What time will Chicago Fire season 14 release on NBC? U.S. release timings explored

Created by Dick Wolf and Derek Haas, Chicago Fire season 14 is set to premiere on NBC at 9 pm ET on October 1, 2025. The 21-episode season was officially renewed in May 2025, but specific details were only recently unveiled. The first 13 seasons of the hit drama series have established it as a cornerstone of NBC's One Chicago franchise, earning consistent ratings during its run.

The latest season will likely explore the lives of the Firehouse 51's crew in Chicago, following significant changes in leadership, particularly with Battalion Chief Dom Pascal taking over. The season premiere, Kicking Down Doors, will release on the same date. According to the synopsis, the season will introduce new tensions at the firehouse as chaos in the city presents fresh challenges.

Executive produced by Dick Wolf, the series features several cast members reprising their roles. That includes Taylor Kinney as Lieutenant Kelly Severide, David Eigenberg as Christopher Herrmann, and Miranda Rae Mayo as Lieutenant Stella Kidd, among others.

Chicago Fire season 14 release time for all major regions revealed

As mentioned above, Chicago Fire season 14 will make its long-awaited return on October 1, 2025, on NBC at 9 pm ET, with new episodes releasing weekly. Following the NBC broadcast, episodes will be available to stream the next day on Peacock. The firefighter drama will be available to watch at the following times in major regions:

Regions Release date Release Time Pacific Time October 1 6:00 PM PT Mountain Time October 1 7:00 PM MT Central Time October 1 8:00 PM CT British Summer Time October 2 2:00 AM BST India Standard Time October 2 6:30 PM IST Japan Standard Time October 2 10:00 AM JST Australian Eastern Standard Time October 2 11:00 AM AEST

How many episodes will there be in Chicago Fire season 14?

Chicago Fire season 14 will consist of twenty-one episodes in total, and they will be released weekly on NBC. Thus, unlike some streaming shows that release all episodes at once, the firefighter drama will follow the traditional broadcast schedule, with new episodes airing every Wednesday night. Here is what is known about the episode release plan:

Episode 1: Kicking Down Doors - October 1, 2025

Episode 2: Primary Search - October 8, 2025

Episode 3: TBA - October 15, 2025

Episode 4: TBA - October 22, 2025

What to expect from Chicago Fire season 14?

A still from the trailer (Image via YouTube/@OneChicago)

Ahead of the Chicago Fire season 14 premiere, several details about the new season have emerged, giving fans an idea of what to expect when Firehouse 51 returns. The season’s premiere episode, titled Kicking Down Doors, will see the crew deal with brand-new challenges and a new face at Firehouse 51, which only adds to the chaos and tension they must endure.

Beyond that, it has been confirmed that Chicago Fire season 14 will introduce several new characters, including Brandon Larracuente as Sal Vasquez and Annabeth Gish as Annette Davis. Both are in recurring roles.

They join the cast as replacements for Daniel Kyri (Darren Ritter), Jake Lockett (Sam Carver), and Michael Bradway (Jack Damon), who have all left the show. Kyri will appear to close out his character’s chapter in the season premiere. However, in an interview with Parade dated September 30, 2025, series creator Andrea Newman teased that they could return at any time.

“Any of them could come back. That’s what’s so great about it. We’ve shown it before in the course of the 14 years. You say your big emotional goodbyes and there they are a few weeks later. So, anybody can come back at any time, and these are characters that are obviously a part of the fabric of the show, and we care about deeply,” Newman said.

She also touched on the storyline about Stella Kidd and Jason Severide becoming parents. This will be central to the season, particularly as Mayo's character confronts her fears about parenthood, given her own childhood experiences.

“When it actually happens, a lot of those concerns and struggles go right out the window, and suddenly it just becomes about family and your kids. Seeing the transition for her between all of the concerns she had early on and what it actually looks like in play as a parent and a firefighter is something we’re excited to explore,” Newman explained.

Interested viewers can watch Chicago Fire season 14 on NBC and Peacock.

