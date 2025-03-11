“Enough to get through it”: When Charlie Cox trained like an MMA Fighter to make Daredevil feel real

When it comes to playing a superhero like Daredevil, the physicality required for the role is something that the actor always needs to keep in mind. So far, actor Charlie Cox has done everything he can to portray the character as faithfully as he can in the comics. From many flips to stunts and punches, Cox has constantly made sure to go a step above in portraying him.

So, going back to October 2022, when Charlie Cox was set to return as Daredevil in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, he sat down with The Hollywood Reporter to discuss what it was like stepping into the role again after having not played the character since 2018. Talking about the difficulties, Cox highlighted how difficult it was to get back into the flow of things after so long.

"Enough to get through it and enough to do it. I was pretty sore and achy. I had just finished filming something, and I had to fly in to do it all," said Cox.

He continued:

"So I had a few days to work with the [She-Hulk: Attorney at Law] stunt team and do all that kind of stuff. Getting used to the suit again was also a challenge, but there was enough there for them to use a significant amount of what I actually shot."

However, this wouldn't be all that Charlie Cox would do to show the dedication he has for Daredevil. The actor has even gone so far as to train with an MMA coach to get the physicality down for the role.

Charlie Cox trained with an MMA coach for Daredevil: Born Again

In the original Netflix Daredevil series, Charlie Cox already proved his worth as the character. Engaging in many fight scenes and even doing some of the dangerous stunts himself, Cox really showcased that he would go to any lengths to make this role stand out as much as possible. All of this can be seen in the three seasons and the one season of The Defenders he starred in.

However, with the character finally being integrated into the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the creators decided to give Matt Murdock more agility which is in line with how he is portrayed in comics. Even in the first few scenes of Born Again, fans can see Matt has a lot more movement, which is quite different than the more grounded tone of the Netflix series.

In the same interview, Cox explained:

"I’m finishing up a project at the moment in Dublin, and I’ve been working with an amazing MMA trainer over here."

He continued:

"So I’ve started to do some training with him to get ready for next year. So it’s been really fun to do that again and take it to a new level."

So this in a way does really help explain how Born Again differentiates its fight scenes from the original Netflix show.

What is Daredevil: Born Again about?

Daredevil: Born Again is a continuation/revival of the original Netflix Marvel show based on the character. It sees actor Charlie Cox return to play the role of Matt Murdock / Daredevil and follows him as he is forced to put back on the devil horns again after Wilson Fisk returns to New York and becomes its mayor.

The show also stars Vincent D'Onofrio as Kingpin, Margarita Levieva as Heather Glenn, Kamar de los Reyes as The White Tiger, Jon Bernthal as Frank Castle, and more.

Fans can tune in for the first two episodes of the show on Disney+ now.

