Dateline on NBC: Who is Hailey Seel and how did she help in convicting Dana Chandler?

Hailey Seel, daughter of Mike Sisco and Dana Chandler, became a key witness in the prosecution’s efforts. The case surrounding the 2002 double homicide of Mike Sisco and Karen Harkness in Topeka, Kansas, spanned over two decades. It has involved multiple trials, with the most recent developments revisited in Dateline on NBC's Deadly Obsession episode.

According to The Mercury report dated February 24, 2025, Hailey Seel testified that her mother often surveilled the homes of Sisco and Harkness. She also once confronted them in public using derogatory language. At 17, Seel began recording her conversations with Chandler between 2005 and 2009 in an independent attempt to uncover the truth.

A CJ Online report dated December 7, 2018, noted that Hailey Seel told the court she initiated the recordings without police direction. In one recording, she persistently asked her mother to clarify her alibi for the weekend of the murders. These recordings later became pivotal evidence in the courtroom proceedings against Chandler.

At 17, Hailey Seel testified that her parents’ strained relationship caused significant stress for her and her brother, with Dana Chandler often being argumentative

In Dateline on NBC's Deadly Obsession, Hailey Seel emerges as a key figure in the decades-long legal battle surrounding the 2002 double homicide. The case involves the murders of her father, Mike Sisco, and his fiancée, Karen Harkness.

At the time of the murders, Hailey Seel was 17. She testified that her parents’ relationship was filled with tension, which had a direct emotional impact on her and her brother Dustin.

As per The Mercury report dated February 20, 2025, she stated that Chandler was often combative. The hostility between her parents affected their home environment.

In the years following the murders, Hailey Seel began to suspect that her mother may have been involved. According to The Mercury report dated February 24, 2025, Seel testified that Chandler would use visitation time to drive her and Dustin past Sisco and Harkness’ homes. She also recalled an incident after a school play where Chandler confronted the couple, using derogatory language.

This, coupled with other confrontational behaviour, led Hailey Seel to start documenting her interactions with Chandler. Between 2005 and 2009, she secretly recorded multiple phone and in-person conversations without law enforcement prompting, a fact she confirmed in court. As per The Mercury report dated February 24, 2025, Seel said during her testimony:

“I decided that if she was responsible for what happened to my dad and Karen, that I was going to find out.”

Legal proceedings and recorded evidence

As per the CJ Online report dated December 7, 2018, one of the clearer recordings captures Seel pressing Chandler to explain her alibi for the weekend of the murders.

Chandler largely avoided giving direct answers but did mention returning a computer to her former employer’s office on July 6, 2002. Seel’s persistence and strategic questioning in these conversations helped establish gaps in Chandler’s timeline.

Hailey Seel’s efforts came during a time when the case had gone unresolved for years. Dana Chandler was arrested in 2011 and convicted in 2012. However, the Kansas Supreme Court overturned the conviction in 2018 due to prosecutorial misconduct by Jacqie Spradling, who was later disbarred.

A retrial held in 2022 concluded without a verdict, as the jury was unable to reach a unanimous decision. By the time of the third trial in 2025, Seel once again took the stand in court.

She reiterated her independent efforts to gather evidence. She also spoke about her fear for her safety during the legal limbo that followed Chandler’s initial conviction. Seel told Dateline on NBC, in an interview that aired during the April 2025 episode:

“I was afraid for my safety, for sure,”

Broader family tensions and Chandler’s legal defense

The tension between Chandler and her children was further underscored during trial testimony. Seel and Dustin both recalled being subjected to Chandler’s emotional manipulation.

A 1998 custody document presented during the retrial revealed that Seel had once expressed a desire to live with her mother. However, by 2002, she had moved in with her then boyfriend’s family due to ongoing issues at home.

As per the WIBW report dated August 17, 2022, Seel testified that her mother had shown up uninvited at events. One such event was Dustin’s college soccer match, further intensifying their discomfort.

During the 2025 trial, Chandler represented herself after dismissing her legal team. At one point, she cross-examined Hailey Seel directly. According to a CJ Online report dated December 7, 2018, Seel looked her mother in the eye and said:

“I wanted to know if you did it, if you killed my dad or if you hadn't.”

Throughout the exchange, Chandler referred to her daughter as “Mrs. Seel,” emphasizing their distant relationship.

Chandler maintained her innocence and contested the admissibility of the recordings. However, the court ruled against her objection, allowing the evidence. Judge Cheryl Rios overruled the motion, and Chandler, visibly irritated, turned away as the recordings played, as reported by The Mercury on February 24, 2025.

Hailey Seel’s testimony, independent recordings, and consistent cooperation with authorities contributed to the prosecution’s narrative, as detailed in Dateline on NBC. Her unconventional role was instrumental in progressing a case that had been stalled for years.

