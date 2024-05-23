Who is Patrick Gibson? All about the protagonist of Dexter prequel series 

The epic Showtime series that is Dexter first aired way back in October 2006, and ran for a total of 8 highly entertaining seasons. Delving into the story of a highly skilled murderous vigilante who works with the Miami Police Department, the series became an all-time classic, and ended on a surreal note with rumors of a 9th season up in the air.

Dexter eventually received a New Blood spinoff which saw Michael C. Hall reprise the iconic role that made the series such a huge success in the first place. Regardless, there is little doubt that Dexter offered the potential of a prequel series as well, considering fans were always curious about how the justice-minded murderer became the careful killer that they saw and loved.

Those wishes have finally been heeded, years later, with Patrick Gibson set to play the role of a younger titular character. TV legend Michael Slater joins in as his adoptive father, with the series to delve into Dexter’s childhood traumas.

Showtime’s Dexter to get prequel series via Paramount+, stars Patrick Gibson

Expand Tweet

Fans are bound to be, and have every right to be worried about whether Gibson is able to do justice to a role that they fell in love with, all those years earlier. However, they must not fret, considering the 29-year-old is perfectly capable of pulling off serious and iconic roles.

Previously seen in multiple hit TV projects such as Shadow and Bone and The OA, and made his debut back in 2009 with The Tudors. He made his film debut way back in 2012 with What Richard Did, albeit with a minor role. Recent projects that Gibson has been a part of include hits such as The Portable Door and Good Girl Jane, and was also a part of Property of the State.

Hence, while Gibson started off as a child actor, he has arguably been allotted the biggest role of his career in the form of the Dexter spinoff.

While fans are bound to be worried, the success of the source material as well as the fact that the series will be delving into a hugely-nostalgic character means that Gibson has every chance of making the portrayal his own.

The spinoff is set in 1991, and will kick off with a 10-episode season in which Dexter will be seen transitioning from a mundane student, to the ridiculously-trained killer that he eventually became. While the role of his adoptive father was played by James Remar in New Blood, Slater will be playing the role in the prequel.

Of course, fans are bound to be excited with this piece of information, with Slater himself boasting of an utterly impressive TV portfolio. Having starred in projects such as Mr. Robot, Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves, and Interview with the Vampire, the veteran actor is set to play a kind of role he seems ideal for.

Dexter’s adoptive father forces the innocent child, whose real father is killed, to be a murderous vigilante who targets criminals who escape the justice system. A highly-disturbed individual, Slater’s casting appears to be the biggest source of optimism for fans, as things stand.

While the original series is available on Amazon Prime, no release date for its prequel spinoff has been revealed thus far.