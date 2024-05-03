Sinsamut explains why a potential trilogy with Regian Eersel will go differently: "Everything will change for the better"

Thai superstar and former ONE world title challenger Sinsamut Klinmee believes his game has evolved enough to the point that, if he were to rematch former two-sport king 'The Immortal' Regian Eersel, their third encounter would be starkly different from their first two bouts.

Sinsamut lost a five-round split decision to Eersel in October 2022 and then fought the Dutch-Surinamese fighter again in March 2023 only to lose via fourth-round knockout.

Speaking to Sportskeeda MMA in an exclusive interview, Sinsamut says a third fight with Eersel would no doubt produce a very different result.

The Bangkok native said:

"I think everything will change this time, for the third time. I have had a sports science coach to look after my physical health, like the muscle training and stuff. I think everything will change for the better. I would like to win this time, especially when I consider the changes [I made]. It should change something."

Before he can even think of a third fight with Eersel, Sinsamut needs to get past another former ONE world title challenger this weekend.

Sinsamut is set to lock horns with Russian KO artist Dmitry Menshikov at ONE Fight Night 22: Sundell vs. Diachkova on Prime Video.

The event broadcasts live from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live and absolutely free on Friday, May 3, U.S. primetime, with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

Sinsamut Klinmee on facing Regian Eersel: "My dream match remains the same"

Whether or not the ONE world title is on the line, Thai superstar Sinsamut Klinmee says his dream has always been to finally beat Dutch-Surinamese tormentor 'The Immortal' Regian Eersel.

The 28-year-old Thai proponent is seeking a third fight with Eersel, and he could very well get it with a victory this weekend over Dmitry Menshikov.

He told Sportskeeda:

"Of course, my dream match remains the same -- Regian Eersel. Winning against him has always been my dream."