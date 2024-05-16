Chicago Med season 9 finale: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

The thirteenth episode of Chicago Med season 9, which is also the season finale, will arrive on NBC on May 22, 2024. The season, which got delayed due to the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes of 2023, got back on track after the resolution of the issues. Season 9, ordered in April 2023, premiered the first episode on January 17, 2024.

For the uninitiated, Chicago Med is a medical drama on NBC. As the title suggests, the setting for the series is Chicago, where the storyline revolves around the doctors and nurses of the emergency department of Gaffney Chicago Medical Centre.

The series debuted in November 2015 and has been consistently dropping one season each year until season 8, which aired between September 2022 and May 2023. Chicago Med's ninth season will be followed by the tenth season, which was announced in March this year.

Chicago Med season 9 finale: Release date and time

The season 9 finale will drop on May 22, 2024 (Image via YouTube@ One Chicago)

NBC's Chicago Med season 9 finale will be aired on the channel on Wednesday, May 22, 2024, at 8 pm ET. The timing of arrivals in different regions will vary as per their time zones.

Some of the regions and the timing for the Chicago Med season 9 finale are mentioned below. Note that the given timings do not consider Daylight time calculations.

Region/Time zone Day and date of release Time of release Pacific Time Wednesday, May 22, 2024 5 PM Mountain Time Wednesday, May 22, 2024 6 PM Central Time Wednesday, May 22, 2024 7 PM Eastern Time Wednesday, May 22, 2024 8 PM Greenwich Mean Time Thursday, May 23, 2024 12 AM Central European Time Thursday, May 23, 2024 2 AM Dubai Time Thursday, May 23, 2024 4 AM Indian Standard Time Thursday, May 23, 2024 5:30 AM Japan/South Korea Time Thursday, May 23, 2024 9 AM Australian Eastern Time Thursday, May 23, 2024 10 AM

Where to watch Chicago Med season 9 finale?

The emergency department will face some challenges in the upcoming episode. (Image via YouTube @One Chicago)

The season finale will air on the parent channel NBC at the scheduled time as per the regions mentioned above. The episode will be available to stream on Peacock, the official streaming partner, the next day.

All regions that avail Peacock streaming platform through collaborations can watch the show. However, the timing for the local cable streaming Peacock shows will be different.

A reliable VPN service may help you access Chicago Med season 9 episode 13 in areas where neither NBC nor Peacock services are available.

A short recap of Chicago Med season 9 till episode 13

The season starts with the hospital facing patient overload. There are many new employees this season including Dr. Ripley and first-year resident Dr. Ahmad. While Dr. Marcel tries to reign in Dr. Ahmad leading to the suspension of the junior, Dr. Charles overcomes his mistrust of Dr. Ripley.

Many of the personal issues are also seen crowding the smooth functioning of the hospital. However, the doctors and nurses work in tandem to tend to all the needy.

The twelfth episode titled Get By With a Little Help From My Friends, saw Dr. Marcel postponing the liver transplant surgery of a child when he was diagnosed with a toe infection. A burn unit nurse with cut marks on her arms becomes a cause of concern for Dr. Charles and Maggie.

While Dr. Asher is forced to deliver a 29-week baby, Dr. Archer is rebuked by Sharon for being too strict with the newcomers. As an aside, Sharon worries about making the right decision about her ex-husband Bert.

Chicago Med season 9 episode 13 expected plot

Dr. Ripley will strive to face challenges in the finale (Image via YouTube @One Chicago)

Chicago Med season 9 episode 13, titled I Think I Know You, but Do I Really?, is likely to bring forth conflicts and friction among the characters. Dr. Marcel is expected to face a shocking revelation that would force him to question his priorities and future plans. He will need to take a strong stand as the adversity challenges to shake him.

On the other hand, both Archer and Sean are likely to have conflicting ideas about patient care when a patient from Margo's facility is brought in. This would also make them reevaluate their own beliefs and biases.

Dr Charles has all the help from his colleagues to fight a dilemma (Image via YouTube @One Chicago)

Dr. Ripley and Dr. Charles will also have their own challenge with a prisoner with dementia on their hands. With rising tensions, difficult decisions will need to be made to maintain a balance between medical duty and overall security.

Look out for the season finale slated to arrive on NBC on May 22, 2024. Meanwhile catch up on all the previous episodes of Chicago Med season 9 streaming on Peacock.