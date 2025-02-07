Clean Slate season 1: Full list of cast explored

Clean Slate season 1 is a highly anticipated show from Prime Video, marking one of the final projects by legendary sitcom creator Norman Lear, who died in December 2023. The series was released on February 6, 2025, and featured a total number of eight episodes.

Clean Slate is about Desiree, a New York artist who returns to Mobile, Alabama, directed by Simran Baidwan and Dan Ewen. The series explores family, acceptance, and personal development. Clean Slate season 1 features casts like Laverne Cox and George Wallace.

The plot follows Desiree, a transgender woman, as she tries to repair her broken relationship with her father, Harry. After struggling with financial difficulties and a failed art gallery in New York, Desiree moves back to Mobile.

Harry, a traditional car wash owner, is confronted with his child's new identity. Comedically and emotionally, the show explores its path of rediscovery, acceptance, and understanding. Here is a closer look at the Clean Slate season 1 full cast and their roles in the series.

Main cast and characters' roles played by the actors in Clean Slate season 1

Laverne Cox as Desiree

A still from the first season of Clean Slate (Image via Prime Video)

Laverne Cox plays Desiree, the protagonist of Clean Slate season 1. Desiree is a trans woman who returns to her hometown after years of estrangement from her father.

Looking for a fresh start, she works temporarily at her father's car wash trying to mend their broken relationship. She negotiates the challenges of being a proud trans woman and ties her past together, so beginning a road of healing and understanding.

Renowned for her performance as Sophia Burset in Orange Is the New Black, Laverne Cox became the first formally transgender woman nominated for a Primetime Emmy. She has also been in Uglies, Inventing Anna, and Promising Young Woman. Cox is an advocate for LGBTQIA+ rights and equality, using her platform to champion for the trans community and beyond.

George Wallace as Harry

A still from the first season of Clean Slate (Image via Prime Video)

George Wallace portrays Harry, Desiree's father in Clean Slate season 1. Harry is a hardworking car wash owner from Mobile, Alabama, and he’s set in his ways. When Desiree returns home, he’s confronted with the reality that his child is now a transgender woman.

Harry’s journey through the series involves his personal growth and attempts to reconnect with Desiree despite his initial confusion and resistance.

George Wallace is an actor and comedian who is best known for the roles in Batman Forever, 3 Strikes and The Ladykillers. He has made his TV appearances in Scrubs, Law & Order: SVU, and Hacks. Wallace brings both comedic timing and heartfelt emotion to his portrayal of Harry.

D. K. Uzoukwu as Louis

A still from the first season of Clean Slate (Image via Prime Video)

D. K. Uzoukwu plays Louis, Desiree’s best friend, in Clean Slate season 1. Louis is a closeted man who still lives with his mother. He reunites with Desiree after years apart, bringing humor and support to her difficult journey. Louis stands by Desiree as she navigates her identity and relationship with her father, offering a safe and welcoming presence in her life.

Uzoukwu gained recognition for his work in Insecure and The Misadventures of Awkward Black Girl. He has appeared in various productions, including The Disinvited and Fresh Off the Boat.

Jay Wilkison as Mack

A still from the first season of Clean Slate (Image via Prime Video)

Jay Wilkison plays Mack, a single father who works at Harry’s car wash in Clean Slate season 1. Mack becomes romantically involved with Desiree as the series progresses, offering a potential future for her in her hometown. Nevertheless, the series is characterized by intricate dynamics that revolve around his relationship with his daughter and his personal struggles.

Wilkison is recognized for his roles in the shows Younger, Nashville, and Rabbit Hole. He also acted in Rent: Filmed Live on Broadway and Nurse Jackie. His portrayal of Mack adds a love story that connects to the show's main ideas of family and personal development.

Telma Hopkins as Ella

A still from the first season of Clean Slate (Image via Prime Video)

Telma Hopkins plays Ella, Louis’ mother, and Harry’s confidant in Clean Slate season 1. Ella helps Harry navigate his relationship with Desiree, offering guidance and emotional support. She is a welcoming presence in the family’s life and has her own character arc.

Hopkins is well-known for her roles in Family Matters and Half & Half, as well as her appearances in The Matrix Resurrections and Family Reunion. Her extensive television career makes her a seasoned actor who brings wisdom and depth to her portrayal of Ella, a character who helps bridge the generational divide between Harry and Desiree.

Clean Slate supporting cast & characters

The supporting cast of the show includes:

Norah Murphy as Opal

Phillip Garcia as Miguel

Pat Yeary as Fern Stuckley

Zoe Vatekeh as Tameeka

Keith Arthur Bolden as Pastor Hughes

Jazzmun as Betty Rage

Will T. Travis

Teresa L. Graves as Pearl Phipps

Angelique Cabral

Huxsie Scott as Marian

The plot of Clean Slate season 1

Clean Slate season 1 revolves around Desiree, a transgender woman who returns to her hometown of Mobile after 23 years. Her arrival is prompted by the need to reconnect with her estranged father, Harry, following the collapse of her art gallery in New York.

Desiree’s transition is a pivotal part of the series, and her father struggles to understand and accept her new identity. The series blends comedy and heartfelt moments as Desiree navigates the complexities of her return to her roots.

As Desiree works at Harry’s car wash and interacts with old and new faces, the audience witnesses the evolution of her relationship with her father. The show tackles subjects of family reconciliation, personal development, and the need of accepting one's actual self.

Clean Slate season 1 is now available to stream exclusively on Prime Video.

