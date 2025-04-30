Daredevil actor Charlie Cox's performance in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 goes unrecognised amid game's success

Charlie Cox features as a voice actor in the video game Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, which was released worldwide on April 24, 2025. Though the actor lent his voice to the game's lead character, Gustave, many fans seem to have missed his presence in the new release.

Cox is known for his role as the titular vigilante in Netflix's Daredevil and Disney Plus' Daredevil: Born Again, along with other appearances in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Apart from this, he has also appeared in various films and series like The Theory of Everything, Kin, and Treason. Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 marks his first foray into voice acting for a video game.

Charlie Cox's voicing for Gustave goes unrecognised

Charlie Cox did the voiceover for Gustave in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 (Image via X/@expedition33)

Charlie Cox's character in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 is a skillful engineer and motivated expeditioner called Gustave. He has one of the central roles in the game, fighting to end the cruelty of the villain, the Paintress, and restore peace.

While the actor's voice acting makes it a novel addition to his career, many fans seemed not to have made a note of the actor's participation in the project. Additionally, he has not been able to engage in proper promotional activities for the game. Many fans also seemed to have mistaken his voice for that of the actor Robert Pattinson.

Some fans also found Gustave to have physical similarities with Robert Pattinson, leading to more confusion about the actor behind the character's voice. As the mystery behind Gustave's voice persisted, many took to the internet to express their surprise at listening to Cox in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33.

Netizens react to Cox going unnoticed as Gustave

Debates and discussions about who voiced Gustave have been making waves on social media platforms. Some netizens have highlighted the actor's performance in the video game while commenting on people not knowing about the project.

"Did a genie curse Charlie Cox?" one X user wondered.

Lauding Cox's voiceover in the game while highlighting the unawareness among fans seemed to be a recurring theme among the reactions.

"Charlie's performance and him giving Gustave such likeability, gentleness and vulnerability through his perfomance is part of why Gustave was quickly liked by people. He is literally the appeal of the character besides good writing.But Charlie's always been underappreciated sadly," another user commented.

"I still can’t get over the fact that Gustave in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 is voiced by Charlie Cox. I loved him in Daredevil and the movie Stardust. I’m a big fan!" another fan shared.

More works featuring Charlie Cox

Cox has made his presence in Hollywood remarkable with his unique portrayals and characters across movies and TV shows. The actor recently starred in Daredevil: Born Again as Matthew Murdock, aka Daredevil. He has also featured in other Marvel content as the Devil of Hell's Kitchen.

Besides the superhero world of the MCU, he is also known for other roles, such as Tristan Thorn in Stardust (2007), a piano teacher named Jonathan Helleyer Jones in The Theory of Everything (2014), and the Deputy Chief of MI6, Adam Lawrence, in Treason (2022).

