WATCH: Smilla Sundell, Natalia Diachkova, Akbar Abdullaev, Halil Amir get their final pleasantries before showtime ONE Fight Night 22

There was nothing, but respect between fighters as they went face-to-face for the final time before stepping inside the ring at ONE Fight Night 22.

On Friday, May 3, ONE Championship will deliver another loaded night of fights on Amazon Prime Video, emanating from the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

In the main event of the evening, Natalie Diachkova will attempt to kickstart a new era in the ONE women's strawweight Muay Thai division as she guns for her first 26 pounds of gold against Swedish teen phenom Smilla Sundell.

Also engaging in some pleasantries during the ceremonial weigh-ins on Thursday were Turkish standout Halil Amir and his undefeated opposition Akbar Abdullaev. Stepping into the ring with identical 10-0 records in mixed martial arts, two of MMA's biggest knockout artists will throw down in a fight that could have major ONE world title implications.

Also scheduled to go down at ONE Fight Night 22 is a massive lightweight Muay Thai clash between two streaking contenders with serious knockout power. Thai star Sinsamut Klinmee is determined to get another crack at former two-sport king Regian Eersel, but to do so, he'll have to go through Russian sensation Dmitry Menshikov.

Making his promotional debut in January 2023, Menshikov is coming off of back-to-back KOs against Rungrawee Sitsongpeenong and Mouhcine Chafi. With a win over Sinsamut, he could potentially position himself for his own rematch with Regian Eersel.

Also returning to action is former ONE bantamweight kickboxing world champion Hiroki Akimoto who meets former K-1 world champion Wei Rui who will be making his first appearance under the ONE banner.

ONE Championship fans in the United States and Canada can watch ONE Fight Night 22 live and for free via Amazon Prime Video in U.S. primetime on Friday, May 3.