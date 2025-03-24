Dark Winds season 3 episode 4: Release date, time, where to watch and more details

Dark Winds season 3 episode 4 will further unfold Joe Leaphorn, Jim Chee, and Bernadette Manuelito's secrets as their investigations get closer to a perilous truth. With increasing tension from various fronts, including a suspected human trafficking scheme and a cold murder, the next episode is likely to introduce new conflict and new findings.

The previous episode brought critical plots, such as a farm involved in criminality, a suspected attempt at an overdose by a primary informant, and mounting pressure on Leaphorn's past actions.

Dark Winds season 3 episode 4 will premiere on Sunday, March 30, 2025, at 9 pm ET on AMC, with early streaming available on AMC+ at 3:01 am ET.

Where and when to watch Dark Winds season 3 episode 4? Details explored

Dark Winds season 3 episode 4 will premiere on Sunday, March 30, 2025, at 9 pm ET on AMC, BBC America, and SundanceTV. Early-access viewers will be able to catch the episode on AMC+ at 3:01 am ET the same day.

Viewers who don't have cable can still watch Dark Winds season 3 episode 4 with live TV streaming services like Sling TV, YouTube TV, and Philo, which include AMC. AMC+ is also an add-on subscription on Prime Video Channels, making it another option to watch the episode on-demand.

Though seasons 1 and 2 can be accessed on Netflix, Dark Winds season 3 episode 4 and the remaining episodes will not appear on the site until 2026. For now, AMC platforms are the sole choice for viewers who want to stay current with the latest shows.

Here is the full release timing schedule of the episode according to different timezones:

Release Date Release Time March 30, 2025 9 pm ET March 30, 2025 1 pm GMT March 30, 2025 11 pm AEST March 30, 2025 8 pm CST March 30, 2025 2 pm CET

What happened in Dark Winds season 3 episode 3?

Dark Winds season 3 episode 3 uncovered significant ties between a chili farm, a human trafficking organization, and previous missing persons investigations. Leaphorn and Chee uncovered a picture of Bernadette Manuelito on the farm.

This discovery implied that those operating it were tracking law enforcement, most probably so they wouldn't be detected. This pointed to a direct connection between their investigation and Bernadette's present assignment at the Border Patrol.

Bernadette also had a tense meeting with Budge de Baca, a man with rumored connections to Tom Spenser's trafficking operation. Their dialogue had an unspoken threat as if Budge indicated that she should leave her investigation alone. Instead of backing off, this further solidified Bernadette's belief that she was on the right track.

Suzanne, who was connected with the farm, had tried to tell Leaphorn and Chee about Ernesto Cata and George Bowlegs' case going missing. However, she was prevented from giving any further information after she was discovered unconscious with a needle in her arm, clearly a forced overdose intended to silence her. Nevertheless, she recovered from the attempt, and whatever she knew may still be decisive in the case.

Another important event was the discovery of the body of BJ Vines in the desert. Investigating the case, Special Agent Sylvia Washington has not directly accused Leaphorn of wrongdoing, but her behavior indicates she is starting to suspect him.

Emma Leaphorn also found out about the discovery of the body and confronted Joe, further straining their already tenuous relationship.

What to expect in Dark Winds season 3 episode 4

Dark Winds season 3 episode 4 is likely to go into the follow-up on the investigations. Leaphorn and Chee are likely to chase leads on the case of the missing boys, particularly now that they have traced it to the farm.

With the farm's residents having abandoned it overnight, locating them becomes a priority. If located, they could be in possession of vital information regarding the human trafficking ring and the destiny of the boys.

Bernadette's work at Border Patrol is also becoming riskier. With her presence now being observed, Dark Winds season 3 episode 4 could have her receiving more threats or outright attempts to dissuade her from pursuing Spenser's operations. Whether she gets assistance from Leaphorn and Chee or proceeds on her own will be instrumental in deciding how much she discovers.

The episode can also heighten Sylvia Washington's probe into BJ Vines' murder. Although she has not officially accused Leaphorn, her growing interest in the case indicates she is connecting the dots. If new evidence comes to light, Leaphorn might find himself under intense scrutiny, which will further hinder his ability to concentrate on his current case.

Dark Winds season 3 episode 4 may explore the conflict between Joe and Emma Leaphorn. Emma's response to what Joe did in season 2 has already stretched their relationship taut, and her finding the body of BJ Vines might drive them further apart.

Interested viewers can watch Dark Winds season 3 episode 4 on AMC and AMC+.

