Will Spencer Reid return to Criminal Minds: Evolution season 2?

Criminal Minds: Evolution season 2 premiered on Paramount+ with the first two episodes on June 6, 2024. It is an FBI psychological series that revolves around the FBI's Behavioral Analysis Unit (BAU) team. They conduct in-depth investigations and psychological profiling to solve cases. It is the reboot of the original series, Criminal Minds.

With episodes dropping every week, season 2 will see the FBI's BAU team solving tougher cases using their unique techniques. After taking down the serial killer network in season 1, they will be dealing with the aftermath of the same, alongside new challenges.

Matthew Gray Gubler, who plays Dr. Spencer Reid, will not be a part of the Criminal Minds: Evolution season 2. In the debut installment, it was disclosed that Reid was away solving an undisclosed assignment, while FBI agents were busy catching a murderer, Elias Voit aka Sicarius. Hence, he wasn't part of the BAU team in finding Sicarius.

As season 2 aims to focus on uncovering the 'Gold Star' mystery, Spencer Reid's role is out of the picture.

More about Dr. Spencer Reid in Criminal Minds: Evolution

Dr. Spencer Reid is a socially awkward yet brilliant FBI profiler. Dr. Reid first appeared in the original series (Criminal Minds) as the central character. He is known to be a genius-level intellect with an eidetic memory. With an IQ of 187, he has a deep understanding of criminal psychology, making him a beloved character in the series.

But he is notably absent from the cast of the revival series, Criminal Minds: Evolution season 2. His absence leads to a significant shift in the dynamics of the BAU team as they continue to solve complex cases without him.

Who are the key characters in Criminal Minds: Evolution season 2?

The team at BAU is led by the experienced Unit Chied Emily Prentiss, played by Paget Brewster. She is accompanied by seasoned profiler, David Rossi, portrayed by Joe Mantegna. Other important team members include Jennifer "JJ" Jareau (A.J. Cook), who is known for her empathy and communication skills.

In Criminal Minds: Evolution season 2, actress Penelope Garcia team essays the role of quirky and brilliant technical analyst, Kirsten Vangsness. Meanwhile, forensic psychologist Tara Lewis ( Aisha Tyler) provides deep insights into criminal behavior.

Former Fugitive Task Force agents Luke Alvez (Adam Rodriguez) and Matt Simmons (Daniel Henny) are also part of the BAU team. They add their tactical expertise and global perspective to the squad.

Who is Matthew Gray Gubler?

Matthew Gray Gubler is an American actor, filmmaker, and model. He was born on March 9, 1980 in Las Vegas, Nevada. He initially pursued a career in filmmaking and graduated from the Tisch School of the Arts at New York University. His career's breakout role came in 2005 when he portrayed Dr. Spencer Reid on Criminal Minds. He continued to play the character for 15 years.

He appeared in the latest season of Evolution season 1 as well. Apart from that, Gubler has starred in several films such as 500 Days of Summer, Newness and more. He has also lent his voice to a character named Simon in Alvin and the Chipmunks.

Criminal Minds: Evolution season 2 is available on Paramount+. Even though many geo locations don't offer Paramount+, Disney+ is another streaming partner that will make the series accessible to the UK audience.