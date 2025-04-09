Coldplay teams up with Arcane for new music that brings back Jinx and Ekko’s story

  • home icon
By Sanchari Ghosh
Modified Apr 09, 2025 18:32 GMT
Coldplay and Arcane have teamed up for new music (Custom image edited by Sportskeeda/Original image by Netflix)
Coldplay and Arcane have teamed up for new music (Custom cover edited by Sportskeeda [Original image via Netflix])

Coldplay recently teamed up with the makers of Arcane to release a rendition of the show's popular song Ma Meilleure Ennemie, which explores Jinx and Ekko's relationship in the series. Released on multiple platforms, including YouTube, the track was originally sung by Stromae and Pomme. While the former is a singer-songwriter from Belgium, the latter is a musician from France.

Having said that, Coldplay is not the only artist to have collaborated on the Arcane hit track alongside Stromae and Pomme. Palestinian-Chilean artist Elyanna also lent her vocals to the track, resulting in a catchy tune that has garnered the love of millions.

As of this writing, the official lyric video for Coldplay's rendition of Ma Meilleure Ennemie, released on YouTube on April 4, 2025, has already received more than 2 million views. The numbers are a testament to the song's popularity, which can be expected to grow henceforth.

What are some of the tracks included in the extended version of Arcane season 2's soundtrack?

Apart from Coldplay and Elyanna, several other artists contributed to the soundtrack of Arcane season 2. A longer version of the show's soundtrack, with nine additional songs, was released through multiple streaming platforms on April 4, 2025. The songs in this version include:

  1. What Have They Done To Us (ft. Sasha Alex Sloan) – Mako, Grey, Sasha Alex Sloan
  2. Ma Meilleure Ennemie ft. Coldplay – Stromae, Pomme, Coldplay, Elyanna
  3. Fantastic (demo version) – King Princess
  4. Ma Meilleure Ennemie – Stromae, Pomme
  5. Paint The Town Blue (Bloodpop Remix) – Ashnikko, Bloodpop
  6. I Can’t Hear It Now (Live from Vevo) – Freya Ridings
  7. Remember Me (Intro) – d4vd
  8. Fantastic (Live from Vevo) – King Princess
  9. Come Play (Kordhell remix) – Stray Kids, Young Miko, Tom Morello, Kordhell
  10. Wasteland (Live from Vevo) – Royal & The Serpent
  11. Heavy Is The Crown (Original Score) – Mike Shinoda, Emily Armstrong
  12. I Can’t Hear It Now – Freya Ridings
  13. Worlds Collide JVKE (inspired by Arcane League of Legends) – JVKE
  14. Sucker – Marcus King
  15. Hellfire – Fever 333
  16. To Ashes and Blood – Woodkid
  17. Renegade (We Never Run) – Stefflon Don, Raja Kumari ft. Jarina De Marco
  18. Paint The Town Blue – Ashnikko
  19. Spin The Wheel – Mick Wingert
  20. Remember Me – d4vd
  21. Cocktail Molotov – ZAND
  22. What Have They Done To Us – Mako, Grey
  23. 这样很好 (Isha’s Song) – Eason Chan
  24. Enemy with JID (Opening Title Version) – Imagine Dragons feat. JID
  25. Rebel Heart – Djerv
  26. Wasteland – Royal & the Serpent
  27. Fantastic – King Princess
  28. The Line – Twenty-One Pilots
  29. Blood Sweat & Tears – Sheryl Lee Ralph
  30. The Beast – Misha Mansoor
  31. Come Play – Stray Kids, Young Miko, Tom Morello
About Arcane

As per the official description of the show, Arcane begins with the story of sisters Jinx (voiced by Ella Purnell) and Vi (voiced by Hailee Steinfeld), who go on to become League of Legends champions. It also covers the changing dynamics between the two while growing up, and when they later find themselves on opposite ends of two warring factions.

The description for the show, as per Tudum by Netflix, reads:

"Arcane tells the origin story of two iconic League of Legends champions, who just so happen to be sisters. Jinx (Purnell) — also known as Powder — and Vi (Steinfeld) find themselves on rival sides of a brewing war between the utopian city Piltover and its oppressed underbelly, Zaun."

It continues:

"Powder and Vi are completely transformed by the end of the first season, as Powder becomes the mischievous Jinx and Vi proves she’s one champion you don’t want to mess with."
