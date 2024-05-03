How to watch ONE Fight Night 22: Sundell vs. Diachkova on Prime Video 

ONE's fifth Amazon card of 2024, ONE Fight Night 22: Sundell vs Diachkova, is finally upon us, headlined by two fierce female strikers.

This magnificent 11-fight card will feature super-charged bouts of mixed martial arts, Muay Thai, kickboxing, and submission grappling mayhem inside the fabled grounds of Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, this Friday, May 3, live on US Primetime.

The world's largest martial arts organization's star-studded events are more accessible than ever, available to over 190 countries (and counting). Every combat sports fan can be part of the action in the comfort of their own homes via television, tablet, computer, or any mobile device.

As always, ONE Fight Night 22 is free for active Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada. Check out the timeslots:

3 May 8:00 PM EDT - New York

3 May 5:00 PM EDT - Los Angeles

3 May 8:00 PM EDT - Toronto

3 May 5:00PM EDT - Vancouver

Over in Asia, the full broadcast of ONE Fight Night 22 begins at 8:00 am Singaporean Standard Time (SGT) on Saturday, May 4, 2024.

In selected countries, the full event will be broadcast live on ONE Championship's digital platforms (watchonefc.com, ONE's YouTube, and ONE's Facebook).

To confirm the full and updated broadcast of ONE Fight Night 22 in your country, make sure to visit watch.onefc.com for your local listings.

What's at stake at ONE Fight Night 22?

In a shocking twist of events, Smilla Sundell lost her women's strawweight Muay Thai world title on the scales after coming in 1.5 pounds over the weight limit. As a result, only Natalia Diachkova will be eligible to win the title, and the match will proceed at catchweight (126.5 pounds).

In the co-main event, undefeated knockout artists Halil Amir and Akbar Abdullaev will lock horns to see who will enter the featherweight MMA division's top 5.

Former lightweight Muay Thai title challengers Sinsamut Klinmee and Dmitry Menshikov will also go at it to determine who deserves a rematch with lightweight Muay Thai king Regian Eersel.

Here's the full line-up of matches for ONE Fight Night 22: