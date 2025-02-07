Clean Slate Season 1 soundtrack - A definitive guide to all the songs in the series

Clean Slate Season 1 tells a heartfelt family reconciliation story set in Mobile, Alabama. The show follows Desiree, a New York-based artist, who returns home after 23 years of estrangement from her father.
To his surprise, she comes out as a trans woman and hopes to mend their broken relationship. The series stars Laverne Cox and George Wallace in lead roles. It premiered on February 6, 2025, and is available for streaming on Prime Video.
The story's dramatic and emotional aspects are heightened by the Clean Slate Season 1 soundtrack. The music, which consists of a blend of modern and classic songs, enhances the impact of important moments.
The playlist, which ranges from upbeat pop and hip-hop to soul-stirring gospel, captures the characters' feelings, joys, and hardships. With artists like Stevie Wonder, Chicago, Montell Jordan, Kim Petras, and Brandi Carlile, the songs in Clean Slate Season 1 resonate with the audience.
Every song in Clean Slate Season 1
Below is a comprehensive list of all the songs featured in the series:
- For Once in My Life – Stevie Wonder
- What You See Is What You Get – Daryl Hall & John Oates
- Work for It (feat. LÒNIS) – Daphne Willis & LÒNIS
- I Got the Moves – Devin Hoffman, Radicchio Nash & Dennis Padula
- Going For The Juggler – Daniel Holter & Mark Robertson
- Insidious 8 – Robert Armani, Dolby D
- Every Praise – Hezekiah Walker
- You’re The Best – Joe Esposito
- High Life – SONNY OH!
- Hard to Say I’m Sorry – Chicago
- Get Up and Get Out (1964) – Clint Stacey
- Boogie Night Bar – Mazelo Nostra
- Stick It To The Man – Archie Thompson
- Stand Up and Be Counted – Aaron Kaplan
- Dynamite Feels So Right – Blues Saraceno
- Me So Horny – The 2 Live Crew
- Will the Circle Be Unbroken – Aaron Kaplan & Jamison Hollister
- Crescent City – Lucinda Williams
- When The Saints Go Marching In – Lomax & Barker
- Problématique – Kim Petras
- This Is How We Do It – Montell Jordan
- Now (Drumcomplex Remix) – C. Y. B.
- Padam Padam – Kylie Minogue
- I Wanna Go (feat. K. O. The Legend) – Photronique
- My Babe – Art Neville
- You’re the Best – Joan "Bean" Esposito
- Heart’s Content – Brandi Carlile
- Rain On Me – Ariana Grande & Lady Gaga
- Can You Handle My Love – Nine One One
- I Want Someone Badly – Jeff Buckley & Shudder to Think
Songs by Episode
Season 1 Episode 1: Desiree. And Whatnot.
- For Once in My Life – Stevie Wonder
- What You See Is What You Get – Daryl Hall & John Oates
Season 1 Episode 3: Opal's Day Off
- Work for It (feat. LÒNIS) – Daphne Willis & LÒNIS
- I Got the Moves – Devin Hoffman, Radicchio Nash & Dennis Padula
Season 1 Episode 4: Chrome Jesus
- Every Praise – Hezekiah Walker
- You’re The Best – Joe Esposito
Season 1 Episode 5: Closer Than They Appear
- Get Up and Get Out (1964) – Clint Stacey
- Boogie Night Bar – Mazelo Nostra
Season 1 Episode 6: Pillars
- Stick It To The Man – Archie Thompson
- Stand Up and Be Counted – Aaron Kaplan
Season 1 Episode 7: Mess and Magic
- Crescent City – Lucinda Williams
- When The Saints Go Marching In – Lomax & Barker
Season 1 Episode 8: Born Again... Again
- My Babe – Art Neville
- You’re the Best – Joan "Bean" Esposito
Production and Direction
In January 2020, Peacock made the initial announcement of the series, which starred George Wallace and Laverne Cox. Later, in February 2021, it switched to Amazon Freevee, and in December 2024, it was revealed that it would be moving to Prime Video.
Norman Lear, Brent Miller and Simran Baidwan served as the executive producers for the program, which was developed by Dan Ewen, Cox, and Wallace. The series, which Nisha Ganatra directed, was mostly shot in Georgia.
Cast of Clean Slate Season 1
The primary cast of Clean Slate Season 1 includes:
- Laverne Cox as Desiree Slate
- George Wallace as Harry Slate
- D.K. Uzoukwu
- Telma Hopkins
- Jay Wilkison
- Norah Murphy
Stay tuned for more news and updates on Clean Slate Season 1 and similar projects as the year progresses.