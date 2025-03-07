Chicago P.D. season 12 episode 15 recap: What does the episode reveal about Deputy Chief Reid?

NBC's Chicago P.D. season 12 episode 15, titled Greater Good, premiered on March 5, 2025. The latest episode of the police procedural drama puts Sergeant Voight at the center of the action, as he questions Deputy Chief Reid's Violence Reduction Initiative. In the background of a gang-related war in Chicago, Voight and Reid's confrontation establishes Reid as the primary antagonist this season.

In Chicago P.D. season 12 episode 15, Intelligence is assigned to stop the violence in Chicago's West end, but Voight soon discovers that Reid has ulterior motives behind the whole operation. Reid has a network of officials, criminals, and even lawyers under his control, and he uses them to manipulate the outcome of arrests.

It is also revealed that Reid has a part to play in the conviction of the gang member responsible for the crime in episode 15. He wants a rival gang to take over, and after this revelation, Voight works on a plan with ASA Chapman to take him down.

Reid’s corrupt ties are exposed in Chicago P.D. season 12 episode 15

Voight and Reid in a still from the episode (Image via X/@NBCOneChicago)

As stated above, in Chicago P.D. season 12 episode 15, Voight and his team are assigned to investigate a gang-related turf war on Chicago’s West Side under Reid's new initiative. A shooting led to the death of an innocent bus driver named Walter James. Initial investigation through a video recorded by a kid reveals that the criminals were actually aiming for a man called Carl Samson.

By the time they get to Carl, he is killed, and his sister tells them the name of the gang, the Macklin Hustlers. Carl was targeted because he uploaded videos claiming that their drugs were fake.

Officer Kiana Cook goes undercover, and Intelligence is able to arrest a gang member named Kaiden.

Kaiden is very unhelpful and refuses to give up Walter and Carl's killer. While the team is brainstorming, a mysteriously appointed lawyer appears and coerces Kaiden into giving up the name and taking a deal.

His sudden cooperation alerts Voight and Chapman, who believe that Reid has a hand in controlling the whole situation.

Chapman finds out that Reid was indeed not a friend as he claimed to be but rather someone who controls people by blackmailing them. He did this at his previous job, and now, he has some dirt on Voight and can use it to manipulate him.

Reid was behind Kaiden's lawyer, and he got Kaiden to confess and give up their leader Hamani to help another gang leader called Jesus Otero. Reid did this to let Otero take over Macklin Hustlers' territory.

Hamani is killed in an encounter, but Voight is now sure that Reid is a major player in Chicago’s criminal network. He is shaping the city’s crime landscape through unethical means, working with criminals and law enforcement officers equally.

In the coming episodes of Chicago P.D. season 12, fans can expect Voight to fight back against Reid's methods.

Chicago P.D. season 12 episode 15 sets the stage for a Reid vs. Voight showdown

Chicago P.D. season 12 episode 15 was a boon for Voight fans, who got to see the leader of the Intelligence Unit stand up for what he believes in one more time. After Voight discovers Reid's corruption with Chapman's help, he prepares to take down his superior, something that he has done in the past as well.

However, Reid is more calculating and has significant leverage, which makes him different than the others. Reid sees himself as untouchable, believing that he and Voight operate on the same level, using morally gray methods to maintain control. This offers an insight into Voight's character over the years, and many fans are describing Reid as a mirror to Voight.

The show might have given Reid this storyline to show how Voight's ends-justifying-the-means method can backfire if the power is in the wrong person's hands. Reid was behind the murder of Carl Samson’s sister, Janae, and considered her collateral damage for the 'greater good.'

The episode ends with Voight confronting Reid, directly questioning how many people he “owns.” Voight, as many fans are aware, is not one to be threatened easily, and his confrontation with Reid builds toward an intense showdown in Chicago P.D. season 12.

Stay tuned for more updates on Chicago P.D. season 12.

