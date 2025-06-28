Countdown season 1 episode 4: Release date & time, where to watch, and more

Countdown season 1 is slowly becoming popular among viewers who love crime dramas. Developed by Derek Haas and fronted by Supernatural actor Jensen Ackles, the Prime Video show takes fans on a high-level investigation that gets progressively darker with each turn of events.
As the series enters its new chapter, suspense is building high for Detective Mark Meachum and the secret task force he's become a part of. The first three episodes of Countdown season 1 were released on June 25, launching viewers directly into the midst of a building conspiracy. Episode 3 concluded with a gory and emotional twist, turning the game around for the team.
Now that episode 4 is just around the corner, viewers are wondering what's coming next, particularly after that intense shootout and significant characters getting killed off.
Countdown season 1 episode 4 premieres on Wednesday, July 2, 2025, at 12 AM PT / 3 AM ET and streams exclusively each week on Amazon Prime Video.
When, where, and how to watch Countdown season 1 episode 4?
Countdown season 1 episode 4, titled, Bite 'Em Down, is going to hit the screens on Wednesday, July 2, 2025. The show will be streamed exclusively on Amazon Prime Video. Similar to the earlier episodes, it's likely to go live at 12:00 AM PT / 3:00 AM ET. New episodes will keep coming weekly every Wednesday until the September 3 season finale.
For first-time viewers, Amazon also provides a 30-day free trial that grants access to all available episodes of Countdown season 1. Young adults and students aged 18 to 24 can also enroll in Amazon's lower-priced Prime membership, which also features an extended trial period and lower subscription fees.
Here is the complete release schedule of the episode according to different time zones,
What happened in Countdown season 1 episode 3?
The third episode of Countdown season 1 ramped things up to a whole new level, emotionally as well as in terms of plot advancement. Detective Mark Meachum, portrayed by Jensen Ackles, had gone undercover as a prisoner to gain access to a young man named Dmitry, who was connected to a greater threat.
The operation took Meachum to a Belarusian eatery where he found what looked like blueprints and schematics for a mass weapon, potentially chemical or nuclear in its design. Before he could investigate the materials thoroughly, he was found out, and there was pandemonium. A gun battle ensued, killing Dmitry, DHS agent Damon Drew, and one other member of the task force.
The prime target of the conspiracy, Volchek, showed up just in time to burn the evidence, literally burning down the building to eliminate any evidence that could implicate him in the plot.
In addition to the action, episode 3 also explored personal relationships within the team. Trust started to disintegrate, and people were suspicious of Oliveras' motivations. At the same time, Meachum's own illness, a life-threatening brain tumor, gave added gravity to his more and more dangerous choices.
What to expect in Countdown season 1 episode 4?
Season 1 episode 4, Bite 'Em Down, will continue after the brutal ambush. With top players out of commission and principal evidence lost, the task force is racing for their next clue. Mark Meachum has learned that the stakes are greater than ever thought possible, and the blueprints he caught a glimpse of imply an international hazard that could harm millions.
As season 1 progresses, tensions within the task force will likely come to a head. Internal trust is wearing thin, and leadership problems could emerge with Meachum becoming increasingly reckless as he tries to live life while accepting his diagnosis, and Agent Bell being more concerned about appearances versus Oliveras, whose loyalties are still uncertain.
Volchek, thus far operating mostly behind the scenes, can begin to take a more active role as the villain. With Homeland Security already tainted and the LAPD thin, the show can also begin looking at how far the task force will go in order to prevent what's happening.
Interested viewers can watch Countdown season 1 on Amazon Prime Video.