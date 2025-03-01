Dark Winds season 3: Release date, cast, plot, and everything we know so far

Dark Winds season 3, the upcoming installment of AMC’s psychological noir thriller, is set to be released on Sunday, March 9, 2025. The show, created by Graham Roland, is based on the Leaphorn & Chee novel series by Tony Hillerman. John Wirth serves as the showrunner in the project that boasts George RR Martin and Robert Redford among its team of executive producers.

Starring Zahn McClarnon, Kiowa Gordon, and Jessica Matten, Dark Winds follows Lt Joe Leaphorn (McClarnon) of the Navajo Tribal Police attempting to uncover the mysterious rise of violent crimes in his jurisdiction in the 1970s. Joining him on the mission is Jim Chee (Gordon), an undercover FBI agent who becomes Leaphorn’s deputy, and Bernadette Manuelito (Matten), the resourceful police sergeant.

The first two seasons of the series, with six episodes each, have been well-received by critics and scored a perfect 100% on Rotten Tomatoes. AMC expanded the upcoming season with eight one-hour-long episodes. As a result of the show’s widespread popularity, the network further renewed it for season 4 ahead of the season 3 premiere.

When and where will Dark Winds season 3 release?

The upcoming season of Dark Winds is set to premiere at 9 pm ET on Sunday, March 9, 2025, on network television as well as for streaming. The time of premiere across the different time zones in the United States and GMT are detailed in the following table.

Date Time Zone March 9, 2025 6 pm Pacific Time (PT) March 9, 2025 7 pm Mountain Time (MT) March 9, 2025 8 pm Central Time (CT) March 9, 2025 9 pm Eastern Time (ET) March 10, 2025 2 pm Greenwich Mean Time (GMT)

Where to watch season 3

Dark Winds season 3 will premiere at 9 pm ET (8 pm Central) on Sunday, March 9, 2025, on AMC, BBC AMERICA, and SundanceTV. Viewers can also stream the episodes digitally on AMC+, with subscriptions starting at $8.99.

The first two seasons of Dark Winds can be streamed worldwide on Netflix. However, the arrival of the upcoming season on the platform is yet to be announced. Subscription plans for the platform start at $7.99 per month, with ad-free and premium plans priced at $17.99 and $24.99, respectively.

Exploring the cast of Dark Winds season 3

Zahn McClarnon returns to lead the cast of Dark Winds season 3 as Lt Joe Leaphorn. He is also an executive producer and is known for his work in shows such as Westworld and Fargo.

Kiowa Gordon and Jessica Matten accompany McClarnon’s character as Jim Chee and Bernadette Manuelito, members of the tribal police. Gordon previously starred in shows like The Red Road, Roswell, New Mexico, while Matten starred in Rez Ball, Tribal, and Burden of Truth.

Deanna Allison (Accused, Edge of America) serves as a regular in the series, playing the role of a nurse and Leaphorn’s wife, Emma. The guest stars of the Dark Winds season 3, both new and returning, are listed as follows:

A Martinez (Longmire, Days of Our Lives) as Scarborough Police Department Acting Chief Gordo Sena

Jeri Ryan (Star Trek: Picard, Bosch) as Rosemary Vines

Jenna Elfman (Dharma & Greg, Fear the Walking Dead) as FBI Special Agent Sylvia Washington

Bruce Greenwood (The Fall of the House of Usher, The Resident) as Tom Spenser

Raoul Max Trujillo (Mayans M.C., Blue Beetle) as Budge

Tonantzin Carmelo (La Brea, The English) as Border Patrol Agent Eleanda Garza

Alex Meraz (The Twilight Saga: New Moon, The Walking Dead) as Border Patrol Agent Ivan Muños

Terry Serpico (Law & Order SVU, Yellowstone) as Border Patrol Senior Chief Ed Henry

Derek Hinkey (American Primeval, Americana) as Shorty Bowlegs

Phil Burke (Hell on Wheels, Rabbit Hole) as Michael Halsey

Christopher Heyerdahl (Under the Banner of Heaven, Hell on Wheels) as Dr Reynolds.

Dark Winds season 3 plot outline

Set in the 1970s, the Dark Winds season 3 follows three Navajo Tribal Police officers, Joe Leaphorn, Bernadette Manuelito, and Jim Chee, as they investigate the sudden spike in violent crimes in their county.

The upcoming installment picks up six months after the events of season 2. Leaphorn and Chee investigate the disappearance of two boys who have left behind one bicycle and a patch of blood on the ground. Manuelito is no longer on the team and is trying to adapt to her new life with the border patrol. However, she stumbles into a racket of human and drug trafficking, which complicates matters further.

Catch the premiere of Dark Winds season 3 on March 9, 2025 on AMC to find out.

