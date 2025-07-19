Community Squad season 2: Full list of cast and characters explored

Community Squad season 2 is back with a larger cast and richer exploration of characters, continuing the Emmy‑winning Argentine comedy‑thriller that satirizes tokenism while serving up cutting social commentary. Based on a haphazard Urban Guard in Buenos Aires, the show combines humor and functionality through its quirky and diverse cast.Community Squad season 2 introduces new faces to its politically charged story while maintaining the dynamic between the core group. After its International Emmy award and praises, Community Squad season 2 delves into a fresh arc involving undercover tasks, election politics, and mafia involvement.Expanding on what was established in season 1, it maintains its caustic humor while expanding on the backstories of returning characters and the new players, keeping the show both funny and socially relevant.Community Squad season 2 features a diverse ensemble led by Santiago Korovsky, Daniel Hendler, Pilar Gamboa, Marcelo Subiotto, and Martín Garabal, alongside quirky squad members and new faces like Milton Gauna and Agent Arellano.Full cast list of Community Squad season 2 explored1) Santiago Korovsky as Felipe Rosenfeld View this post on Instagram Instagram PostSantiago Korovsky, creator and star actor, appears once again as Felipe Rosenfeld in Community Squad season 2. Korovsky was born on February 26, 1985. He is the show's star, screenwriter, and director, and a passionate advocate for the representation and identity that are central to the show.A Social Communication Sciences and Image &amp; Sound Design graduate from the University of Buenos Aires, Korovsky infuses Felipe's hapless yet compassionate character with personal experience. In season 2, Felipe finds himself caught up in spycraft under the cover name Florencio Ramos.2) Daniel Hendler as Miguel RossiDaniel Hendler (Image via Getty)Daniel Hendler stars as Miguel Rossi, the charming but harassed boss of the Urban Guard. Hendler was born in 1976 and is a prize-winning Uruguayan actor best known for Lost Embrace, for which he won a Silver Bear for Best Actor.During Community Squad season 2, Miguel struggles with operational dilemmas and awkward partnerships as the squad is politicized. Hendler's naturalistic style locks Miguel in as both a peacemaker and accidental leader of the resulting political farce.3) Pilar Gamboa as Sofía Vega View this post on Instagram Instagram PostPilar Gamboa plays Sofía Vega, Felipe's wheelchair-bound girlfriend with a quick wit and tough heart. Born April 7, 1980, Gamboa is a renowned Argentine playwright and actress who earned a Konex Award for Theater Actress of the Decade.She and Korovsky provide the show's emotional foundation. In season 2, Sofía stands by Felipe from afar as she grapples with her own moral dilemmas, at one point finding out Felipe has moved on and touching on themes of independence and loyalty.Read More: Will there be Untamed season 2? Renewal status and more4) Marcelo Subiotto as Julio García ReynosoMarcelo Subiotto (Image via Getty)Marcelo Subiotto reprises his role as Julio García Reynoso, a recurring figure in season 1. Born in 1967, Subiotto is a seasoned stage and screen performer with credits from the Lima Film Festival and San Sebastián.Season 2 brushes against his previous allegiances and the political repercussions of the Urban Guard's expansion. His character's dynamic with Felipe and Miguel continues to evolve, with authority and trust lines ever more blurred.5) Martín Garabal as Esteban Vargas View this post on Instagram Instagram PostMartín García Garabal injects vitality into Community Squad season 2, playing Esteban Vargas, the sarcastic new guy with micro-aggressions on tap. Garabal, born November 7, 1983, is a cartoonist, actor, host, and co-writer on the series.His grounding in previous mockumentaries serves him well in providing satirical depth as his character learns to navigate the increasing scope of the Urban Guard in various neighborhoods.Read More: Untamed: Who killed Lucy? Everything to know about the final clue and what it really meansWhat is Community Squad season 2 about?Community Squad season 2 (Image via Netflix)Community Squad season 2 tracks the Urban Guard from a publicity gimmick to genuine political strife. Originally deployed to clean up the police force's reputation, the unit is now setting up patsies, hiding crimes, and dealing with politicians.Felipe, Sofía, and Miguel get involved in clandestine operations when Felipe takes up the role of an intelligence informant at Arellano's behest.Election season takes over this season in Buenos Aires. Candidates Claudio Navarro and Carolina Ponce battle intensely while corruption hangs as a public punch line, particularly when Navarro's ugly secret is caught on camera and leaked, sending everyone into chaos. Even as a scandal breaks out, the public's adoption of scandal over honesty underscores voter disillusionment.Thematic threads carry over from season 1: tokenism and representation remain key. The now larger Urban Guard seems to populate several hoods, an ironic extension of diversity for show.Characters struggle with identity, Felipe as an operative, Sofía balancing trust, Miguel brokering integrity, and others conflicted between personal values and group survival.Interested viewers can watch Community Squad season 2 on Netflix.