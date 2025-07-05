Dateline: Kill Switch- A detailed case overview

Dateline: Kill Switch will be re-aired this Saturday, July 5, 2025. The episode originally aired on October 8, 2021, and explored the case of Lori Isenberg, an Idaho woman who was accused of murdering her husband, Larry. The incident occured when the couple was out on a cruise on Lake Coeur d'Alene.

Ad

Dateline: Kill Switch delves into the circumstances surrounding Larry's death, which was initially ruled an accident. However, investigations into the matter revealed that it was a case of embezzlement and that there was a potential murder plot.

What happened to Larry Isenberg? Details to be explored in Dateline: Kill Switch

Lori Isenberg had gone out on a river cruise with her husband, Larry, when he fell off their boat in Lake Coeur d’Alene in the area of Powderhorn Bay while looking at a stalled motor on February 13, 2018. Lori claimed that she spent some time searching for Larry, but could not find him.

Ad

Trending

Ad

His body was found in March 2018, after it was discovered floating in the lake by a resident of the area. An autopsy was conducted, and it was found that there was a lethal amount of Benadryl in his system, as per The Associated Press.

According to Coeur d’Alene Press, Larry died from diphenhydramine toxicity as he had more than 7,000 nanograms of the substance in his system, which was likely from overdosing on Benadryl.

Ad

Lori had said that Larry had been sick with the flu, but he wanted to take her on a boat ride so that they could spend some time together. She added that when the motor started making strange sounds, he went to look at it and fell over the boat into the water.

Lori Isenberg was the prime suspect in the case to be explored by Dateline: Kill Switch

Investigators and Larry's family believed that Lori had poisoned her husband to kill him and to hide the fact that she was embezzling money. Lori was reportedly stealing from her employer, North Idaho Housing Coalition, and when Larry came to know, she killed him and framed the incident as an accident.

Ad

However, weeks after the incident, Lori was faced with multiple counts of forgery and grand theft, and she was arrested. She was charged with three counts of wire fraud and one count of federal program theft.

Ad

Lori's daughters pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit wire fraud. Investigation had revealed that Lori had access to the coalition’s bank accounts and had been submitting fake invoices from companies that she had set up under her daughter’s name.

What was the evidence against Lori? The Dateline: Kill Switch recounts the case

Lori Isenberg was already serving time in federal prison for these charges when the prosecution charged her with Larry’s murder in early 2020. She then entered an Alford Plea to a second-degree murder count. Lori was sentenced to 30 years to life in prison.

Ad

Evidence against her included reports that Lori had liquidated her and Larry's joint accounts and had also transferred their community properties to her name. She had also mailed the NIHC one day after Larry’s death, urging that they forgive her for stealing from them.

She also promised to return some of the money after selling their house. Moreover, investigators also discovered that she had made handwritten changes to Larry’s will.

Ad

Lori Isenberg remains incarcerated at the Pocatello Women’s Correctional Center in Pocatello, Idaho, until she becomes eligible for parole on February 22, 2050. Catch Dateline: Kill Switch for more.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sneha Haldar Sneha is an entertainment writer at SK POP. Holding a Master's degree in Sociology, she skillfully analyzes the blend of culture and entertainment through a sociological lens, which, coupled with her passion for the world of popular culture, allows her to offer readers engaging and insightful content.



As a writer with over 3 years of experience, Sneha believes in not only referencing popular sources but also conducting thorough research and glancing through credible content to produce top-notch work. She has had the privilege of interviewing celebrities including Melissa Peterman, Kosar Ali, and Moshe Zonder.



If she could go back in time, she would love to live in the 50s and 60s when Audrey Hepburn was at the peak of her career. She admires the actress' work and would go to great lengths to interview her. She also looks up to Tilda Swinton for how she stays true to herself and aspires to inculcate this trait into her life.



A performative arts enthusiast, she immerses herself in classical dance and also enjoys conducting research on folk art forms practiced across the world when not writing. Know More