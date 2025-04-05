Chicago P.D. season 12 episode 17 recap: Do Val and Atwater break up?

NBC's Chicago P.D. season 12, episode 17, Transference, aired on April 2, 2025. The latest episode of the police procedural drama focuses on a shooting and armed robbery case. The crime happens when Intelligence Unit member Kevin Atwater is at his girlfriend's house, Val, and the investigation significantly strains their relationship.

Val is a therapist, and one of her former clients, Nick, gets entangled in the case when Atwater sees him at the crime scene. Val refuses to believe that Nick can be a criminal, raising trust issues between the couple. They take some time apart during the episode, but Atwater and Val get back together by the end.

Atwater and Val's relationship is tested in Chicago P.D. season 12, episode 17

Detective Kevin Atwater's relationship with Valeria Soto is put under serious strain in Chicago P.D. season 12, episode 17. The episode begins with an unexpected tragedy. While having dinner at Val's house, Atwater hears gunshots outside and instinctively responds. Though unfamiliar with the neighborhood, he investigates and discovers a critically wounded man and a suspicious figure fleeing the scene.

Atwater prioritizes the victim, who later dies, setting the stage for a complex case. Initially, Val's only connection to the crime seems to be her proximity. But things shift when facial recognition identifies the suspect as Nick Payton, a former patient of Val's.

As the investigation progresses, Atwater uncovers disturbing signs that Nick has been stalking Val despite her insistence that Nick isn't dangerous. She remains bound by doctor-patient confidentiality and is unwilling to help directly, frustrating Atwater. Their differing professional obligations and emotional investments lead to tension.

When Nick is later revealed to have a deeper involvement in the case and possibly in Val's life than she realized, the emotional cost mounts. Val still tries to help Nick, believing he just needs support. But after a dangerous encounter in which she and Nick must be rescued, Val confronts her own vulnerabilities. In the end, she reaffirms her commitment to Atwater despite everything they've been through.

Chicago P.D. season 12, episode 17: The Intelligence Unit solves an armed robbery case

Chicago P.D. season 12, episode 17, kicks off with Atwater responding to a shooting while off-duty. He finds a dying victim, Keating, and glimpses a suspicious man in an alley. That man turns out to be Nick Payton, later revealed to have a history with Val, Atwater's girlfriend. Initially, the Intelligence Unit believes the incident may be an armed robbery gone wrong, especially given the neighborhood's recent crime surge.

The case takes a turn when Nick claims he wasn't involved in the murder and instead points toward another man at the scene. The team connects Nick's claim to a second armed robbery committed after Nick's arrest, indicating that someone else was truly responsible.

Nick agrees to help only if he gets an apology from Atwater and a chance to talk to Val. Through Nick's cooperation, they identify Robert Boyd, a former criminal turned armored truck security worker. Boyd was part of a robbery crew and had flipped on his associates in exchange for immunity. He was now using his new job to target homes.

When Boyd tries to silence Nick, he unknowingly walks into an ambush by the police. Thanks to Nick's testimony and the Intelligence Unit's work, Boyd is taken down, and the robbery ring is dismantled, bringing the case to a close.

Stay tuned for more updates on Chicago P.D. season 12.

