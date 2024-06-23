Dexter: Original Sin — Everything we know so far

With Dexter: Original Sin, Showtime is set to bring back the famous anti-hero Dexter Morgan. Officially green-lit in 2023, this upcoming show has generated quite the buzz among fans of the popular show, as it is expected to focus on the origin story of the titular serial killer.

The production of the prequel series started on June 5, 2024. While no release date has yet been announced, fans can expect the vigilante serial killer to hit the screens towards the end of this year or the beginning of next year. As reported by Deadline, Patrick Gibson will play a younger version of Dexter in Dexter: Original Sin.

The potential plot of Dexter: Original Sin

As the 'original sin' in the title itself suggests, this prequel is expected to shed light on the initiation rites of a young Dexter. We already know that unable to cope with the childhood trauma of witnessing his mother's murder, Dexter grows into a sociopathic individual who feels an intense urge to kill.

Under Harry Morgan's expert tutelage, Dexter becomes a vigilante serial killer, targeting those he believes the law has failed to punish adequately. Reportedly set in 1991, Dexter: Original Sin is anticipated to explore the psychological journey of a young Dexter who has just graduated and is about to begin working with the Miami Metro Police Department as a forensic technician.

Since the prequel is set several years before the events depicted in Dexter, one can expect the makers to explore the younger versions of several famous characters from the series. It remains to be seen how well the cast members will play some of TV's most iconic roles.

The cast of Dexter: Original Sin

The titular character will be played by Patrick Gibson, who has already enthralled audiences with his performance in Shadow and Bone and The White Princess. Christian Slater will play Dexter's adoptive father, Harry Moran.

Other cast members include Patrick Dempsey, Molly Brown, and James Martinez, among others. Clyde Phillips and Scott Reynolds, who have both worked as writers for Dexter and Dexter: New Blood, will be working on Dexter: Original Sin as well.

The previous installments of the series

Dexter lives a double life (Image via Showtime)

Dexter, like all vigilantes, lives a double life. By day, he helps the police as a forensic expert, by night, he is a serial killer. The parallel existence of these two sides of Dexter's character has been a major reason for the show's popularity over the years.

Dexter originally ran on Showtime from October 1, 2006, to September 22, 2013. During its impressive 8-season run, it introduced several characters that have become iconic now. However, the show's popularity took a dip after season 4, following the abrupt exit of several characters from the series.

The finale of Dexter shows him allegedly dead, but the very final shots show that that is not the case. Dexter: New Blood (2021) gives the character a somewhat fresh start in life. However, his past catches up with him, and in the finale of this series, called Remember the Monsters?, Dexter is forced to make a bold decision that will resolve the conflict between his two personas.

The finale of Dexter: New Blood left many fans wondering about the future of the series. While some expressed frustration with the dark turn the finale took, others speculated if a prequel series delving into the past of a young Dexter would be possible. It seems Showtime has heard their wish. Going back by several years in the story, Dexter: Original Sin has the chance to bring to light several aspects of this character.