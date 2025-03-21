What time Dark Winds season 3 episode 3 be released on AMC+? Release timings for all regions

AMC's suspenseful TV series Dark Winds season 3 episode 3 will go further into the story of Joe Leaphorn and Jim Che as they confront crime and deceit, in the Navajo Nation territory. The show is inspired by Tony Hillerman’s Leaphorn & Chee novels.

Fans can look forward to the upcoming episode as it draws inspiration from Dance Hall of the Dead and The Sinister Pig novels. Dark Winds season 3 episode 3 will air on March 23, 2025, at 9 pm ET on AMC, with regional release times varying across time zones.

Read on to learn about the release schedule across different time zones.

Exploring in detail about Dark Winds season 3 episode 3 release schedule for all time zones

Dark Winds season 3 episode 3 is scheduled to premiere on March 23, 2025 in the United States on AMC. It will be accessible for streaming on AMC+. International viewers may have to wait a bit for the episode to become available due to time zone variations.

AMC+ members might get a sneak peek of the show before others; it usually goes up for streaming around midnight Pacific Time on the day.

Here's the detailed release schedule:

Release Date Release Timing March 23, 2025 9:00 PM ET March 23, 2025 12:00 PM AEST March 23, 2025 8:00 PM CST March 23, 2025 6:00 PM PT March 23, 2025 1:00 AM GMT

What is Dark Winds season 3 episode 3 about?

Titled Ghosts, episode 3 may go deeper into the mysterious and chilling elements of Leaphorn and Cheh's current investigation possibly unveiling crucial insights into their foes. Viewers can look forward to discoveries, ethical quandaries, and a more profound examination of the traditions and challenges, within the Navajo Nation.

The official synopsis of the episode is,

"After a close call, Leaphorn and Chee follow the trail of a new suspect; the discovery of a body sends Special Agent Washington in a different direction; Manuelito puts a target on her back as she digs deeper into the mystery. Content expanded."

Bernadette Manuelito, who has been an essential part of the Navajo Tribal Police, may find herself dealing with new threats to the community. Whether it's internal corruption, external forces, or the weight of traditional beliefs, her role in the investigation will likely grow in importance.

Given that the season is based on Dance Hall of the Dead and The Sinister Pig, the episode might explore links between an ongoing murder investigation and larger political or financial schemes, possibly involving smuggling, land disputes, or government corruption.

With each passing episode, the pieces of the puzzle are falling into place, but not without complications. The episode could also introduce supernatural or psychological elements, as Dark Winds has occasionally woven in aspects of Navajo spirituality and folklore to heighten the suspense.

What is the cast of Dark Winds season 3 episode 3?

The series is led by Zahn McClarnon and Kiowa Gordon, whose performances have been widely praised. In episode 3, viewers can expect the return of key characters:

Zahn McClarnon as Joe Leaphorn - A determined Navajo Tribal Police lieutenant navigating complex investigations.

A determined Navajo Tribal Police lieutenant navigating complex investigations. Kiowa Gordon as Jim Chee - A former FBI agent who now works alongside Leaphorn while battling his own past.

A former FBI agent who now works alongside Leaphorn while battling his own past. Jessica Matten as Bernadette Manuelito - A sharp-witted tribal police sergeant with deep ties to her community.

- A sharp-witted tribal police sergeant with deep ties to her community. Deanna Allison as Emma Leaphorn - Joe Leaphorn’s wife, who offers emotional support amid the chaos.

Interested viewers can watch episode 3 on AMC+.

