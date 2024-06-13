Criminal Minds: Evolution Season 2: Release date, episode schedule, and more

Criminal Minds: Evolution is a revival and expansion of the beloved Criminal Minds franchise. When this American drama launched on Paramount+ on Thanksgiving Day in November 2022, both the title and the series had transformed.

Instead of the original series' case-of-the-week approach, the 10-episode season centered on a single case: the hunt for Sicarius, the show's greatest and worst serial killer to date, who was revealed to be Elias Jasper Voit (Zach Gilford). Two episodes of Criminal Minds: Evolution Season 2 premiered on Paramount+ on Thursday, June 6.

Sicarius was exceptionally lethal because, during the COVID-19 lockdown, he formed a network of serial killers. The show proved to be successful enough to deserve a full-scale comeback a few years after its cancellation, even after fifteen years on the air.

Is there a trailer for Season 2 of Criminal Minds: Evolution?

In May 2024, a teaser trailer for Criminal Minds: Evolution season 2 was released. It reveals that the characters are still working on the Gold Star case and picks up with them following the events that took place at the end of the first season.

The BAU is aware that Voit is their only chance to capture the Gold Star, despite how horrified they are by his acts. Paramount+ has released another trailer for season 2 as well. It highlights the team's problems deeply.

In the second season, the BAU is forced to collaborate with the legendary Elias Voit, forcing them to compromise their morals to capture the Gold Star killer.

Who's coming back for season 2 of Criminal Minds: Evolution?

Here's the confirmed cast for season 2:

Joe Mantegna as SSA David Rossi

Paget Brewster as BAU unit chief Emily Prentiss

A.J. Cook as SSA Jennifer "JJ" Jareau

Kirsten Vangsness as tech analyst Penelope Garcia

Aisha Tyler as Dr. Tara Lewis

Adam Rodriguez as SSA Luke Alvez

Zach Gilford as Elias Voit

Ryan-James Hanataka as Tyler Green

Criminal Minds: Evolution Season 2 Episode Guide

The official dates for the ten episodes of Season 2, which will air in June through August, are listed below.

Episode 201, “Gold Star”: Thursday, June 6

Episode 202, “Contagion”: Thursday, June 6

Episode 203: Thursday, June 13

Episode 204: Thursday, June 20

Episode 205: Thursday, June 27

Episode 206: Thursday, July 4

Episode 207: Thursday, July 11

Episode 208: Thursday, July 18

Episode 209: Thursday, July 25

Episode 210: Thursday, August 1

Where does season 2 of Criminal Minds: Evolution begin?

Criminal Minds: Evolution season 1 brought back most of the familiar characters from the original series and continued their arcs. Though the cast of this American drama looked the same, the shape of the show had changed into a serialized format, and the season spanned 10 episodes.

Taking a departure from the procedural format the show originally followed, season 1 was able to put more emphasis on each story, and that trend will continue as it returns for season 2.

In a May 3 press release, the show introduced a new logline for this American drama. The statement claims that as the BAU investigates the Gold Star mystery, season 2 will begin where the season 1 finale left off.

However, things become complex when UnSub Elias Voit strikes a bargain that places him in federal custody near his kidnappers, aggravating an already significant threat and having unexpected consequences.

Closing comments

Season 2 of Criminal Minds: Evolution features a gripping storyline. It goes deeper into the lives of its beloved characters. The new format allows for a more in-depth investigation of each case, resulting in increased suspense and intrigue.

As the BAU investigates the Gold Star mystery and navigates its complicated relationship with Elias Voit, viewers can expect a season full of exciting twists and turns.

Criminal Minds: Evolution season 2 is currently streaming on Paramount+ where new episodes will drop every Thursday.

