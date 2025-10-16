Chicago Fire season 14 hinted that things are not working in favor of CFD in episode 3. With different characters having their own battles to fight, the latest drop put a major focus on the severe budget cuts and the consequences of being short-staffed.

While Engine 51 gets pulled from service with a brief notice, Violet and Novak discover bigger problems with longer shifts when an ambulance meets with an accident. Kidd's struggles to connect with Isaiah continue in the latest episode. The viewers get a deeper look at Vasquez's situation, with the latest episode dropping more clues about his father.

The third episode of Chicago Fire season 14 also followed two pressing emergency cases, with the team managing to save the day yet again.

Chicago Fire season 14 episode 3: How do budget cuts usher in problems for Firehouse 51?

An official poster of Chicago Fire season 14 (Image via Instagram/@nbconechicago)

While Battalion Chief Pascal had hinted about the recent budget cuts and their consequences earlier, Chicago Fire season 14 episode 3 showed their direct impact on Firehouse 51. Engine 51 gets pulled from service in the latest episode, with Mouch and his team being informed with two hours' notice. Pascal gets infuriated by the turn of events, further deciding to take the matter to the City Hall.

As he goes ahead to seek answers, he meets the mayor's chief of staff, Annette, who plans to discuss the matters with him in a one-on-one meeting. Later in the episode, when the two meet, Annette gives exclusive information that a big decision was taken to lay off six battalion chiefs, but Pascal is amongst the ones who stay. Annette also asks Pascal out for a date after the meeting, but his late wife's memories make him put an awkward end to the offer.

Pascal further discusses the situation with Severide, mentioning to him that new responsibilities will make his visits to Firehouse 51 less frequent. In episode 3, Severide bravely saves an individual from a dangerous crisis on a boat. Pascal compliments him for his actions in the case, and further asks Severide to take the lead of the team in his absence.

Chicago Fire season 14 episode 3: Violet has a strong solution for the paramedics' situation

In episode 3, an ambulance meets with a tragic accident, and the injured paramedic turns out to be Murphy, a friend of Violet. The incident moves Violet as she finds her acquaintance in danger. A conversation with Murphy's coworker, Pierce, who was also in the ambulance during the accident, hints that it might have been his fault.

Violet and Novak learn from Chief Robinson that Pierce did not reveal anything about the incident, making them believe that he lied. However, Pierce says that he told Violet so in the sense that he should not have let Murphy drive in her exhausted state. The two had been overworked during their shift, which made Murphy fall asleep while driving, further leading to the accident.

Violet believes this is a prominent case that could prove to the authorities that the paramedics in CFD were overburdened. Murphy remained skeptical about opening up, as it would make her lose her job. Violet suggests a plan to give paramedics' shifts to firefighters, which could help both parties in the given situation of budget cuts and layoffs. Murphy agrees to help, and the next episode may explore how this idea is taken forward.

Chicago Fire season 14 episode 3: Vasquez's father remains an enigma

The third episode also gave major clues about Vasquez's father and the mystery behind him. While Vasquez goes to visit his father in prison, he misses the opportunity due to a lockdown.

Vasquez also goes ahead to meet a friend from his Police Academy, intending to take his help in getting documents for the Biance case file. It is hinted that the case is connected to his father, but more details are not explored about it in the latest episode.

The friend manages to get the files for Vasquez as the episode progresses. The viewers get to know that Vasquez's father was an ex-cop charged with planting evidence. He attempts to help get his dad out of prison, which is why he was seeking the files on the case. The story about Vasquez's father will play a major role in the character's story ahead, bringing more tense moments to the series.

Chicago Fire season 14 episode 3: Kidd has a tough time with Isaiah

A still from the series (Image via Instagram/@nbconechicago)

While Severide connects with Isaiah as they bond over video games, Kidd has a long way to go. She wishes to get close to the teen, but the task seems difficult, as her colleagues suggest.

She attempts to make him comfortable by taking him shoe shopping, but uncomfortable moments follow the two, keeping Kidd and Isaiah awkward in each other's presence. The boy also visits Kidd at work, asking her to take him to his mother in the hospital earlier than planned. While Kidd arranges for the same, she asks Severide to let her take Isaiah alone so she can connect with him better.

While the two seem to share a sweet moment at the hospital at the end of the episode, things take a tragic turn. The doctor reveals that the mother's condition had worsened, making Isaiah deeply hurt. The situation hints that Kidd will have more difficulties in supporting Isaiah through his troubled times.

Watch Chicago Fire season 14 on NBC and Peacock.

