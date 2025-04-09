Coldplay teams up with Arcane for new music that brings back Jinx and Ekko’s story

Coldplay recently teamed up with the makers of Arcane to release a rendition of the show's popular song Ma Meilleure Ennemie, which explores Jinx and Ekko's relationship in the series. Released on multiple platforms, including YouTube, the track was originally sung by Stromae and Pomme. While the former is a singer-songwriter from Belgium, the latter is a musician from France.
Having said that, Coldplay is not the only artist to have collaborated on the Arcane hit track alongside Stromae and Pomme. Palestinian-Chilean artist Elyanna also lent her vocals to the track, resulting in a catchy tune that has garnered the love of millions.
As of this writing, the official lyric video for Coldplay's rendition of Ma Meilleure Ennemie, released on YouTube on April 4, 2025, has already received more than 2 million views. The numbers are a testament to the song's popularity, which can be expected to grow henceforth.
What are some of the tracks included in the extended version of Arcane season 2's soundtrack?
Apart from Coldplay and Elyanna, several other artists contributed to the soundtrack of Arcane season 2. A longer version of the show's soundtrack, with nine additional songs, was released through multiple streaming platforms on April 4, 2025. The songs in this version include:
- What Have They Done To Us (ft. Sasha Alex Sloan) – Mako, Grey, Sasha Alex Sloan
- Ma Meilleure Ennemie ft. Coldplay – Stromae, Pomme, Coldplay, Elyanna
- Fantastic (demo version) – King Princess
- Ma Meilleure Ennemie – Stromae, Pomme
- Paint The Town Blue (Bloodpop Remix) – Ashnikko, Bloodpop
- I Can’t Hear It Now (Live from Vevo) – Freya Ridings
- Remember Me (Intro) – d4vd
- Fantastic (Live from Vevo) – King Princess
- Come Play (Kordhell remix) – Stray Kids, Young Miko, Tom Morello, Kordhell
- Wasteland (Live from Vevo) – Royal & The Serpent
- Heavy Is The Crown (Original Score) – Mike Shinoda, Emily Armstrong
- I Can’t Hear It Now – Freya Ridings
- Worlds Collide JVKE (inspired by Arcane League of Legends) – JVKE
- Sucker – Marcus King
- Hellfire – Fever 333
- To Ashes and Blood – Woodkid
- Renegade (We Never Run) – Stefflon Don, Raja Kumari ft. Jarina De Marco
- Paint The Town Blue – Ashnikko
- Spin The Wheel – Mick Wingert
- Remember Me – d4vd
- Cocktail Molotov – ZAND
- What Have They Done To Us – Mako, Grey
- 这样很好 (Isha’s Song) – Eason Chan
- Enemy with JID (Opening Title Version) – Imagine Dragons feat. JID
- Rebel Heart – Djerv
- Wasteland – Royal & the Serpent
- Fantastic – King Princess
- The Line – Twenty-One Pilots
- Blood Sweat & Tears – Sheryl Lee Ralph
- The Beast – Misha Mansoor
- Come Play – Stray Kids, Young Miko, Tom Morello
About Arcane
As per the official description of the show, Arcane begins with the story of sisters Jinx (voiced by Ella Purnell) and Vi (voiced by Hailee Steinfeld), who go on to become League of Legends champions. It also covers the changing dynamics between the two while growing up, and when they later find themselves on opposite ends of two warring factions.
The description for the show, as per Tudum by Netflix, reads:
"Arcane tells the origin story of two iconic League of Legends champions, who just so happen to be sisters. Jinx (Purnell) — also known as Powder — and Vi (Steinfeld) find themselves on rival sides of a brewing war between the utopian city Piltover and its oppressed underbelly, Zaun."
It continues:
"Powder and Vi are completely transformed by the end of the first season, as Powder becomes the mischievous Jinx and Vi proves she’s one champion you don’t want to mess with."
