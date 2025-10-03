Is Jake Lockett not in Chicago Fire season 14? His character’s fate explored

Jake Lockett, who plays firefighter Sam Carver, is not in Chicago Fire season 14. The Chicago Firehouse 51 team returned to NBC on Wednesday, October 1, 2025, but the team is incomplete in the new season. Lockett's exit was reported back in April 2025, long before the series was renewed for season 14, and after the actor had been on the hit firefighter drama for three seasons.At the time, news came out that he and co-star Daniel Kyri, who played Darren Ritter in the series for seven seasons, would not be returning in Chicago Fire season 14. But while it was later reported that Kyri will be in season 14 for a limited time, Jake Lockett has been written out of the show.Lockett shared his thoughts on his departure from the show in an Instagram post in April alongside a video montage of his time on the show, saying:&quot;While I don't exactly know what the future looks like, I do know that it won't be exactly what it was and I am going to miss the hell out of that. So much pride in this journey.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostHe also said that it has been an &quot;honor&quot; to bring Sam Carver's character to life in the firefighter drama.Where did the series leave Sam Carver's character ahead of Chicago Fire season 14?Jake Lockett's departure from the series is sad news to fans who want more from Sam Carver's journey in Firehouse 51 as a dedicated firefighter struggling with sobriety and his will-they-won't-they romance with Violet (Hanako Greensmith). However, the season 13 finale set up his character's exit.In his final moments in season 13 of the NBC drama, Carver realized that a fresh start is exactly what he needs to maintain his sobriety. That leads to him putting in an application for a new firefighter position, one that will move him from Chicago to Denver. While Violet is heartbroken that they will be parting, she's also supportive of him and understands what he needs to do for his well-being.Sam Carver in Chicago Fire season 13 finale (Image via NBC)The season 13 finale ended with a bittersweet moment between Carver and Violet, with them confessing their love for each other. They sealed the emotional farewell with a kiss. That was the last time audiences saw Carver in the series. And while he's not going to be in Chicago Fire season 14, he's briefly brought out in the premiere.Chicago Fire season 14 episode 1 confirms that he followed through with his plan to move away from Chicago, but that move also means putting some distance between him and Violet and cutting contact with her. There's no long-distance relationship happening between the two characters in season 14 after all, despite their revelations in the season 13 finale.She admits to her Firehouse 51 teammates during a conversation in the break room that she hasn't heard from Carver since he left. But while her teammates sympathize with her, Violet reassures them that she's okay and that she and Carver agreed to give each other space.While she's happy that they were given the chance to admit their true feelings to one another, they also think that they need to move on with their lives. Beyond that break room conversation, Carver isn't brought up in Chicago Fire season 14.Catch Chicago Fire season 14 on NBC and Peacock. New episode arrives every week on Wednesdays on NBC, which will also be streaming on Peacock the following day.