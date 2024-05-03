"One belt is not enough" - Natalia Diachkova calls dibs on Jackie Buntan-Anissa Meksen winner if she beats Smilla Sundell

Natalia Diachkova is envisioning to own not just one but two ONE world titles before this year ends.

After a 4-0 rampage in the world's largest martial arts organization, 'Karelian Lynx' has earned herself a date with destiny against Smilla Sundell this Friday at ONE Fight Night 22.

Sundell was stripped of her women's strawweight Muay Thai world title after missing weight, but Diachkova will still be eligible to win the vacant belt. The match will now be contested at catchweight (126.5 pounds).

While the Russian says her full focus will be on winning 26 pounds of gold at Lumpinee Stadium, she also can't help but weigh in on the introduction of the inaugural women's strawweight kickboxing world title.

Speaking to the South China Morning Post in her pre-event interview, the Russian made it clear she got dibs on the winner of Jackie Buntan versus Anissa Meksen at ONE Fight Night 23 on July 5.

"I'm feeling great about the fight. It's great they're [introducing a new] kickboxing belt as well. For me, I think it's going to be good to take the second belt as well. It's pretty good to put them on my shoulders. It's good for the balance. If it's just one [belt], it's not enough so I need to get the second one too."

Watch Natalia Diachkova's full SCMP MMA interview:

Natalia Diachkova ready to seize the 'biggest event' of her career

While her two-sport aspirations seem justified, Natalia Diachkova will first have to prove herself before getting the opportunity.

After all, she'll be taking on a 19-year-old striking prodigy with seemingly no weaknesses in her game.

In the same interview, the Russian challenger described her clash with Sundell as the most important bout of her career by far.

"I'm feeling great and I'm really happy to be here. I'm feeling good about the fight, like how I felt with all my previous fights. I think this is going to be the biggest event in my life and my sporting [career]."