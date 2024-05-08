Dark Matter episode 3: Release date & time, where to watch, what to expect, and more

Dark Matter episode 3 will be released on Apple TV+ on May 15, 2024. With the first two episodes, the TV series adaptation of Blake Crouch’s novel of the same name has successfully instilled fear among fans with “What if your worst nightmare is no one, but you?”

Joel Edgerton and Jennifer Connelly’s most-awaited sci-fi thriller has captured the audiences' hearts with an enthralling debut, prompting viewers to ponder the existence of alternate realities.

The doubleheader premiere sees the main character, Jason Dessen ending up in a reality different from his, which he has no idea about in the beginning, but soon becomes aware of it. Unfortunately, just as he figures it all out, the events take a dark turn, resulting in a death that shakes him to the core. Follow along with the article to learn more about Dark Matter episode 3.

Note: This article will refer to characters in the main character’s reality with numbers at the end of their name and characters from other realities in chronological order, such as “Jason 2” and so on.

Disclaimer: This article contains significant spoilers for Dark Matter. Reader’s discretion is advised.

When will Dark Matter episode 3 be released

As stated above, Dark Matter episode 3 is scheduled to be released this May 15, 2024, at 12:00 am ET. Below is the complete list of release dates and time for all selective regions with the corresponding time zones:

Timezone Date Time Pacific Time Monday, May 14, 2024 9 pm Central Time Monday, May 14, 2024 11 pm Eastern Time Monday, May 15, 2024 12 am British Summer Time Monday, May 15, 2024 5 am Indian Standard Time Monday, May 15, 2024 9:30 pm Central European Summer Time Monday, May 15, 2024 6 am Australian Central Time Monday, May 15, 2024 1:30 pm

Where to watch Dark Matter episode 3

Being an original, Dark Matter episode 3 and all the latest episodes will be available exclusively on Apple TV+. For non-subscribers, the plan ranges from $9.99/ month to $99/yearly. The series won’t be available on any other platforms like Netflix, Hulu, Disney+, Max, or Prime Video.

A brief recap of Dark Matter episode 1 & 2

Jason 1 waking up in Jason 2's reality (Image via Apple TV+)

The series kicked off by showing Jason Desson's usual routine, where he woke up in the morning and had some family time with his wife Daniella and son Charlie before leaving for university, where he was a physics professor. Jason found out that his friend Ryan won the Pavia award. Although he was hurt, given it was his dream, he tried to be happy for his friend.

Ryan wanted to throw a party and invited him, but Jason didn’t want to go. However, Daniella suggested that he should go. Jason wasn’t that uncomfortable because the bar where Ryan was giving a party was his usual spot, and the bartender knew him. After his colleagues left, Ryan offered Jason a job at his new Neurotech company in San Fransisco, but the latter needed time to think about it.

While on his way home, Jason was abducted by a masked man who took him to an abandoned building and drugged him before taking all his belongings, including his wedding ring. After waking up, Jason found himself at a strange facility surrounded by people who he didn’t know.

Daniela 1 amd Daniela 2, as seen in Dark Matter (Image via Apple TV+)

He was approached by a woman named Amanda and later met an old friend, Leighton. Jason made an escape and reached his home, only to get caught off guard. His entire house was being renovated, and there was no sign of his wife and kid, but Amada claimed to have been residing there with him all this time.

Unbeknownst to Jason, he was in a different reality from his, and the masked assailant was his alternate self, Jason 2, who switched places with him. Jason 2 tried to blend in without raising suspicion and started living a choice he never made in his reality: marrying Daniella, conceiving a child, and giving up on his dream.

Jason 1, who still didn’t know what was going around him, started losing his mind, so he got his brain scanned to check if something was wrong with him, but the results came out normal. He soon found out that he had never been married to Daniella and that Charlie didn’t exist. He also discovered that he was a well-renowned physicist who was honored for his work with the Pavia Award.

The Box, as seen in Dark Matter (Image via Apple TV+)

After finding out about Daniela’s art exhibition, he eventually headed to the place, only to find out that he had inspired the gallery. After the exhibition was over, Jason tried to convince both Daniela and Ryan about what was happening to him, but the two didn’t believe him. Elsewhere, Jason 2 continued to follow Jason 1’s everyday pattern without raising suspicion.

After returning home, Jason 1 eventually figured out that he was transported to an alternate reality. Jason 1 got his hands-on files of Jason 2, who had completed the research on a device, a large box capable of putting a human being in a superposition or a different reality. Daniela 2 was somewhat convinced and was curious about her alternate version.

Suddenly, there was a knock at the door, and Daniela was shot in the head. Jason was constrained by an armed woman who wanted to take him back to the facility from where he ran away after waking up.

What to expect from Dark Matter episode 3

Expand Tweet

Dark Matter episode 3, titled “The Box,” is likely to explore the eponymous device and its properties that are capable of sending one human being to a different reality. However, given the research was of Jason 2, Jason 1 will have a hard time figuring out how to operate the box, given that theoretically, there are infinite realities.

In this new reality where he made a completely different choice, Jason 1 will likely be assisted by Amanda, the only person who is concerned about him. However, given Jason 2 has been keeping a close eye on the box, what comes next in Dark Matter episode 3 will surely be a nail-biter.

Stay tuned for more news and updates on Dark Matter episode 3 and other TV shows and movies as 2024 progresses.

