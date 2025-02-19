Chris Distefano: It's Just Unfortunate- Release date & time, where to watch, and more

Chris Distefano: It's Just Unfortunate is set to premiere on Hulu on Friday, February 21, 2025. The stand-up special features comedian Chris Distefano sharing personal stories about fatherhood and the complexities of parenting in the modern world. Known for his energetic delivery and self-deprecating humor, Distefano explores how words often carry more weight than actions, leading to well-intended but questionable decisions.

The special is written, performed, and executive produced by Distefano, with Jimmy Kimmel, Scott Lonker, Emelio Savone, and director James Webb also serving as executive producers. Distefano, who gained recognition on MTV’s Guy Code and Girl Code, also co-hosts Hey Babe! with Sal Vulcano and runs his own podcast, Chrissy Chaos.

When will Chris Distefano: It's Just Unfortunate be released?

Chris Distefano: It's Just Unfortunate is set to premiere on Hulu on Friday, February 21, 2025. Hulu has not provided an official release time, but new content on the platform is typically available at 12:00 AM Eastern Time (ET). Below is the release schedule for Chris Distefano: It's Just Unfortunate across major international time zones:

Time Zone Release Date Release Time Eastern Time (ET) February 21, 2025 12:00 AM Pacific Time (PT) February 20, 2025 9:00 PM (Feb 20) Greenwich Mean Time (GMT) February 21, 2025 5:00 AM Central European Time (CET) February 21, 2025 6:00 AM Indian Standard Time (IST) February 21, 2025 10:30 AM Australian Eastern Time (AET) February 21, 2025 4:00 PM

Where to watch Chris Distefano: It's Just Unfortunate?

Chris Distefano: It's Just Unfortunate will be available for streaming exclusively on Hulu starting February 21, 2025. Viewers outside the United States may need a VPN to access the platform, as Hulu enforces regional restrictions.

Hulu provides multiple subscription plans, all priced in U.S. dollars:

Hulu (With Ads): $9.99 per month or $99.99 per year.

Hulu (No Ads): $17.99 per month.

Hulu + Live TV: $82.99 per month, including access to live television channels.

Hulu is not officially available in regions outside the United States. To stream content from these locations, users typically need a Virtual Private Network (VPN) to connect to a U.S. server. Additionally, subscribing to Hulu may require a payment method linked to a U.S. financial institution. Some users choose virtual prepaid cards or gift cards as alternative payment options.

What to expect in Chris Distefano: It's Just Unfortunate?

The official logline for the special on Hulu reads:

"Chris Distefano is trying to be the best father he can be but nowadays, words speak louder than actions—so Chris is acting with the right intentions, but not always the right moves."

Chris Distefano: It's Just Unfortunate features the Brooklyn-born comedian delivering a new hour of stand-up centered around his experiences as a father and the humor he finds in everyday life.

He jokes about raising three Puerto Rican children, referring to them as “Nina, Pinta, and Santa Maria,” and shares his thoughts on his 13-year-old stepson, describing him as “almost like family.” He also reflects on his father’s limited understanding of Latin culture, humorously recalling how his dad mistakenly called quinceañeras “quesadillas.”

During his appearance on Good Morning America on February 18, 2025, Distefano discussed the special and his recent engagement. He shared details about his unconventional proposal, which took place on a Monday morning while his partner was making breakfast. His stepson recorded the moment, though the footage only captured the tops of their heads.

"She (Distefano's wife) was literally making breakfast hair up in a bun sweatpants like Monday morning School mom and I was down on one knee in the living room with all the kids on the couch watching and my son was recording it," Chris Distefano on Good Morning America.

In the teaser for the special, he highlights his lack of handyman skills, admitting that while his partner wants someone who can build things, the only thing he builds well is emotional walls. His storytelling continues a style seen in his previous specials, Speshy Weshy on Netflix in 2022 and Size 38 Waist on Comedy Central in 2019.

Chris Distefano: It's Just Unfortunate will be available for streaming on Hulu starting February 21, 2025.

