Dateline: Kill Switch- A detailed case overview

Dateline: Kill Switch will be re-aired this Saturday, July 5, 2025. The episode originally aired on October 8, 2021, and explored the case of Lori Isenberg, an Idaho woman who was accused of murdering her husband, Larry. The incident occured when the couple was out on a cruise on Lake Coeur d'Alene.
Dateline: Kill Switch delves into the circumstances surrounding Larry's death, which was initially ruled an accident. However, investigations into the matter revealed that it was a case of embezzlement and that there was a potential murder plot.
What happened to Larry Isenberg? Details to be explored in Dateline: Kill Switch
Lori Isenberg had gone out on a river cruise with her husband, Larry, when he fell off their boat in Lake Coeur d’Alene in the area of Powderhorn Bay while looking at a stalled motor on February 13, 2018. Lori claimed that she spent some time searching for Larry, but could not find him.
His body was found in March 2018, after it was discovered floating in the lake by a resident of the area. An autopsy was conducted, and it was found that there was a lethal amount of Benadryl in his system, as per The Associated Press.
According to Coeur d’Alene Press, Larry died from diphenhydramine toxicity as he had more than 7,000 nanograms of the substance in his system, which was likely from overdosing on Benadryl.
Lori had said that Larry had been sick with the flu, but he wanted to take her on a boat ride so that they could spend some time together. She added that when the motor started making strange sounds, he went to look at it and fell over the boat into the water.
Lori Isenberg was the prime suspect in the case to be explored by Dateline: Kill Switch
Investigators and Larry's family believed that Lori had poisoned her husband to kill him and to hide the fact that she was embezzling money. Lori was reportedly stealing from her employer, North Idaho Housing Coalition, and when Larry came to know, she killed him and framed the incident as an accident.
However, weeks after the incident, Lori was faced with multiple counts of forgery and grand theft, and she was arrested. She was charged with three counts of wire fraud and one count of federal program theft.
Lori's daughters pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit wire fraud. Investigation had revealed that Lori had access to the coalition’s bank accounts and had been submitting fake invoices from companies that she had set up under her daughter’s name.
What was the evidence against Lori? The Dateline: Kill Switch recounts the case
Lori Isenberg was already serving time in federal prison for these charges when the prosecution charged her with Larry’s murder in early 2020. She then entered an Alford Plea to a second-degree murder count. Lori was sentenced to 30 years to life in prison.
Evidence against her included reports that Lori had liquidated her and Larry's joint accounts and had also transferred their community properties to her name. She had also mailed the NIHC one day after Larry’s death, urging that they forgive her for stealing from them.
She also promised to return some of the money after selling their house. Moreover, investigators also discovered that she had made handwritten changes to Larry’s will.
Lori Isenberg remains incarcerated at the Pocatello Women’s Correctional Center in Pocatello, Idaho, until she becomes eligible for parole on February 22, 2050. Catch Dateline: Kill Switch for more.