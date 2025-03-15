Dark Winds season 3 episode 3: Release date, time, where to watch and more details

Dark Winds season 3 episode 3 is set to further the suspenseful story of Joe Leaphorn and Jim Chee as they try to solve crimes and do what is right in the Navajo Nation. In the current season, the show is based on Dance Hall of the Dead and The Sinister Pig, so fans can expect a rather psychological thriller with cultural background and character-based plot.

Ad

The next episode, Ch'į́į́dii (Ghosts), will continue to develop the story of Season 3 and introduce new problems as well as reveal more information about the characters’ past and their reasons for doing what they are doing.

Dark Winds season 3 episode 3 premieres on March 23, 2025, at 9 PM ET on AMC and will be available for streaming on AMC+.

What is the release date, time and watch details of Dark Winds season 3 episode 3?

Ad

Trending

Dark Winds season 3 episode 3 is set to air on March 23, 2025. The series premieres on AMC and is also available to stream on AMC+ so that viewers can be up to date with the events that happen after the episode airs.

For international audiences, the release schedule will differ according to the time zone but, most likely, all the regions will receive the episode on March 24, 2025.

In the United States, the episode will air on AMC at 9 PM ET and if one is an AMC+ subscriber, then you may get access to the stream earlier, and the streaming releases are usually at midnight PT.

Ad

Here is the complete release schedule according to different time zones:

Release date Release Time March 23, 2025 09:00 PM ET March 23, 2025 23:00 AEST March 23, 2025 08:00 PM CST March 23, 2025 06:00 PM PT March 23, 2025 13:00 PM GMT

Ad

What is Dark Winds season 3 episode 3 about? Details explored

Ad

Dark Winds season 3 episode 3 is a thriller TV series that is set in the 70s. It follows two Navajo Tribal Police officers Joe Leaphorn and Jim Chee as they investigate several crimes whose complexities extend to secret conspiracies and the characters’ inner battles.

The show, based on the Leaphorn & Chee novels by Tony Hillerman, has been praised for its authenticity in depicting the Native American culture and for its slow-burn storyline. Created by Graham Roland, the series is set in the crime, history, and mysticism realm and presents a different approach to the thriller subgenre.

Ad

The list of executive producers includes Game of Thrones author George R.R. Martin, and actor Robert Redford, which only adds to the list of the show’s credentials.

Dark Winds made its debut on June 12, 2022, and has since been met with positive reviews, with particular acclaim for the story, the direction, and the actors, especially the lead actor, Zahn McClarnon.

The show has been renewed for more seasons after its premiere, and Dark Winds Season 3 debuted on March 9, 2025. Even before the third season came on air, AMC had already green-lighted the fourth season of the series due to the show’s growing popularity.

Ad

Each season is based on different Hillerman novels, and the last one is based on Dance Hall of the Dead and The Sinister Pig. Thus, fans of the books will be able to see their favorite characters and plots realized on the screen.

What is the cast list of Dark Winds season 3 episode 3?

Ad

The cast of Dark Winds season 3 episode 3 includes both the returning stars and new faces who help to develop the ongoing story. Zahn McClarnon leads the series as Joe Leaphorn, a tribal police officer who has the investigator’s experience and personal loss to make him investigate the situation further.

Kiowa Gordon is back as Jim Chee, a former FBI man turned tribal cop, who has to fight his battle of identities and his own demons. Jessica Matten and Deanna Allison play Bernadette Manuelito and Emma Leaphorn, respectively, two courageous and self-willing officers who are Leaphorn’s partners on the job and his centric loved one, respectively.

Ad

Some of the returning guest stars are A Martinez as Sheriff Lawrence Gordo Sena and Jeri Ryan as Rosemary Vines, both of whom are quite the addition to the show’s story.

There are also several new cast members in Season 3, including Jenna Elfman, Bruce Greenwood, Raoul Max Trujillo, Tonantzin Carmelo, Terry Serpico, Derek Hinkey, Phil Burke, and Christopher Heyerdahl.

Dark Winds season 3 episode 3 will air on March 23, 2025 on AMC+.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback