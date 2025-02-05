What Time will Clean Slate season 1 be released on Prime Video? Release timings for all regions

Clean Slate season 1 is set to premiere on Thursday, February 6, 2025, on Prime Video. The highly anticipated comedy-drama series will be available for streaming globally. As per Amazon Prime Video’s standard release pattern, all eight episodes of the season will drop simultaneously at 12:01 am PT.

This marks one of the final projects from the legendary Norman Lear, who passed away in December 2023. The show stars Laverne Cox and George Wallace in leading roles. Subscribers of Amazon Prime Video across different regions will be able to access the series based on their respective time zones.

The show follows Harry, a car wash owner in Alabama, whose life takes a turn when his estranged child Desiree, now a proud trans woman, returns home after 17 years.

Trending

Desiree, a New York resident, wants to mend her relationship with her father. Combining comedy with emotional events, the show examines ideas of family, identity, and acceptance. Harry sets off on a road of self-discovery and development while he negotiates Desiree's comeback.

The show is a production of Amazon MGM Studios in collaboration with Sony Pictures Television. Nisha Ganatra has directed the pilot episode; Dan Ewen and Simran Baidwan co-star.

Along with George Wallace, Laverne Cox co-creates and executive producer of the show.

Disclaimer: Release timings may vary slightly depending on your location and platform. Always double-check with your streaming service.

Clean Slate season 1 release time for all regions

Below is the release schedule for major U.S. time zones:

Time Zone Date Time Eastern Standard Time (EST) February 6, 2025 3:01 AM Central Standard Time (CST) February 6, 2025 2:01 AM Mountain Standard Time (MST) February 6, 2025 1:01 AM Pacific Standard Time (PST) February 6, 2025 12:01 AM

Plot of Clean Slate season 1

Clean Slate season 1 follows Harry, a conservative car wash owner in Alabama. He is thrilled when he learns that his estranged child is finally returning home after 17 years.

However, Harry is in for a surprise when his child, whom he once knew as a son, has transitioned into Desiree, a confident trans woman.

The narrative centers on Harry's attempt to mend their broken relationship while attempting to accept Desiree's new identity. As the two work through their relationship, the show explores ideas of change, acceptance, and love.

Though the show has plenty of funny elements, viewers will find moving events to be quite appealing.

Cast of Clean Slate season 1

The primary cast of the show includes:

Laverne Cox as Desiree

George Wallace as Harry

Jay Wilkison

Telma Hopkins

Phillip Garcia

Keith Arthur Bolden

Norah Murphy

Pat Yeary

D.K. Uzoukwu

Production and direction

Clean Slate season 1 is produced by Amazon MGM Studios in collaboration with Sony Pictures Television. The series was co-created by Laverne Cox, George Wallace, and Dan Ewen. Brent Miller and Lear’s Act III Productions played a key role in its production.

The show is executive-produced by Laverne Cox, who has worked on the project for over 20 years. Dan Ewen and Simran Baidwan serve as co-showrunners, ensuring a seamless narrative throughout the season.

The pilot episode was directed by Nisha Ganatra, known for her work in the entertainment industry. Paul Hilepo serves as the producer of the series.

Also Read: What's new on Amazon Prime Video in February 2025? Rescue Dawn, The Super Mario Bros. Movie, and more

Clean Slate season 1 will officially premiere on February 6, 2025, exclusively on Prime Video. Fans can stream all eight episodes of the series upon release.

Stay tuned for more news and updates on Clean Slate season 1 and similar projects as the year progresses.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback