Dateline season 34 episode 4: Who was behind Leslie Preer’s murder?

Dateline season 34 episode 4, The Perfect Spring Morning, aired on October 17, 2025. The episode explores the tragic 2001 murder of Leslie Preer.

In 2001, 48-year-old Leslie Preer was discovered dead at home. Her murder gave rise to anxiety along with so many questions, especially since Sandy, her husband, was initially suspected.

The investigation into Leslie Preer’s murder ultimately pointed to Eugene Teodor Gligor. He was arrested after DNA evidence linked him to the crime scene. It brought final closure to the long-unsolved case.

A detailed discussion about Leslie Preer’s murder featured on Dateline

Chevy Chase, Maryland, was taken aback by the 2001 murder of Leslie Preer. That year, on May 2, Leslie did not report to work. When her husband, Carl "Sandy" Preer, and her employer went to see how she was doing, they found her dead in the upstairs shower. The scene had signs of a struggle and blood spattered around the house.

The cause of death was determined to be strangulation and blunt force trauma. Leslie’s husband, Sandy, turned out to be a prime suspect, in the early stages of the investigation. However, DNA evidence soon cleared him, as a male DNA sample found under Leslie’s fingernails did not match Sandy’s.

Sandy was taken off the list of suspects, but the case was still unsolved for more than twenty years. Montgomery County police looked into the case again in 2022 and started using DNA technology.

They analyzed crime scene genetic material with forensic business Othram. Their breakthrough came when they found DNA from Eugene Teodor Gligor, Leslie's daughter Lauren Preer's ex-boyfriend.

Eugene Gligor’s connection to the family

Eugene Gligor knew the Preers. He dated Lauren, Leslie's daughter, in high school. The families lived nearby and had a strong bond. Gligor was mentioned early in the investigation but not pursued until the case was reopened. Lauren was surprised to find that her ex-boyfriend was the killer.

Gligor's DNA was found in a discarded water bottle, and genetic genealogy confirmed the match with the murder scene DNA. This discovery led to his June 2024 arrest. He was charged with first-degree murder and later pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in May 2025.

The emotional toll on the family and community

The Preer family, particularly Leslie’s daughter, Lauren, endured years of uncertainty and emotional turmoil. An unsolved crime and Leslie's husband's suspicions plagued them for nearly two decades. The loss of her mother and learning a former acquaintance was responsible devastated Lauren.

Eugene Gligor apologized in court. He confessed that he was drunk and high at the time of the murder. In August 2025, the court sentenced him to 22 years in prison despite his apologies, giving the Preer family and society closure. Her daughter's persistence and advanced DNA testing brought justice to Leslie's case after years.

The role of DNA technology in solving the case

Genetic genealogy, a strong modern technology, helped solve Leslie Preer's murder. When the case was revived in 2022, police and Othram used crime scene DNA to establish a family tree. Gligor's DNA was found in multiple places in Leslie's home, including under her fingernails, a crucial piece of evidence.

In this example, DNA evidence shows how technology may solve cold cases. Without genetic genealogy, the crime may have gone unsolved longer. Gligor's DNA matched crime scene evidence, and a wasted water bottle proved it. The Preer family finally got justice with his arrest.

Dateline season 34 episode 4 is currently streaming on Peacock, NBC, fuboTV, and other NBC-affiliated platforms.

