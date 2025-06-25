Countdown season 1: Release date, plot, and everything we know so far

Countdown season 1 is a crime drama series that debuted on Amazon Prime Video on June 25, 2025. Derek Haas has created and written the series and also serves as its showrunner. It is produced by Mike Ganzman and executive produced by Marc Bienstock, Jonathan Brown, and Haas.

In Countdown season 1, Jensen Ackles plays the LAPD detective Mark Meachum, who joins a federal task force with Amber Oliveras, Keyonte Bell, Evan Shepherd, and Lucas Finau to investigate the murder of a Homeland Security officer and stop a terrorist plot to launch a nuclear attack on US soil.

Amazon Prime Video has described the official synopsis of Countdown season 1, as follows,

"When an officer with the Department of Homeland Security is murdered in broad daylight, LAPD detective Mark Meachum is recruited to a secret task force, alongside undercover agents from all branches of law enforcement, to investigate. But the hunt for the killer soon uncovers a plot far more sinister than anyone could have imagined, kicking off a race against time to save a city of million."

Trending

What is Countdown season 1 about?

Countdown season 1 features 13 episodes and will conclude on September 3, 2025. It aired the first three episodes together on June 25, 2025, with the remaining episodes releasing weekly on Wednesdays at midnight ET. The runtime for each episode is between 45 to 53 minutes.

The action thriller series is directed by Jonathan Brown, Avi Youabian, Tess Malone, Nina Lopez-Corrado, Lisa Robinson, Rashidi Natara Harper, Eric Stoltz, and Chris Grismer.

Furthermore, Jensen Ackles told The Hollywood Reporter on June 25, 2025, that his character, Mark Meachum, in Countdown season 1 is an ode to the action heroes from the 1980s and 1990s. He described his character as follows,

"He has a love of the game. This is a guy who has found his calling in doing what he does. I can look to old school characters for inspiration — the John McClanes (Die Hard) and (Martin) Riggs from Lethal Weapon. Any of those early ‘80s and 90s action movies starring the Kurt Russells, Bruce Willises and Harrison Fords."

He added,

"But also like Josh Brolin in Sicario. A guy who likes to show up in flip flops who doesn’t give a sh*t, where maybe his commanding officers don’t love how unbuttoned he is. I’ve always gravitated towards characters like that. I’ve loved to watch performances like that. So it was very easy for me to fall into finding this guy."

A brief recap of Countdown season 1

Countdown season 1 begins with the murder of the HSI officer, Robert Darden. In response, the senior FBI Agent Nathan Blythe creates a federal task force comprising Mark Meachum, Amber Oliveras, Evan Shepherd, Keyonte Bell, and Luke Finau from various law enforcement departments like the FBI, LAPD, DEA, and the Secret Service.

During their investigation, the team's tech expert, Evan, zeroes in on the image of the shooter and identifies him as Cesar Murillo. Another key figure is Maurice Spellman, Robert's colleague from the Customs and Border Protection division. They discover that Robert was looking into Spellman's corrupt activities with a drug cartel before he was killed.

Spellman reveals that he was helping the cartel and Borys Volchek, an official of the Belarusian Defense Ministry. In episode 2 of Countdown season 1, Mark and Amber infiltrate the cartel through one of its members Javi Lopez, and carry out a drug run for him.

They help bring a truckload of heroin into the United States from Mexico to win Javi's trust and gain access to his drug operations. But, before he can disclose any relevant information, Javi is killed in car explosion by Volcheck.

In the third episode, Mark connects with Timur Novikov, a prison inmate he knew while working undercover at the prison facility in Palmdale. Timur leads Mark to his uncle, Mikhail, unaware that he works for Volchek. At Mikhail's mansion, Mark uncovers blueprints, electronic gadgets, and maps, confirming his suspicion that Volchek is planning something sinister.

However, Volchek and Mikhail escape in the ensuing shootout with Mark's team at the end of the Countdown season 1 episode 3.

Cast and characters of Countdown season 1

The full cast list of Countdown season 1 is given below:

Jensen Ackles as Mark Meachum

Eric Dane as Nathan Blythe

Jessica Camacho as Amber Oliveras

Violett Beane as Evan Shepherd

Bogdan Yasinski as Borys Volchek

Elliot Knight as Keyonte Bell

Uli Latukefu as Luke Finau

Rachel Armstrong as Heather

Merrick McCartha as DA Grayson Valwell/District Attorney Grayson Valwell

Jonathan von Mering as Andrej

Jonathan Togo as Damon Drew

Matt Kaminsky as Jerry

Nikolay Moss as Danill

Nick Bardin as Dmitry Kotov

Cameron Gayden as Memo

Ryan de Quintal as Rolf/Rolf Morozov

Kamy D. Bruder as Kirill

Scot Ruggles as Adic Jay Tostrud

Nas Akkerman as Shopper

Milo Ventimiglia as Robert Darden

Brent Sexton as Dennis

Leith M. Burke as Maurice Spellman

Samson Moeakiola as Sam Johnson

J.J. Soria as Javi Lopez

Emily Bridges as Meredith Darden

Nicole Lyn as Amina Finau

Toby Larsen as Zach Darden

Chris Marroy as Daniels

Ryan Padilla as BPD Jordan

Grace Jenkins as Cameron Finau

Sean Sekino as Chun

Hudson Brown as Delphi Manager Gregory

Michanne Quinney as the Paramedic

Stephanie T. Keefer as Karen

Christian Barber as LAPD Sgt. Hugh Lambert

Dima Savyan as Anton

Autumn Layne as Kennedy Finau

Gregory Gast as Dale

Aaron Blakely as Charles

Erik Marion as the ER Doctor

Péter Végh as Kostenko

Tim Abell as Warden Gil Thompson

Nicola Bertram as Amy Moreno

Steve Filice as Police Chief

Charles Kim as SA Steve Cha

Jacob Figueroa as Cedro

Ryan Pratton as Galen

Chet Grissom as Jim Talbott

Robb Zbacnik as Prison Guard

Brittany Freeth as Marta

Nicholas Stoesser as Sam

Kevin Acevedo as Erasmo

Greg Benson as Dr. Condrey

Jordyn Denning as Rosemary

P.K. Simone as Van Herron

Pancho Cardena as Gregorio Ruiz

Matthew Gudernatch as Writer

Marcus DeAnda as Gerardo

Marypat Farrell as the Socialite Francine

Boise Holmes as DHS Chief Officer

Alastair Bayardo as Surgeon

Panna Dominika Bíró as Kira

Jo-Marie Lawrence as Stella Myers

Rey Laredo as MBP Guard

Troy Blendell as SSA Ray Kubler

David Douglas as Coach Frank

Roderick Hill as Clarke

Devin Looc as Bruno

Nick Wittman as Matt Woodley

Tamás Podlovics as Pilot

Krisztián Csákvári as Vlad

Joy Sung Kim as a Korean Woman

Jayne Han as Jee Kim

Anna Barraza as Latina Girl

Alan Silva as Gabriel

Deanne Black as Gilly

Lily Keene as Sharon

Jules Willcox as Caty Blythe

Ronnie Gene Blevins as Mike Collins

Vincent Foster as an Older Man

Sam Daly as Aynesworth

Kurt Yue as Ho

Joe Pistone as John Ross

Alex Sgambati as Kara

Lacey Claire Rogers as Officer Hannah

Betsy Beutler as Val Sparks

Brian Yang as Kieran Teo

Rico E. Anderson as Randall Tooks

Bradley Snedeker as Detective Flagler

Karina Noelle Castillo as Carmela

Valerie Loo as Venetia Lim

Anna Mhairi as Danielle

Joshua Dov as Hopper

Mark Rowe as Rory Grogan

Patrick Hume as Trevor Kellen TK Pasternak

Angel Rivera as Troy Ballard

Dan Warner as Morris

Andre Boyer as Tanaka

Nicholas Wagner as the Federal Civilian Worker

Julie Craig as Reilly Miller

Denzel Johnson as Clausen

Carolyne Maraghi as Jaqueline

Scott Broderick as Del Kilmartin

Danny Minnick as Cigs

Christopher Lusti as Worthington

Sam Breslin Wright as Roger Langbert

Dwayne Standridge as Agent Connelly

Matisse Mazur as Dougray Rawlston

Vick Sabian as Raman

Maurice Webster as Terry

Aaron Ford as Bonner

Zack Sayenko as Lubomir Piskun

Selina Hui as the Tourist

Harry Santiago as the LAPD Detective

Aaron Marshall as Hunter 1

Adrian M. Mompoint as Cione

Aaron DJ Williams as Neighbor

Pasha D. Lychnikoff

Daniel Chernish

Adam J. Harrington

Ana Alexander

Amanda Brooks

Duke Davis Roberts

Mark Puchinsky

Stephen Monroe Taylor

Rustic Bodomov as Radoslav (uncredited)

Marco Vazzano as Javi's Bodyguard (uncredited)

Ara Storm as Neighbor (uncredited)

Ithaka Darin as Pappas Swineherd (uncredited)

Watch all episodes of Countdown season 1 exclusively on Amazon Prime Video.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Deepti Sequeira Deepti is an entertainment writer at Sportskeeda. She comes with more than 6 years of experience in the creative writing field and has written extensively for the entertainment and travel domains.



She holds a degree in Chemistry, but her true interest always lay in the creative field. A passion for reading from a young age fueled her desire to make a career change later in life and take up writing as her profession.



Apart from reading, her hobbies include watching movies, listening to music, and going to the beach. In her free time, she can be found looking up reviews of new and old films to add to her watchlist. She also enjoys watching foreign language films that help expand her knowledge base regarding different cultures around the world.



Asked to describe herself, she would promptly mention that she is a die-hard Swiftie and enjoys nothing more than listening to Taylor Swift songs on loop while writing. Know More