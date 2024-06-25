Dan and Phil’s ‘The Terrible Influence’ tour 2024-25: How to get tickets, dates, venues, & all you need to know 

Dan and Phil ‘The Terrible Influence’ tour 2024-25 is scheduled to be held from September 4, 2024 to February 7, 2025 in venues across continental Europe, North America as well as UK and Ireland. The tour will be Dan and Phil's first new tour of both years.
Tickets for Dan and Phil's tour will be available from June 28, 2024 at 12:00pm local time. Average ticket prices will be £27.50 for general tickets, £85 for pre-show VIP and £160 for Gold VIP meet and greet tickets. Actual ticket prices will be at individual venue's discretion. All tickets will be available at the duo's official website.
Dan and Phil announced the new tour via their official tour website and later amplified it with posts on their official X page on June 24, 2024:
Dan and Phil’s ‘The Terrible Influence’ tour 2024-25 dates and venues
The dates and venues for Dan and Phil’s ‘The Terrible Influence’ tour 2024-25 are given below:
- September 4, 2024 – Antwerp, Belgium at Stadsschouwburg
- September 7, 2024 – Copenhagen, Denmark at KB Hall
- September 8, 2024 – Berlin, Germany at Tempodrom
- September 9, 2024 – Warsaw, Poland at Progresja
- September 11, 2024 – Frankfurt, Germany at Jarhunderthalle-Kuppelsaal
- September 13, 2024 – Stockholm, Sweden at Waterfront Hall
- September 16, 2024 – Oslo, Norway at Folketeateret
- September 18, 2024 – Helsinki, Finland at Kulttuuritalo
- October 6, 2024 – Seattle, Washington State at Moore Theater
- October 8, 2024 – Portland, Oregon at Arlene Schnitzer Auditorium
- October 9, 2024 – Vancouver, British Columbia at Orpheum Theater
- October 11, 2024 – Oakland, California at Paramount Theater
- October 13, 2024 – Phoenix, Arizona at Celebrity Theater
- October 17, 2024 – San Diego, California at Civic Theater
- October 18, 2024 – Los Angeles, California at Peacock Theater
- October 20, 2024 – Salt Lake City, Utah at The Union
- October 21, 2024 – Denver, Colorado at Ellie Caulkins Opera House
- October 23, 2024 – Kansas City, Missouri at The Midlands
- October 24, 2024 – Grand Prairie, Texas at Texus Trust Theater
- October 25, 2024 – Austin, Texas at Bass Concert Hall
- October 27, 2024 – St.Louis, Missouri at The Factory
- October 28, 2024 – Detroit, Michigan at The Masonic Temple
- October 29, 2024 – Akron, Ohio at Civic Theater
- October 30, 2024 – Indianapolis, Indiana at Clowes Memorial Hall
- November 1, 2024 – Milwaukee, Wisconsin at Riverside Theater
- November 2, 2024 – Minneapolis, Minnesota at State Theater
- November 3, 2024 – Chicago, Illinois at Chicago Theater
- November 5, 2024 – Toronto, Ontario at Massey Hall
- November 8, 2024 – Philadelphia, Pennsylvania at Miller Theater
- November 10, 2024 – New York City, New York at Kings Theater
- November 11, 2024 – Tysons, Virginia at Capital Hall One
- November 14, 2024 – Atlanta, Georgia at Symphony Hall
- November 16, 2024 – Tampa, Florida at Tampa Theater
- November 17, 2024 – Orlando, Florida at Hard Rock Live
- November 18, 2024 – Fort Lauderdale, Florida at The Parker
- November 20, 2024 – Durham, North Carolina at DPAC
- November 21, 2024 – Nashville, Tennessee at Andrew Jackson Hall
- November 24, 2024 – Boston, Massachusetts at Wang Theater
- November 25, 2024 – Reading, Pennsylvania at Santander PAC
- November 26, 2024 – Red Bank, New Jersey at Count Basie
- December 7, 2024 – Brisbane, Australia at Convention Center
- December 9, 2024 – Sydney, Australia at State Theater
- December 10, 2024 – Sydney, Australia at State Theater
- December 12, 2024 – Perth, Australia at Riverside Theater
- December 15, 2024 – Melbourne, Australia at Plenary
- December 16, 2024 – Adelaide, Australia at AEC Theater
- December 19, 2024 – Auckland, New Zealand at KTK Theater
- January 16, 2025 – Cardiff, UK at New Theater
- January 17, 2025 – Plymouth, UK at Pavilions
- January 18, 2025 – Brighton, UK at Brighton Dome
- January 22, 2025 – Birmingham, UK at Symphony Hall
- January 24, 2025 – London, UK at Palladium
- January 25, 2025 – London, UK at Palladium
- January 28, 2025 – Manchester, UK at O2 Apollo
- January 29, 2025 – Newcastle Upon Tyne, UK at Tyne Theater
- January 31, 2025 – Dublin, Ireland at CCD
- February 2, 2025 – Belfast, Northern Ireland at Waterfront Hall
- February 4, 2025 – Glasgow, Scotland at Kings Theater
- February 6, 2025 – Amsterdam, Netherlands at AFAS Live
- February 7, 2025 – Reykjavik, Iceland at Haskolabio
The synopsis for the upcoming tour is available on the tour website mentioned above and goes as follows:
"Dan and Phil are back to heal your inner child and take back what the internet took from them.In their new screamingly hilarious live stage show – it’s a new era. They’re older, gayer, Phil’s gone blonde and nothing is off limits."
The synopsis continues:
Expect scandalous stories they couldn’t share before, theatrical plot twists and a savage roast of social media, the fans they raised and most importantly: themselves.If you need to laugh, feel part of a community and make peace with the past - don’t regret missing Dan and Phil in real life …before Dan has another breakdown and disappears.
Dan and Phil last toured together in 2018 on the Interactive Introverts tour, which is considered to be one of the largest tours by YouTubers ever. The tour ran for more than 80 dates, ending with a show in Mumbai, India.