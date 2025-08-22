Chief of War season 1 episode 6 release date and time, what’s next, and everything you need to know

Jason Momoa's Chief of War season 1 episode 6 is set to premiere on Friday, August 29, 2025, at 12 am ET. The show continues to follow Ka’iana, a war chief navigating the dangerous politics of 18th-century Hawai’i, as he seeks to protect his homeland and family from internal and external threats. In the previous episode, Ka’iana returned home, earning Kamehameha’s trust through the perilous sport of he‘e holua. Meanwhile, Keoua took the first aggressive step against Kohala by setting fire to the food storage huts.Elsewhere, back in Hawai’i, tensions between Kamehameha and Keoua simmered, and Namake wrestled with heartbreak. Kupuohi’s loyalties remained tested, creating a delicate balance of family, politics, and prophecy.Chief of War season 1 episode 6 will certainly delve into the consequences of Keoua's attack, as Kamehameha and his council plan to protect their people. As Ka'iana's advice, Kamehameha leadership is tested, and Keoua's agenda threatens civil war, the islands are increasingly in danger. Fans can look forward to personal and political disputes boiling over.When does Chief of War season 1 episode 6 come out? Release time for all major time zonesA still from the show (Image via Apple TV)Chief of War season 1 episode 6 will be released on August 29, 2025, at 12 am ET on Apple TV. However, the release date and timings will vary based on the region.Here's a breakdown of the release times across major time zones:RegionRelease date and dayTimePacific Time (PT)August 28, 2025, Thursday9 pmEastern Time (ET)August 29, 2025, Friday12 amUK (BST)August 29, 2025, Friday4 amCentral European Time (CET)August 29, 2025, Friday 6 amIndia (IST)August 29, 2025, Friday 9:30 amAustralia (AEST)August 29, 2025, Friday 2 pmChief of War season 1 episode 6, will be available to stream exclusively on Apple TV+. The platform offers a 7-day free trial, after which it costs $9.99/month in the United States. The content can be accessed on the Apple TV app, smart TVs, streaming devices, and web browsers.How many episodes are left in Chief of War season 1?With the first season consisting of nine episodes, viewers can look forward to three more episodes after Chief of War season 1 episode 6 airs. The upcoming episodes will continue to expand on Ka'iana's storyline, political partnerships, and cultural tensions, making the remaining episodes something to eagerly anticipate.A brief recap of Chief of War season 1 episode 5 View this post on Instagram Instagram PostIn Chief of War season 1 episode 5, titled &quot;The Race of the Gods,&quot; the action slows down but sets important groundwork for the war to come. Ka'iana finally returns home after years away, carrying with him visions of foreign shores and warnings of European greed.Though he yearns to join his family once more, his homecoming is complicated. His brother Namake has grown close to Kupuohi, and the chief councilor Moku still mistrusts Ka'iana due to past betrayals. Vai, meanwhile, grapples with guilt for leaving behind her son, seeking redemption as a mother.In the meantime, Keoua, the late King Kalaniʻopuʻu's son, is sorely betrayed by his father's decision to give the war god to Kamehameha. Believing the religious and political authority rightfully belonged to him, Keoua mobilizes the island chiefs. However, they end up respecting their late ruler's wishes, leaving him bitter and alone.Kamehameha, on the other hand, reflects the attributes of a leader above prophecy, appreciating peace, agriculture, and tradition. Ka'iana proves his devotion by participating in the risky sport of sledding called he'e holua with him, earning mutual respect.However, that fragile peace is immediately threatened when Keoua initiates an attack. He burned down Kohala's food storage houses, a personal vendetta intended to sap Kamehameha's strength and spark war.What to expect from Chief of War season 1 episode 6 (speculative)A still from the show (Image via Apple TV)In Chief of War season 1 episode 6, the conflict between Kamehameha and Keoua has the possibility of intensifying even further with the destruction of Kohala's food shed. This is not just a tactical loss, but also a personal attack. This episode will likely show how Kamehameha deals with this while trying to maintain his persona as a peace-loving leader who hates seeing unnecessary bloodshed.Ka'iana's new status in Kamehameha's orbit might be challenged, as his understanding of warfare and external threats might influence the council's next steps. Viewers also can look forward to further tension in Ka'iana's family, especially with Namake wrestling with heartbreak and divided loyalties.Keoua's feeling of betrayal, meanwhile, might push him toward ever more desperate measures, leading the way toward outright conflict. The episode will potentially balance intimate family dilemmas with the looming inevitability of civil war, as Hawai’i moves closer to a decisive confrontation.Chief of War season 1 episode 6 will release on Apple TV on August 29, 2025, at 12 am ET.