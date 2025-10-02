Chicago P.D. season 13 premiere recap: How does Voight reunite his team?

The Chicago P.D. season 13 premiere shows how Hank Voight manages to reunite his team by taking matters into his own hands. One month after orchestrating Chief Charlie Reid’s death, Voight works rapid response while the Intelligence Unit remains benched.

Ad

When a gun deal goes wrong, he begins an off-the-books investigation that leads him to ATF Officer Eva Imani and a hidden cache of stolen CPD weapons. Using the discovery as leverage, Voight pressures Commander Devlin into reinstating the Intelligence Unit, bringing his squad back together in the process.

What happened in Chicago P.D. season 13 premiere?

Chicago P.D. (Image via Peacock TV)

The premiere begins with Voight attempting to adjust to his diminished role. The Intelligence Unit remains sidelined while Commander Devlin continues an evaluation of their performance. Forced to work rapid response calls, Voight is visibly restless. His frustration peaks after a gun deal goes wrong in his presence, leaving one woman fatally wounded.

Ad

Trending

Although Devlin forbids him from pursuing the case, Voight cannot step aside when violence hits so close.

He quietly brings in Ruzek for help, who starts asking around at a local bar. But the investigation quickly spirals. Ruzek’s questioning draws suspicion and nearly gets him caught, leading to a fight that exposes the involvement of ATF Officer Eva Imani, played by The Night Agent’s Arienne Mandi. Imani has been running an undercover operation against the same gun-runners, and her path collides with Voight’s in an uneasy alliance.

Ad

From there, Voight and Imani begin their own partnership, one built on mutual disregard for protocol. Burgess even joins the risky mission to track Imani’s suspect, narrowly escaping death before Voight steps in to save her. The trio soon uncovers a hidden cache of stolen CPD weapons, a discovery that Voight leverages against Devlin. Using the embarrassing cover-up as blackmail, Voight secures the immediate reinstatement of the Intelligence Unit.

The episode ends with a sense of renewal. Voight officially welcomes Imani to the team, offering her a spot on Intelligence and a “long leash.” The unit is back, though it is clear that their reunion comes at a cost and with plenty of complications ahead.

Ad

Voight’s risky alliance

A central theme in the Chicago P.D. season 13 premiere is Voight’s growing connection with Eva Imani. Both officers operate in shades of gray, willing to cross lines for justice. For Voight, Imani reflects his own moral compass, someone who prioritizes results over rules. While she may be a valuable ally, her presence also raises questions: can Voight manage someone who mirrors his flaws?

Ad

Actor Jason Beghe has hinted that this partnership could be turbulent but rewarding. Showrunner Gwen Sigan also suggests that Imani’s role will test the boundaries of Voight’s leadership. Their dynamic sets the stage for a season where ethical compromises could either strengthen or dismantle the Intelligence Unit.

Chapman’s absence and unresolved tensions

Chicago P.D. (Image via NBC)

Although Chapman is not present in the premiere, her strained relationship with Voight lingers in the background. Last season ended with Chapman severing ties after Voight’s role in Reid’s death.

Ad

Jason Beghe acknowledged that Chapman and Voight may eventually reconnect, though not necessarily in a romantic sense. Their professional bond, rooted in ambition and shared goals, could resurface later in Chicago P.D. season 13.

The absence highlights Voight’s isolation. Without Chapman or full command of his team, his desperation grows. This emotional undercurrent gives weight to his decision to force Devlin’s hand. It also raises the stakes: Voight’s choices now carry consequences not only for himself but for every member of Intelligence.

Ad

The team returns to familiar territory

Another key moment in the Chicago P.D. season 13 premiere is the long-awaited reinstatement of the Intelligence Unit. Viewers see familiar characters, Burgess, Ruzek, Atwater, and Torres, ready to step back into the bullpen. Their reunion marks a return to form, promising the gritty investigations and intense camaraderie that define the series.

The decision to bring Imani into the fold signals that this is not just a return, but an evolution. She represents a new chapter for the team, one that could bring both opportunity and friction. With Voight offering her freedom, the balance of authority inside the unit may shift in unpredictable ways.

Ad

What to expect in Chicago P.D. season 13

The premiere of Chicago P.D. season 13 sets the tone for a season driven by risky choices and fragile alliances. Voight has regained his unit, but at the cost of exposing corruption within the CPD. This gamble ensures that Devlin, and perhaps others, will be watching closely. Meanwhile, Imani’s integration into the team could either bolster their efforts or lead them into greater danger.

Ad

Questions about Chapman’s eventual return and the unit’s ability to function under constant scrutiny also loom large. The premiere makes clear that Voight’s past actions are far from buried, and the consequences could surface at any moment.

The Chicago P.D. season 13 premiere was released on October 1, 2025, on NBC, and Peacock.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Bea Melisse Ibañez With over five years of work experience, Bea Melisse Ibañez is a seasoned writer covering K-pop, K-dramas, and the latest trends in the entertainment industry at Sportskeeda. Holding a Bachelor of Arts degree in Journalism, Bea combines her academic background with her fascination for Hallyu culture, creating insightful and accurate content.



In her career, Bea has had the opportunity to interview prominent figures in the K-pop industry, including groups like TWICE and artists such as GOT7's BamBam, Lee Seung-gi, and Hwang Min-hyun.



As a pop-culture enthusiast, her love for Korean dramas and music began in high school, where she discovered 2nd and 3rd-generation K-pop groups. She also admires actors like Eddie Redmayne, Lee Joon-gi, and Park Eun-bin, and her favorite celebrity is Miley Cyrus.



In her free time, Bea likes to rewatch her favorite shows. If given a chance, she would like to be a part of the dazzling world of Hazbin Hotel. Know More