Where was Clean Slate Season 1 filmed? All filming locations explored

Clean Slate Season 1 was filmed in multiple locations across Georgia, including Savannah, Brunswick and Thunderbolt. The production team chose these sites for their unique visual appeal and the supportive local film industry.

The series, starring Laverne Cox and George Wallace, is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video. The show has premiered on February 6, 2025.

The show follows the story of Desiree, a trans woman returning to her small-town home in Alabama after 23 years. Her father, Harry, a car wash owner, is unaware of her transition and is excited to reunite with the son he remembers.

The series captures their emotional journey while incorporating humor. The filming locations played a crucial role in setting the tone and authenticity of the story, depicting small-town Southern life.

Trending

With its well-chosen locations, Clean Slate brings an experience that reflects its characters' Southern charm and challenges. The filming locations combine urban and suburban settings to provide visual authenticity. ,

Filming locations of Clean Slate Season 1

Savannah, Georgia

Savannah served as the primary filming location for Clean Slate Season 1. Renowned for its historic buildings, cobblestone lanes, and picturesque parks, the city offered the ideal setting for many scenes.

The production crew kept a cinematic quality while yet creating an authentic small-town feel by using Savannah's several locations. The professional and supportive local crew also contributed to a smooth filming process.

Brunswick, Georgia

Brunswick, another key location, added to the show’s visual richness. The city’s coastal vibe and traditional Southern architecture were ideal for depicting the Alabama town where Harry Slate runs his car wash.

Here, scenes showcasing neighborhood businesses and community interactions were filmed, making Brunswick a crucial component of the show's backdrop.

Thunderbolt, Georgia

Thunderbolt, a small town near Savannah, was another significant filming site. The area’s picturesque waterfront and quieter streets provided a realistic depiction of rural Southern life.

Filming in Thunderbolt allowed for intimate scenes that emphasized personal connections.

Plot of Clean Slate Season 1

Expand Tweet

Clean Slate Season 1 follows the emotional and comedic journey of Desiree, who returns to her hometown to reconnect with her father, Harry. Expecting to reunite with his son, Harry is unaware that his child has transitioned into a proud trans woman.

Desiree struggles to find acceptance while Harry grapples with his own beliefs. As the two navigate their differences, they face misunderstandings, heartfelt moments, and comedic misadventures. The show explores themes of identity, family bonds, and personal growth.

Cast of Clean Slate Season 1

The cast of the show includes:

Laverne Cox as Desiree – a trans woman returning to her Alabama hometown

George Wallace as Harry Slate – Desiree’s father and a car wash owner

Jay Wilkison as Mack – Harry’s employee

Norah Murphy as Opal – Mack’s daughter

D.K. Uzoukwu as Louis – Desiree’s childhood best friend and church choir director

Telma Hopkins as Ella – Louis’s mother

Phillip Garcia as Miguel – Harry’s neighbor

Emotional impact of filming

Laverne Cox described filming Clean Slate Season 1 as emotionally challenging. Some scenes, particularly those filmed inside a church, triggered personal memories for her.

The resemblance of Harry's house to Cox’s real-life childhood home intensified these emotions. Despite the challenges, Cox used her personal experiences to bring authenticity to the role, creating a deeply personal yet relatable portrayal.

As the season unfolds, viewers are taken on a journey of love, understanding, and second chances. Stay tuned for more news and updates on Clean Slate Season 1 and similar projects as the year progresses.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback