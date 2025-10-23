  • home icon
Chicago Med season 11 episode 5 release date and time, what's next, and everything you need to know

By Rajan Bhattacharya
Modified Oct 23, 2025 21:15 GMT
Everything to know about Chicago Med season 11 episode 5
Everything to know about Chicago Med season 11 episode 5 (Image via Hotstar)

Chicago Med season 11 episode 5 will be airing on October 29, 2025, bringing more high-stakes medical drama to NBC. The episode will air at 8:00 pm ET.

Fans eager to catch up on the series can also stream it on Peacock the following day, October 30, 2025. The series follows the dedicated doctors, nurses, and staff of the Gaffney Chicago Medical Center as they navigate the emotional and professional challenges of the medical world.

Episode 5, What's Hiding in Darkness, will focus on interpersonal conflicts and critical medical cases to intensify these personal and professional struggles. The official synopsis, according to Rotten Tomatoes, states,

"A personal clash between Asher and Archer reaches a breaking point; Charles and Ripley uncover a rare neurological disorder in a patient; Goodwin's personal life is put to the test."

Release timings of season 11 episode 5

Here’s a breakdown of when to tune in, based on your time zone:

RegionRelease Date and DayTime
USA (Pacific Time)Wednesday, October 29, 20255:00 pm
USA (Eastern Time)Wednesday, October 29, 20258:00 pm
Brazil (BRT)Wednesday, October 29, 20259:00 pm
UK (BST)Thursday, October 30, 20251:00 am
Central Europe (CET)Thursday, October 30, 20252:00 am
India (IST)Thursday, October 30, 20255:30 am
South Africa (SAST)Thursday, October 30, 20252:00 am
Philippines (PHT)Thursday, October 30, 20258:00 am
Australia (ACDT)Thursday, October 30, 202512:30 pm
Chicago Med season 11 airs on NBC at its regular time. You can also watch it on Peacock the next day. Next-day streaming requires $10.99/month Peacock Premium.

A brief recap of season 11 episode 4

Everything to know about Chicago Med season 11 episode 5 (Image via Hotstar)

Chicago Med season 11 episode 4, titled Found Family, aired on October 22, 2025. Frost's emotional struggles, especially his relationship with immunodeficient young Cora, dominate the episode.

Frost's relationship with Cora and her mother is complicated by the possibility that Cora is not Vivienne's biological daughter. The team must change their treatment plan after this revelation, adding tension. Frost also discusses his financial and housing issues. The episode explores Frost's inner struggles, giving viewers a close look at him.

Dr. Charles rushes to save a patient while Drs. Lenox and Ripley investigate domestic violence. Cora receives a life-saving stem cell transplant from her biological mother, Billie, at the end of the episode, healing her and Frost.

Major events to expect from Chicago Med season 11 episode 5

Everything to know about season 11 episode 5 of Chicago Med (Image via Hotstar)

Asher and Archer's confrontation: Hannah Asher and Dean Archer's emotional conflict peaks. Asher's unplanned pregnancy strains their relationship, causing conflict. Personal and professional balances will affect both characters' futures.

Goodwin's personal struggles: Sharon Goodwin, who runs a hospital, has to deal with her own problems. Her story goes deeper into her life than just her job as an administrator.

Tension in the ER: Gaffney Chicago Medical Center's emergency room is always chaotic. Medical cases will continue to pile up, straining doctors as they handle life-or-death situations and personal issues.

Neurological diagnosis: Together, Dr. Charles and Dr. Mitch Ripley figure out that a patient has a rare neurological disorder. Their skills and ability to work together will be tested as they race against time to find out what's really wrong with the patient.

For Chicago Med season 11, episodes air Wednesday at 8/7c on NBC and the following day on Peacock.

Rajan Bhattacharya

Rajan is an Entertainment Writer at Sportskeeda with previous experience of 6 years in writing about the genre. While he has a Bachelor's degree in Computer Application, it was his passion for the domain that led him to pursue a career in the field. He firmly believes that research is key when reporting on any topic, and glances through a wide array of articles to produce informative and accurate content.

Rajan admires Robert Downey Jr., Bob Dylan, and John Mayer since he feels they are the best at their trade. He is passionate about music and has had the opportunity to interact with popular Bollywood music directors A. R. Rahman, Pritam and Vishal-Sekhar.

If he could go back in time, he would jump at the opportunity to be part of Coldplay's hit track, 'A Sky Full of Stars.'

Edited by Rajan Bhattacharya
