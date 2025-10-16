Chicago Med season 11 episode 4 release date and time, what’s next, and everything you need to know

Chicago Med season 11 episode 4, Found Family is set to air on October 22, 2025, at 5 pm PT. The show continues to follow the lives of medical professionals at Gaffney Chicago Medical Center.The official synopsis reads,&quot;Charles races to convince a patient to accept treatment before it's too late. Frost bonds with a young girl battling immunodeficiency. Lenox makes a chilling discovery.&quot;Episode 4 will explore new patient cases, moral dilemmas, and personal bonds and challenges. In Chicago Med Season 11, Episode 4, Charles urgently persuades a patient to accept life-saving treatment while Frost bonds with an immunodeficient girl. Lenox makes a discovery that may alter treatment. Frost and Lenox grow as they handle complex medical cases and team roles in the episode.Fans of the series can watch Chicago Med season 11 episode 4 on NBC or Peacock.Chicago Med season 11 episode 4: When does it come out?All about season 11 episode 4 of Chicago Med (Image via NBC)Chicago Med season 11 episode 4 will drop on October 22, 2025, for US audiences at 5 pm PT. However, depending on where you are located, the release time will vary. For Chicago Med season 11 episode 4, here are major time zones:RegionRelease DateRelease TimeUSA (Pacific Time)Wednesday, Oct 22, 20255:00 pmUSA (Eastern Time)Wednesday, Oct 22, 20258:00 pmBrazil (BRT)Wednesday, Oct 22, 20259:00 amUK (BST)Thursday, Oct 23, 20251:00 amCentral Europe (CET)Thursday, Oct 23, 20252:00 amIndia (IST)Thursday, Oct 23, 20255:30 amSouth Africa (SAST)Thursday, Oct 23, 20252:00 amPhilippines (PHT)Thursday, Oct 23, 20258:00 amAustralia (ACDT)Thursday, Oct 23, 202512:30 pmNew Zealand (NZST)Thursday, Oct 23, 20252:00 pmWhere to watch Chicago Med season 11 episode 4?Fans can watch season 11 episode 4 on NBC or Peacock. There are two levels of Peacock, NBC's streaming service: Peacock Premium and Peacock Premium Plus. Peacock Premium costs $10.99 a month or $110 a year, and fans can watch the shows with ads.Peacock Premium Plus, on the other hand, lets people watch the same episodes without ads for $16.99 a month or $170 a year. It offers a cheaper way for people who want a yearly plan. Peacock has exclusive content, including Chicago Med, that fans can stream.Also read: What role does Brendan Hines play in Chicago Med? Character details exploredRecap of season 11 episode 3All about season 11 episode 4 of Chicago Med (Image via NBC)Chicago Med Season 11 episode 3, Horseshoes and Hand Grenades, begins with chaos after a shooting outside the ER critically injures Owen, Natalie and Will's son. Owen has a horseshoe kidney. From Seattle, where she has lived since 20 weeks pregnant, Natalie rushes back to Chicago while the medical team saves him.Will feels guilty about Owen's injury and doesn't know how to help Natalie donate a kidney to their son. Dr. Lenox and Dr. Frost handle a complicated case involving Julian, a brain-dead patient whose parents want sperm retrieval despite their estrangement.Also read: Chicago Med season 11 episode 3 recap: Will Owen survive his kidney failure?Even though Asher and Will are worried, Natalie donates her kidney. Owen survives the surgery after she persuades them. Will tenderly asks Owen to legally adopt him, which Owen gladly grants. After treatment, the river patient remembers, and the team resolves the legal and emotional issues surrounding the sperm retrieval.What to expect from episode 4? View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe episode will reunite Drs. Charles, Frost, and Lenox, who will face fresh obstacles. Here's a quick look at the events expected in this episode:Dr. Charles faces a life-and-death situation: Dr. Charles is in a race against time to get a patient to agree to a very important treatment before it's too late.Frost bonds with a young girl: Dr. Frost will become close with a girl who has immunodeficiency. Frost will learn more about how to care for patients as they get closer, and the experience will make him feel a lot.Lenox makes a chilling discovery: Dr. Lenox finds something shocking that could change how he treats a patient. The news comes with a lot of responsibility and makes us think deeply about the morality of medical choices.A new crisis at the hospital: Medical team resolve is tested by a new emergency. Doctors must collaborate to give the finest care under pressure to save the patient's life.Also read: Chicago Med season 10 recap: All to know before watching season 11Catch all the released episodes of Chicago Med season 11 on NBC or Peacock.