Dark Winds Season 3 release schedule: All episodes and when they arrive

Dark Winds Season 3 is a psychological thriller which has finally premiered on March 9, 2025, after months of anticipation. The season is now available for streaming on AMC+, along with other platforms such as BBC America and SundanceTV.

The premiere kicked off at 9:00 p.m. ET. The viewers of the show with an AMC+ subscription can enjoy the first episode of the third season with early access. The upcoming episodes will be available for the AMC+ subscribers at 3:01 a.m. ET.

Lt. Joe Leaphorn and Jim Chee are back to investigate the disappearance of two boys. Detectives explore Navajo culture's complexities and darker undercurrents. As Bernadette Manuelito adjusts to life with the U.S. Border Patrol, she uncovers a larger conspiracy.

As novel and perilous situations test the characters, viewers should anticipate more psychological suspense and cultural exploration in this season. The fourth season of the show has already been confirmed.

How many episodes are there in Dark Winds Season 3?

Dark Winds Season 3 will feature a total of eight episodes, an increase from the six episodes of the first two seasons. This extended episode count gives fans more content to enjoy as the story unfolds. The season will follow a weekly release schedule, with new episodes airing every Sunday evening.

The premiere took place on March 9, 2025, and the season will continue through to the finale on April 27, 2025. All episodes will air at 9:00 p.m. ET / 6:00 p.m. PT, with AMC+ subscribers getting early access at 3:01 a.m. ET.

Here is the detailed release schedule for Dark Winds Season 3:

Episode Number Episode Name Release Date Episode 1 Ye'iitsoh (Big Monster) March 9, 2025 Episode 2 Náá'tsoh (Big Eyes) March 16, 2025 Episode 3 Ch'į́į́dii (Ghosts) March 23, 2025 Episode 4 Chahałheeł (Darkness Falls) March 30, 2025 Episode 5 Tsékǫ̨' Hasą́ní (Coal Mine Canyon) April 6, 2025 Episode 6 Ábidoo'niidę́ę́ (What We Had Been Told) April 13, 2025 Episode 7 T'áá Áłts'íísígo (Just a Small Piece) April 20, 2025 Episode 8 Béésh Łį́į́ (Iron Horse) April 27, 2025

What happened in Dark Winds Season 3 Episode 1

The premiere of Dark Winds Season 3 opens with a series of mysteries and unresolved questions. Joe Leaphorn (Zahn McClarnon) struggles with guilt over BJ Vines' death, which may be linked to his disturbing visions of the Ye’iitsoh, a monster from Navajo folklore.

Meanwhile, Jim Chee (Kiowa Gordon) faces personal trauma, while Bernadette Manuelito (Jessica Matten) investigates a potential human trafficking case.

The disappearance of Ernesto Cata leads Leaphorn and Chee to an archaeological dig site, where an unsettling discovery points to the dig's possible connection to his death. Meanwhile, Bernadette uncovers a cryptic pig drawing that could hold the key to her investigation.

New to the scene is FBI Special Agent Sylvia Washington (Jenna Elfman), whose investigation into BJ Vines' disappearance might put additional pressure on Leaphorn. The discovery of Ernesto's body, with a lance point in his mouth, deepens the intrigue, hinting at darker secrets tied to the dig site and its cultural significance.

Production, direction, and cast

The creator of Dark Winds Season 3 is Graham Roland. Santa Fe, New Mexico, where the show is produced, gives the narrative a real context. AMC Networks produced the third season of Dark Winds.

Zahn McClarnon as Lt. Joe Leaphorn, Kiowa Gordon as Jim Chee, and Jessica Matten as Bernadette Manuelito form the main cast members. Among other prominent players are Alex Meraz as Border Agent Ivan Muños, Raoul Max Trujillo as Budge, and Jenna Elfman as FBI Agent Sylvia Washington.

The show also welcomes new faces, such as Tonantzin Carmelo, Christopher Heyerdahl, and Bruce Greenwood, who add depth to the evolving storylines.

Plot of Dark Winds Season 3

In Season 3, the story begins six months after the events of Season 2. Lt. Joe Leaphorn and Jim Chee are called to investigate the mysterious disappearance of two young boys.

There is just an abandoned bike and a blood-stained patch of ground left behind; no further hints would help them. Faced with both personal and professional difficulties along the way, the detectives find more than they expected as the inquiry advances.

Bernadette Manuelito, meantime, left the Navajo Nation to join the U.S. Border Patrol and soon discovered the challenges and risks of her new employment. Her narrative grows as she discovers a conspiracy involving drug and human smuggling with ramifications well beyond the boundaries of her new employment.

Dark Winds Season 3 is now available to stream on AMC+.

