Chief of War season 1 episode 9 release date and time, what’s next, and everything you need to know

Jason Momoa's Chief of War season 1 episode 9 will be released on Friday, September 19, 2025, at 12 am ET. The last episode, titledThe Black Desert, is all set to put an end to the action-packed story of Kamehameha's endeavor to unite the Hawaiian Islands in the midst of growing internal and external tensions. After the horrible British raid on a Hawaiian village and the increasing standoff between native chiefs and European powers, the series progresses towards its climactic ending.In the previous episode, Ka'iana's warnings were cruelly fulfilled as Captain Metcalfe's attack revealed the weakness of the Hawaiian people and challenged Kamehameha to the limitations of his pacific creed. The Keoua-King Kahekili alliance became more threatening, and political jealousies increased as the ambitions of Ka'ahumanu collided with the new power balance.In Chief of War season 1 episode 9, viewers can expect the ultimate battle for Hawai‘i’s future to unfold, as Kamehameha must make some of the most critical decisions of his reign. With the fate of his people hanging in the balance, the episode promises high-stakes drama, emotional reckonings, and a powerful conclusion to the season’s tense political and cultural conflicts.When does Chief of War season 1 episode 9 come out? Release time for all major time zones.Jason Momoa in Chief of War (Image via Apple TV)Chief of War season 1 episode 9 will be released on September 19, 2025, at 12 am ET on Apple TV+. However, release dates and times may vary based on the region.Here's a breakdown of the release times across major time zones:RegionRelease dateTimePacific Time (PT)September 18, 20259 pmEastern Time (ET)September 19, 202512 amUK (BST)September 19, 20255 amCentral European Time (CET)September 19, 2025 6 amIndia (IST)September 19, 2025 9:30 amAustralia (AEST)September 19, 2025 2 pmChief of War season 1 episode 9 will be available to stream exclusively on Apple TV+. The platform offers a seven-day free trial, after which it is available at $9.99/month in the United States. The content can be accessed on the Apple TV app, smart TVs, streaming devices, and web browsers.How many episodes are left in Chief of War season 1?Chief of War season 1 episode 9 will be the season finale. The audience can look forward to a climactic resolution of Ka'iana's plot, the rivalry for power in Kamehameha's court, and the ongoing struggles against foreign armies.Political alliances and personal betrayals could reach their breaking points, while the future of Hawaii hangs in the balance. The final episode promises intense confrontations, emotional reckonings, and the resolution of key character arcs, making it a highly anticipated conclusion to the season.A brief recap of Chief of War season 1 episode 8 View this post on Instagram Instagram PostDuring the Chief of War episode 8, the result of Captain Metcalfe's raid on a Hawaiian village puts the community into mourning. In the midst of the destruction, Nāhi and Heke find Keōua and his men desecrating the revered Niu grove. In a desperate move, Nāhi tries to stand up to Keōua but is murdered, and Heke manages to escape.This violent act acts as a catalyst for Ka'iana, who had already spoken in favor of peace, to change his approach. He brings back Nāhi's body, and Ka'ahumanu, sensing the necessity for action, urges him to prepare warriors with firearms, realizing the shift in the patterns of warfare. Back on Oʻahu, King Kahekili's unstable state intensifies, resulting in a coup attempt by his son, Kupule, which fails, and he gets injured.This internal conflict further destabilizes the area. The scene wraps up with Kamehameha's begrudging adoption of Ka'iana's tactics, marking the transition towards preparing for future conflict. Volcanic eruption is seen by many as an omen blessing Keōua, putting a mystical spin on what is happening. The scene lays the groundwork for the series finale, portraying the intricacies of leadership, loyalty, and the fate of war.What to expect from Chief of War season 1 episode 9 (speculative)A still from the show (Image via Apple TV)In Chief of War season 1 episode 9, tensions will likely come to a breaking point as Kamehameha starts leaving behind his strict adherence to Mamalahoa law. The episode may show how Ka'iana's power increases, as he continues to train warriors in firearms use, gearing up for open warfare.Kamehameha will be increasingly challenged by the council as it sits between his concept of peace and the urgent need for defense after Metcalfe's offensive and Keōua's act of terror on the sacred grounds. Ka'ahumanu's political ambitions are bound to soar, making her a crucial power broker in the court.The viewers can expect more foreign maneuvering, mainly at the hands of Captain Metcalfe, who presumably still carries on with his destabilizing mission over the islands. The episode presents opportunities to expose the aftermath faced by the surviving villagers, dramatically heightening the stakes affecting major characters while setting up for a final face-off come the season finale.Chief of War season 1 episode 9 will release on September 19, 2025, exclusively on Apple TV+.