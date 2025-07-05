Larry Isenberg's murder: A complete timeline of events 

Larry Isenberg is the focus of Dateline’s encore of Kill Switch, airing tonight, Saturday, July 5, 2025, at 9 p.m. ET/PT (8 p.m. CT), on NBC, with next-day streaming on Peacock, as per an NBC schedule update dated July 4, 2025.

The episode re-examines the February 13, 2018, predawn boat trip on Idaho’s Lake Coeur d’Alene that ended with Larry Isenberg missing and his wife, Lori, telling 911 he had “fallen overboard.” An autopsy later showed a fatal dose of diphenhydramine (Benadryl) rather than drowning.

As per an ABC-owned KMBC report dated February 27, 2020, detectives suspected Lori staged the accident to hide the roughly $500,000 she had embezzled from the North Idaho Housing Coalition.

Subsequent coverage by CBS affiliate KREM news report dated May 25, 2021, detailed how toxicology findings, altered wills and computer searches led to Lori’s arrest, plea and life sentence.

The timeline below sets out those key events. The sections that follow explain the financial motive, the investigation, and the courtroom outcome that tonight’s Dateline update will revisit.

Larry Isenberg's timeline explored

On Feb 13, 2018, Lori told 911 that Larry Isenberg slipped overboard while she tried to restart their boat’s motor.

On March 1, 2018, authorities located and retrieved Larry Isenberg’s remains. The medical examiner finds lethal Benadryl levels, not water in the lungs.

On February 27, 2020, the Kootenai County grand jury indicted Lori on first-degree murder; she was arrested without incident.

On December 18, 2020, the Court set a June 2021 trial date after delays tied to COVID-19 and ongoing fraud proceedings.

In February 2021, Lori entered an Alford plea to second-degree murder, acknowledging the evidence while denying intent.

On May 24, 2021, Judge Scott Wayman sentenced her to life in prison, parole eligible after 30 years.

On October 8, 2021, Dateline broadcast a two-hour special on the case. On September 25, 2024 (4 a.m. ET), Dateline rebroadcasts Kill Switch during a late-night slot. July 5, 2025 (tonight), NBC airs an encore at 9/8c; Dateline promotes it as Season 30, Episode 3.

Financial motive and embezzlement findings

Investigators learned that Lori had siphoned about $570,000 from the North Idaho Housing Coalition, creating shell vendors and routing payments to accounts controlled by herself and her four daughters. As per an Oxygen report dated August 1, 2024, Detective Brad Maskell told Dateline producers,

“She knew that there was no way he would be able to stomach what had been doing and she was left with no choice, but to eliminate him,”

Prosecutors later linked the fraud to hurried changes Lori made to Larry Isenberg’s will, giving her daughters 80 percent of his estate. Combined with online searches about drownings and Florida boating currents, the financial trail established both motive and pre-planning points. Dateline revisits through body-cam video, banking records, and interview clips.

Investigation, plea and sentencing

During the 2021 hearing, Lori insisted the drug-laden drink was meant for her. As per Spokesman-Review coverage dated May 24, 2021, she told the court,

“I know that Larry would still be alive if it were not for me fixing a drink with Benadryl in it so that I would be able to selfishly and cowardly take my life”

Judge Wayman rejected that narrative, stating,

“Your truth doesn’t hold up in light of all the evidence”

The fixed-minimum 30-year term matched the prosecutors’ request. Federal sentences for wire fraud had already placed Lori in custody, while her daughters received probation for their roles in the theft scheme.

Correspondent Keith Morrison framed the story for Dateline viewers. As cited in the Oxygen report, he stated,

“Some stories are not only unforgettable, they’re just too unlikely to believe"

Tonight’s rebroadcast extends that examination, offering Dateline audiences an evidence-driven look at how greed, deception and a potent over-the-counter drug converged to end Larry Isenberg’s life and fracture an Idaho family.

Dateline will stream on Peacock after the broadcast, and past installments, including the 2021 two-hour special, remain available on demand, underscoring the program’s ongoing commitment to long-form true-crime reporting.

