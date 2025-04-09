Coldplay teams up with Arcane for new music that brings back Jinx and Ekko’s story

Coldplay recently teamed up with the makers of Arcane to release a rendition of the show's popular song Ma Meilleure Ennemie, which explores Jinx and Ekko's relationship in the series. Released on multiple platforms, including YouTube, the track was originally sung by Stromae and Pomme. While the former is a singer-songwriter from Belgium, the latter is a musician from France.

Ad

Having said that, Coldplay is not the only artist to have collaborated on the Arcane hit track alongside Stromae and Pomme. Palestinian-Chilean artist Elyanna also lent her vocals to the track, resulting in a catchy tune that has garnered the love of millions.

As of this writing, the official lyric video for Coldplay's rendition of Ma Meilleure Ennemie, released on YouTube on April 4, 2025, has already received more than 2 million views. The numbers are a testament to the song's popularity, which can be expected to grow henceforth.

Ad

Trending

What are some of the tracks included in the extended version of Arcane season 2's soundtrack?

Ad

Apart from Coldplay and Elyanna, several other artists contributed to the soundtrack of Arcane season 2. A longer version of the show's soundtrack, with nine additional songs, was released through multiple streaming platforms on April 4, 2025. The songs in this version include:

What Have They Done To Us (ft. Sasha Alex Sloan) – Mako, Grey, Sasha Alex Sloan Ma Meilleure Ennemie ft. Coldplay – Stromae, Pomme, Coldplay, Elyanna Fantastic (demo version) – King Princess Ma Meilleure Ennemie – Stromae, Pomme Paint The Town Blue (Bloodpop Remix) – Ashnikko, Bloodpop I Can’t Hear It Now (Live from Vevo) – Freya Ridings Remember Me (Intro) – d4vd Fantastic (Live from Vevo) – King Princess Come Play (Kordhell remix) – Stray Kids, Young Miko, Tom Morello, Kordhell Wasteland (Live from Vevo) – Royal & The Serpent Heavy Is The Crown (Original Score) – Mike Shinoda, Emily Armstrong I Can’t Hear It Now – Freya Ridings Worlds Collide JVKE (inspired by Arcane League of Legends) – JVKE Sucker – Marcus King Hellfire – Fever 333 To Ashes and Blood – Woodkid Renegade (We Never Run) – Stefflon Don, Raja Kumari ft. Jarina De Marco Paint The Town Blue – Ashnikko Spin The Wheel – Mick Wingert Remember Me – d4vd Cocktail Molotov – ZAND What Have They Done To Us – Mako, Grey 这样很好 (Isha’s Song) – Eason Chan Enemy with JID (Opening Title Version) – Imagine Dragons feat. JID Rebel Heart – Djerv Wasteland – Royal & the Serpent Fantastic – King Princess The Line – Twenty-One Pilots Blood Sweat & Tears – Sheryl Lee Ralph The Beast – Misha Mansoor Come Play – Stray Kids, Young Miko, Tom Morello

Ad

Also Read: Paradise soundtrack: A definitive guide to all the songs in the series.

About Arcane

Ad

As per the official description of the show, Arcane begins with the story of sisters Jinx (voiced by Ella Purnell) and Vi (voiced by Hailee Steinfeld), who go on to become League of Legends champions. It also covers the changing dynamics between the two while growing up, and when they later find themselves on opposite ends of two warring factions.

The description for the show, as per Tudum by Netflix, reads:

Ad

"Arcane tells the origin story of two iconic League of Legends champions, who just so happen to be sisters. Jinx (Purnell) — also known as Powder — and Vi (Steinfeld) find themselves on rival sides of a brewing war between the utopian city Piltover and its oppressed underbelly, Zaun."

It continues:

"Powder and Vi are completely transformed by the end of the first season, as Powder becomes the mischievous Jinx and Vi proves she’s one champion you don’t want to mess with."

Ad

Stay updated on the latest trends in TV shows and movies as 2025 progresses.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sanchari Ghosh Sanchari is an entertainment writer at Sportskeeda with over 4 years of experience under her belt. She has a Master's degree in Sociology from the University of Calcutta, and has always been passionate about the entertainment industry, eventually gravitating towards her current role.



She has a truly diverse professional background; working as a fundraiser, a teacher, a demo sales associate, and a student success specialist. She has also penned articles for the Esports & Gaming and Health & Fitness segments of Sportskeeda, before she decided to write about the latest series and films in the industry.



Sanchari aims to produce top-notch error-free content by looking for and going through only credible sources of information. She also verifies details with the help of a variety of official sources to offer readers accurate and informative articles.



Some hit titles she has recently been obsessed with include 'Beef,' 'The Bear,' 'The Great,' and 'The Favourite.' However, 'Modern Family' and 'Silver Linings Playbook' stand out as two of her favorite releases. She also appreciates comedian Kenny Sebastian's work and admires his outlook on life.



When not writing, she likes to play darts, colour, listen to music and read. Know More