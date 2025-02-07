Clean Slate Season 1 soundtrack - A definitive guide to all the songs in the series

Clean Slate Season 1 tells a heartfelt family reconciliation story set in Mobile, Alabama. The show follows Desiree, a New York-based artist, who returns home after 23 years of estrangement from her father.

To his surprise, she comes out as a trans woman and hopes to mend their broken relationship. The series stars Laverne Cox and George Wallace in lead roles. It premiered on February 6, 2025, and is available for streaming on Prime Video.

The story's dramatic and emotional aspects are heightened by the Clean Slate Season 1 soundtrack. The music, which consists of a blend of modern and classic songs, enhances the impact of important moments.

The playlist, which ranges from upbeat pop and hip-hop to soul-stirring gospel, captures the characters' feelings, joys, and hardships. With artists like Stevie Wonder, Chicago, Montell Jordan, Kim Petras, and Brandi Carlile, the songs in Clean Slate Season 1 resonate with the audience.

Every song in Clean Slate Season 1

Below is a comprehensive list of all the songs featured in the series:

For Once in My Life – Stevie Wonder

What You See Is What You Get – Daryl Hall & John Oates

Work for It (feat. LÒNIS) – Daphne Willis & LÒNIS

I Got the Moves – Devin Hoffman, Radicchio Nash & Dennis Padula

Going For The Juggler – Daniel Holter & Mark Robertson

Insidious 8 – Robert Armani, Dolby D

Every Praise – Hezekiah Walker

You’re The Best – Joe Esposito

High Life – SONNY OH!

Hard to Say I’m Sorry – Chicago

Get Up and Get Out (1964) – Clint Stacey

Boogie Night Bar – Mazelo Nostra

Stick It To The Man – Archie Thompson

Stand Up and Be Counted – Aaron Kaplan

Dynamite Feels So Right – Blues Saraceno

Me So Horny – The 2 Live Crew

Will the Circle Be Unbroken – Aaron Kaplan & Jamison Hollister

Crescent City – Lucinda Williams

When The Saints Go Marching In – Lomax & Barker

Problématique – Kim Petras

This Is How We Do It – Montell Jordan

Now (Drumcomplex Remix) – C. Y. B.

Padam Padam – Kylie Minogue

I Wanna Go (feat. K. O. The Legend) – Photronique

My Babe – Art Neville

You’re the Best – Joan "Bean" Esposito

Heart’s Content – Brandi Carlile

Rain On Me – Ariana Grande & Lady Gaga

Can You Handle My Love – Nine One One

I Want Someone Badly – Jeff Buckley & Shudder to Think

Songs by Episode

Season 1 Episode 1: Desiree. And Whatnot.

For Once in My Life – Stevie Wonder

What You See Is What You Get – Daryl Hall & John Oates

Season 1 Episode 3: Opal's Day Off

Work for It (feat. LÒNIS) – Daphne Willis & LÒNIS

I Got the Moves – Devin Hoffman, Radicchio Nash & Dennis Padula

Season 1 Episode 4: Chrome Jesus

Every Praise – Hezekiah Walker

You’re The Best – Joe Esposito

Season 1 Episode 5: Closer Than They Appear

Get Up and Get Out (1964) – Clint Stacey

Boogie Night Bar – Mazelo Nostra

Season 1 Episode 6: Pillars

Stick It To The Man – Archie Thompson

Stand Up and Be Counted – Aaron Kaplan

Season 1 Episode 7: Mess and Magic

Crescent City – Lucinda Williams

When The Saints Go Marching In – Lomax & Barker

Season 1 Episode 8: Born Again... Again

My Babe – Art Neville

You’re the Best – Joan "Bean" Esposito

Production and Direction

In January 2020, Peacock made the initial announcement of the series, which starred George Wallace and Laverne Cox. Later, in February 2021, it switched to Amazon Freevee, and in December 2024, it was revealed that it would be moving to Prime Video.

Norman Lear, Brent Miller and Simran Baidwan served as the executive producers for the program, which was developed by Dan Ewen, Cox, and Wallace. The series, which Nisha Ganatra directed, was mostly shot in Georgia.

Cast of Clean Slate Season 1

The primary cast of Clean Slate Season 1 includes:

Laverne Cox as Desiree Slate

George Wallace as Harry Slate

D.K. Uzoukwu

Telma Hopkins

Jay Wilkison

Norah Murphy

Stay tuned for more news and updates on Clean Slate Season 1 and similar projects as the year progresses.

