 14 episode 2: There is more to Vasquez than meets the eye

A still from Chicago Fire season 14 (Image via NBC)

A fire accident happens in a junkyard, bringing Firehouse 51 to the location. Trying to handle the dangerous situation on the site, Kidd and Vasquez spot a gas canister that was about to explode. While they tried to bring help from the team, Vasquez made an independent call to carry the canister and take it to Mouch and the team to put the fire out.

While his high-risk action prevents a big accident from happening, Kidd continues to be sceptical about the new joinee. In the episode, the viewers are also made aware of some rough altercations he had with a former police colleague.

He also receives a call from the Metropolitan Correctional Center, which he answers by greeting his dad. From his past actions to his dad, there are several mysteries attached to him that the series will touch upon ahead.

Chicago Fire season 14 episode 2: Kidd and Severide welcome the new kid

A still from Chicago Fire season 14 (Image via NBC)

Kidd and Severide have a new member at their house in Chicago Fire season 14. After Terry informs them about the teenage foster child in the season premiere, the couple meets the kid, Isaiah, for the first time in episode 2.

Having a troubled family background, Isaiah appears as a sincere yet reserved boy. Kidd and Severide decide to take the boy in, bringing a new twist to their journey together. The two also ask around for tips and make arrangements to welcome a teenager.

However, Isaiah continues to remain aloof and quiet after coming to the house. But Kidd and Severide decide to take things slow and give the child some time to open up to them. By the end of the episode, the couple receives a small victory in gelling with Isaiah. How their relationship will grow ahead is something that the next episodes may explore.

Chicago Fire season 14 episode 2: Violet and Novak solve a mysterious case

A still from Chicago Fire season 14 (Image via NBC)

Violet and Novak come to face a puzzling challenge in episode 2. After getting an emergency call, the duo finds a lady with a severe stabbing injury. While the lady points out that the injury was accidentally done by her, Violet and Novak feel there is something hidden behind it.

The two get another emergency task to handle immediately, leading them to another man with a similar stabbing wound, with burning sensation and inflammation similar to what the lady felt.

Something feels odd about the entire situation to Violet and Novak, and they believe there was some connection between the two cases. They decide to meet the lady and confront her about the issue. They eventually get to learn that the man was the lady's brother, who had struggles with mental health. Violet and Novak encourage her to seek professional support, giving her hope for her brother's treatment.

Watch Chicago Fire season 14 on NBC and Peacock.

