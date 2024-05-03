"This fight will show who's better" - Sinsamut on lightweight Muay Thai duel vs 'dangerous' Dmitry Menshikov

Two-time ONE world title challenger Sinsamut Klinmee knows his road to gold could receive a massive boost if he beats Dmitry Menshikov at ONE Fight Night 22. As such, he's all fired up to bring his A-game into the key fixture.

The Venum Training Camp product goes toe-to-toe with the Russian knockout specialist in one of several cracking bouts lined up for the May 3 bill inside the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Speaking during a pre-fight interview with Sportsmanor, he offered:

"I know Dmitry is a very dangerous fighter. He's a very good fighter, and I'm very excited to face him. I think it's very challenging for me, and this fight will show who's better than who."

Watch the full interview here:

Like Sinsamut, Menshikov is eager to get his redemption fight against Regian Eersel out of the way. With that in mind, the lifelong Muay Thai artist views this contest as a possible world title eliminator showdown.

Besides two back-to-back defeats against 'The Immortal,' the 28-year-old has posted four victories against Nieky Holzken, Victor Teixeira, Mouhcine Chafi, and Liam Nolan.

Victory number five could be in the making, should he have his weapons ready to test Menshikov's defense come ONE Fight Night 22.

Danial Williams believes Sinsamut's unreal athleticism separates him from the rest

The Thai athlete has built a solid fanbase since strutting his stuff inside the ONE Championship Circle. This includes three-sport superstar 'Mini T' Danial Williams.

The Australian athlete is in awe of the Thai's combination of pace and knockout power. Most importantly, he says the Thai's willingness to fight makes him a must-watch athlete.

He had this to say in an interview with Sportskeeda MMA:

"Can't say much about Dmitry, but man, Sinsamut has impressed all the time. His size, power, and that touch of speed, it's such a good combination to have, you know. [He] always puts on a show, and I think that's what we can expect when he returns."

North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription can catch the entire ONE Fight Night 22 card live and for free in U.S. primetime this Friday, May 3.