Dark Winds season 3 episode 3 ending explained: Did Suzanne die?

Dark Winds season 3 episode 3 reveals significant plot twists in the ongoing human trafficking investigation, uniting various plot threads and posing new questions. Joe Leaphorn (Zahn McClarnon) and Jim Chee (Kiowa Gordon) uncover chilling links between the farmers and previous crimes, while Bernadette Manuelito (Jessica Matten) has an uncomfortable encounter with Budge de Baca (Raoul Max Trujillo).

The episode also leaves the audience speculating about Suzanne's (Casimere Jollette) fate after a suspected overdose.

The events of Dark Winds season 3 episode 3 suggest that the central characters will likely get back together soon as their investigations begin to intersect. Meanwhile, new dangers arise, such as Special Agent Sylvia Washington's (Jenna Elfman) finding BJ Vines' corpse and suspecting Leaphorn.

Although Suzanne appears to overdose in Dark Winds season 3 episode 3, she survives.

Exploring in detail Suzanne's fate in Dark Winds season 3 episode 3

Suzanne's fate remains uncertain following Dark Winds season 3 episode 3, when she appeared in critical condition. Earlier in the episode, she had secretly met with Leaphorn and revealed that the farmers were connected to the disappearances of Ernesto Cata and George Bowlegs. When Leaphorn and Chee later went back to the farm, they found Suzanne almost unconscious with a needle in her arm, indicating a deliberate overdose.

It seems the other farmers learned of Suzanne's treachery and attempted to kill her, but she survived. Since Dark Winds season 3 episode 3 takes place in 1972, when Narcan, a medicine that reverses the effects of opioids, was already around, there is a possibility of her recovery. While the Navajo Tribal Police likely do not have it, Gordo Sera's (A Martinez) sheriff's office might.

If she is revived, Suzanne might reveal more about the farmers' involvement in Tom Spenser's human trafficking operation.

What happens to Bernadette in Dark Winds season 3 episode 3?

Bernadette's storyline in Dark Winds season 3 episode 3 takes a dangerous turn when she encounters Budge de Baca, whose motives are unclear. Earlier, Budge had returned her missing pistol.

However, in this episode, he takes her out to dinner in Mexico, where their conversation carries an implicit threat. He tells her that her gun will not save her and indirectly threatens that pursuing Spenser's operation might endanger her.

Although Budge’s words could be interpreted as a warning rather than an outright threat, the setting of their conversation outside U.S. jurisdiction suggests that he may be trying to intimidate Bernadette into backing off.

However, given her determined nature, she is unlikely to stop pursuing the case. Dark Winds season 3 episode 3 hints that her investigation is putting her at greater risk, and Budge may be involved in Spenser’s network more than he lets on.

What happens at the end of Dark Winds season 3 episode 3?

Apart from Suzanne's destiny and Bernadette's encounter with Budge, episode 3 plots more intricacies for the lead characters. Leaphorn and Chee learn that the farmers have a board full of photographs of law enforcement officers, including Bernadette.

This indicates that Spenser's human trafficking organization has been tracking officials who might threaten their activities. The farmers' abrupt decision to leave their land in the middle of the night also raises more suspicion about their ill deeds.

Meanwhile, Special Agent Sylvia Washington discovers BJ Vines' body in the desert. Leaphorn had left Vines stranded at the end of season 2, and now that his remains are found, it is clear that he did not just run away.

While Washington insists she does not suspect Leaphorn of Vines' murder, her investigative tactic suggests otherwise. With a body now as evidence, her focus on Leaphorn is sure to increase.

Episode 3 also stirs tension between Leaphorn and his wife, Emma (Deanna Allison). When she hears of Vines' body on the radio, she confronts Leaphorn, who cannot deny his role.

She blames him for introducing danger into their household and polluting the memory of their son, Joe Jr. The conflict brings on a personal struggle for Leaphorn, as he now has to deal not only with his professional woes but also with the cracks in his personal life.

Viewers can watch the latest episode of Dark Winds season 3 on AMC and AMC+.

