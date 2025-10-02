Chicago Fire season 14 premiere recap: Why were the 911 calls going unanswered?

Chicago Fire season 14 episode 1, Kicking Down Doors, aired on October 1, 2025, with more than a few bombs being dropped. As previously announced, Darren Ritter edges closer to his departure from the series, while Firehouse 51 is forced to deal with a new face in Sal Vasquez. However, the major storyline reveals that the Chicago PD hasn’t shown up at two incidents that Firehouse 51 is a part of.

Disclaimer: The article contains spoilers from Chicago Fire season 14 episode 1. Reader discretion is advised.

Throughout the episode, the emergency response issues escalate from bad to worse, with Firehouse 51 effectively alone in the field with no police backup. That is especially the case after the crew responds to what turns out to be a shooting rather than a fire. However, they continue doing their jobs, though the absence of police backup feels suspicious to them.

It makes the team realize that there is something seriously wrong with the city's emergency response system. And after some digging by Violet Mikami, she discovers something shocking. She reveals that, as per her friend, dispatch has been severely understaffed, resulting in approximately half of all 911 calls going completely unanswered.

She also tells the group that City Hall has buried a report on the same matter. Chief Pascal decides to address the issue with the mayor. She confirms the same and then informs him that the city of Chicago is in a far worse state than the authorities have let the public know.

Chicago is underwater, and as a result, emergency services are suffering badly in Chicago Fire season 14

A still from Chicago Fire season 14 episode 1 (Image via NBC)

Chicago Fire season 14 premiere opens with Firehouse 51 facing the reality of understaffed emergency services across Chicago. Episode 1 showcases a city struggling with significant response issues as the crew from Firehouse 51 struggles to get backup to their scenes. During a particularly chaotic moment, Engine 51 responds to what they believe is a fire, but turns out to be a shooting.

But when they call for Chicago PD to back them up, police backup is nowhere to be found. Instead, 911 tells them that PD will arrive when possible.

The team still refuses to abandon their duties and treats the gunshot victim, and decides to take action to find out why their calls are going unanswered. That’s when Violet Mikami tells Chief Dom Pascal, Kelly Severide, and Stella Kidd that her friend at 911 told her something shocking.

She reveals that dispatch has been severely understaffed, resulting in approximately half of all 911 calls going completely unanswered. That makes the emergency response situation in Chicago nearly unmanageable, and Pascal decides to have a meeting with the mayor.

She then tells him that everything Mikami found out is true, and upon his return to Firehouse 51, he confirms the news to the crew. Not only that, he tells him that things are going to get even worse for them as the city has hidden just how bad the situation is, with the city of Chicago underwater financially.

This means that 51 will face brownouts, including temporary closures of fire stations and equipment. Chief Pascal gathers the team to explain their new reality: longer runs, heavier workloads, and less rest, as seen in Chicago Fire season 14.

Kelly Severide and Stella Kidd go through an emotional rollercoaster in the season premiere

A still from Chicago Fire season 14 episode 1 (Image via NBC)

Over the course of season 13, Kelly and Stella slowly but steadily became more invested in starting a family together, with a surprise pregnancy by the end of the season. However, things have taken a heartbreaking turn for the couple in Chicago Fire season 14. Stella learns, in the opening minutes of the episode, that she suffered a miscarriage just one week after taking the positive pregnancy test.

Stella even apologizes to Severide after the appointment, telling him that she should have perhaps waited a few days, but he immediately shuts that down. However, as Stella and Severide attempt to deal with that while doing their jobs and being put through even more stress by the budget cuts, things take another turn.

By the end of the episode, with their minds focused on Sal Vasquez and his mysterious past, Terry appears. Terry, who handled their failed baby adoption in the previous season, surprises the couple at the firehouse with some news.

He asks them if they are open to fostering a teenager who is about to be removed from his group home and has nowhere else to go. This leaves the door open for Severide and Kidd to still have the family they want at the end of the Chicago Fire season 14 premiere.

Interested viewers can watch Chicago Fire season 14 on NBC.

