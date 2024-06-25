Dan and Phil’s ‘The Terrible Influence’ tour 2024-25: How to get tickets, dates, venues, & all you need to know 

Dan and Phil ‘The Terrible Influence’ tour 2024-25 is scheduled to be held from September 4, 2024 to February 7, 2025 in venues across continental Europe, North America as well as UK and Ireland. The tour will be Dan and Phil's first new tour of both years.

Tickets for Dan and Phil's tour will be available from June 28, 2024 at 12:00pm local time. Average ticket prices will be £27.50 for general tickets, £85 for pre-show VIP and £160 for Gold VIP meet and greet tickets. Actual ticket prices will be at individual venue's discretion. All tickets will be available at the duo's official website.

Dan and Phil announced the new tour via their official tour website and later amplified it with posts on their official X page on June 24, 2024:

Dan and Phil’s ‘The Terrible Influence’ tour 2024-25 dates and venues

The dates and venues for Dan and Phil’s ‘The Terrible Influence’ tour 2024-25 are given below:

September 4, 2024 – Antwerp, Belgium at Stadsschouwburg

September 7, 2024 – Copenhagen, Denmark at KB Hall

September 8, 2024 – Berlin, Germany at Tempodrom

September 9, 2024 – Warsaw, Poland at Progresja

September 11, 2024 – Frankfurt, Germany at Jarhunderthalle-Kuppelsaal

September 13, 2024 – Stockholm, Sweden at Waterfront Hall

September 16, 2024 – Oslo, Norway at Folketeateret

September 18, 2024 – Helsinki, Finland at Kulttuuritalo

October 6, 2024 – Seattle, Washington State at Moore Theater

October 8, 2024 – Portland, Oregon at Arlene Schnitzer Auditorium

October 9, 2024 – Vancouver, British Columbia at Orpheum Theater

October 11, 2024 – Oakland, California at Paramount Theater

October 13, 2024 – Phoenix, Arizona at Celebrity Theater

October 17, 2024 – San Diego, California at Civic Theater

October 18, 2024 – Los Angeles, California at Peacock Theater

October 20, 2024 – Salt Lake City, Utah at The Union

October 21, 2024 – Denver, Colorado at Ellie Caulkins Opera House

October 23, 2024 – Kansas City, Missouri at The Midlands

October 24, 2024 – Grand Prairie, Texas at Texus Trust Theater

October 25, 2024 – Austin, Texas at Bass Concert Hall

October 27, 2024 – St.Louis, Missouri at The Factory

October 28, 2024 – Detroit, Michigan at The Masonic Temple

October 29, 2024 – Akron, Ohio at Civic Theater

October 30, 2024 – Indianapolis, Indiana at Clowes Memorial Hall

November 1, 2024 – Milwaukee, Wisconsin at Riverside Theater

November 2, 2024 – Minneapolis, Minnesota at State Theater

November 3, 2024 – Chicago, Illinois at Chicago Theater

November 5, 2024 – Toronto, Ontario at Massey Hall

November 8, 2024 – Philadelphia, Pennsylvania at Miller Theater

November 10, 2024 – New York City, New York at Kings Theater

November 11, 2024 – Tysons, Virginia at Capital Hall One

November 14, 2024 – Atlanta, Georgia at Symphony Hall

November 16, 2024 – Tampa, Florida at Tampa Theater

November 17, 2024 – Orlando, Florida at Hard Rock Live

November 18, 2024 – Fort Lauderdale, Florida at The Parker

November 20, 2024 – Durham, North Carolina at DPAC

November 21, 2024 – Nashville, Tennessee at Andrew Jackson Hall

November 24, 2024 – Boston, Massachusetts at Wang Theater

November 25, 2024 – Reading, Pennsylvania at Santander PAC

November 26, 2024 – Red Bank, New Jersey at Count Basie

December 7, 2024 – Brisbane, Australia at Convention Center

December 9, 2024 – Sydney, Australia at State Theater

December 10, 2024 – Sydney, Australia at State Theater

December 12, 2024 – Perth, Australia at Riverside Theater

December 15, 2024 – Melbourne, Australia at Plenary

December 16, 2024 – Adelaide, Australia at AEC Theater

December 19, 2024 – Auckland, New Zealand at KTK Theater

January 16, 2025 – Cardiff, UK at New Theater

January 17, 2025 – Plymouth, UK at Pavilions

January 18, 2025 – Brighton, UK at Brighton Dome

January 22, 2025 – Birmingham, UK at Symphony Hall

January 24, 2025 – London, UK at Palladium

January 25, 2025 – London, UK at Palladium

January 28, 2025 – Manchester, UK at O2 Apollo

January 29, 2025 – Newcastle Upon Tyne, UK at Tyne Theater

January 31, 2025 – Dublin, Ireland at CCD

February 2, 2025 – Belfast, Northern Ireland at Waterfront Hall

February 4, 2025 – Glasgow, Scotland at Kings Theater

February 6, 2025 – Amsterdam, Netherlands at AFAS Live

February 7, 2025 – Reykjavik, Iceland at Haskolabio

The synopsis for the upcoming tour is available on the tour website mentioned above and goes as follows:

"Dan and Phil are back to heal your inner child and take back what the internet took from them.In their new screamingly hilarious live stage show – it’s a new era. They’re older, gayer, Phil’s gone blonde and nothing is off limits."

The synopsis continues:

Expect scandalous stories they couldn’t share before, theatrical plot twists and a savage roast of social media, the fans they raised and most importantly: themselves.If you need to laugh, feel part of a community and make peace with the past - don’t regret missing Dan and Phil in real life …before Dan has another breakdown and disappears.

Dan and Phil last toured together in 2018 on the Interactive Introverts tour, which is considered to be one of the largest tours by YouTubers ever. The tour ran for more than 80 dates, ending with a show in Mumbai, India.