Dateline NBC: Did Louis Bonheur kill LaNell Barsock?

The murder of LaNell Barsock in 2010 led the investigators to and around their initial suspect, Louis Bonheur, and down a journey that was full of surprises. Barsock was found shot to death on the floor of her garage on June 16 and her boyfriend, Louis Bonheur, was arrested in connection to her murder.

However, in a turn of events, Bonheur's alibi at the time of Barsock's murder checked out. He had been at LaNell's mother's home sleeping when LaNell was shot in the back of her head by her ex-girlfriend, La’Rene Austin.

The Dateline NBC episode titled The Breakup showcases LaNell Barsock's case

"A nurse is killed; detectives think they have a suspect until new information redirects them."

Why was Louis Bonheur suspected in LaNell Barsock's murder?

Episode 42 of season 32 chronicles the murder of the 29-year-old nurse based out of Los Angeles, California. LaNell Barsock had been found dead and face down on the floor of her garage in her Rockie Lane home when the authorities responded to a visit by La'Rene Austin at the Los Angeles County Sheriff's station, per Oxygen.

LaNelle had met La'Rene Austin through a post the latter had put on Craigslist for women seeking women, and the two dated briefly. The relationship came to a bitter end as La'Rene reportedly showed up at Barsock's residence and shot her in the head.

However, Austin had fabricated the story of the crime in a way to lead investigating authorities into believing that LaNell's boyfriend, Louis Bonheur, had been behind the murder. The officers from the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Office received Bonheur's name from Austin as she alleged heard him inside LaNell's Palmdale house when she discovered Barsock's body.

The investigations into Louis and LaNell's relationship revealed that they dealt with their share of problems. According to Oxygen, witnesses mentioned that Bonheur often checked Barsock's phone and stalked her at work. The police had also responded to a 911 domestic disturbance at the residence a few months before the murder.

Furthermore, LaNell’s mother, Bobbie Barsock, told the police that the couple had gotten into a violent car chase while LaNell was intending to break up with Louis. In her statement to the authorities, Austin shared that the couple had been undergoing issues with trust as LaNell had been romantically involved with a Sacramento flight nurse named Ike Umuna.

Louis Bonheur had been trying to have LaNell Basrsock get rid of her spare phone which she allegedly used to communicate with her lover. Austin gave the officers an account of the day Bonheur and Barsock mostly spent arguing.

Where was Louis Bonheur during LaNell Barsock's murder?

La'Rene Austin alleged that the argument continued when the women returned home as well. She shared having stepped out for a walk in the park to allow them some space. However, she mentioned returning home around 6:30 p.m. local time and finding LaNell in a pool of her blood.

The investigations proved Louis Bonheur's alibi correct as surveillance cameras showed him at different auto parts stores in the city with Austin’s boyfriend. Louis then headed to Bobbie's home to stay the night.

Catch the latest episode of Dateline NBC episode The Breakup as it airs on NBC on Friday.