Cristobal Tapia De Veer exits The White Lotus after feud with Mike White ahead of season 4

While the eponymous resorts in The White Lotus is situated in exotic localities within its fictional world, the guests living there do not always have the most ideal time. From drama to absurdity, the show packs along its few episodes in such a way that it comes at the cost of the characters' sanity. However, this time, it looks like the drama caught on behind the scenes as well.

Talking about The White Lotus with New York Times on April 3, 2025, composer Cristóbal Tapia De Veer revealed that he will not be returning to compose the music for season 4. This is due to him having a feud behind-the-scenes with series creator Mike White as tensions arose amidst creative differences between the two.

Season 4 will be the first time Cristóbal will not compose the score for the show as he has been attached to it since season 1.

The White Lotus composer reveals creative differences with show creator Mike White

The theme songs for the first two seasons of The White Lotus were a huge hit among the fans, especially the chorus of the same. However, when season 3 of the show came out, fans had an initial mixed reaction to the theme song, and the iconic chorus was missing as well. This led to Cristóbal Tapia De Veer receiving a lot of hate from the community.

This came after series creator Mike White had a different vision for the music this season. He wanted the theme song to have more of a laid-back approach to it, and of course, it led to a very divisive reaction.

On the other hand, series composer Cristóbal Tapia De Veer wanted to give the fans a longer version of the theme song, which included the iconic chorus in it. However, Mike White declined that idea.

“I texted the producer and I told him that it would be great to, at some point, give them the longer version with the ooh-loo-loo-loos, because people will explode if they realize that it was going there anyway. He thought it was a good idea. But then Mike cut that — he wasn’t happy about that," explained De Veer.

He continued:

“I mean, at that point, we already had our last fight forever, I think. So he was just saying no to anything."

De Veer still went ahead and released the extended version of the theme

Despite series creator Mike White objecting to the idea, De Veer went ahead and released the extended theme song for The White Lotus season 3 on his YouTube channel. The full version come with, as De Veer puts it, "ooh-loo-loo-loos." He further confirmed his exit, but revealed that he did not let creator Mike White know about it.

“I announced to the team a few months ago that I was not coming back, that I was leaving,” De Veer said.

He continued:

“I didn’t tell Mike for various reasons; I wanted to tell him just at the end for the shock and whatever. Except I told the whole editorial team and music editor and producer and all that, but I didn’t think that they were going to tell him. At some point he heard about that.”

As of now, a composer for season 4 of The White Lotus has not been confirmed. For further updates, stay tuned.

