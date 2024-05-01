"It will be a tough fight" - Smilla Sundell anticipating a five-round war of attrition with Natalia Diachkova

ONE women's strawweight Muay Thai world champion Smilla Sundell expects to be in for the fight of her life against the red-hot Natalia Diachkova.

This Friday, in the curtain closer of ONE Fight Night 22, 'The Hurricane' will look to keep her 26 pounds of gold inside the hallowed grounds of 'The Mecca of Muay Thai', Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Smilla Sundell, though, knows the task at hand will be much easier said than done. On the other end of the ring will be the Russian destroyer, who came out like a rocket and blasted through her first four opponents under the ONE banner.

Diachkova brings forth a menacing style of in-your-face non-stop action. 'Karelian Lynx' is as aggressive as it gets, and will enter this matchup with the utmost confidence.

As such, Sundell knows a performance anything short of her A-game will be unacceptable against a formidable challenger.

The 19-year-old Swedish standout told ONE:

"Hopefully, [I'll get] a finish. But it's hard to say because I think Natalia can go all five rounds. It will be a tough fight."

Prime Video subscribers in North America can watch ONE Fight Night 22 free of charge, as it happens live on US primetime on May 3.

Natalia Diachkova remains fearless ahead of Smilla Sundell clash

Truth be told, Smilla Sundell is one of the most frightening world champions in the promotion. Her towering physical gifts and prodigious striking arsenal have made her a bane for anyone in women's strawweight Muay Thai ranks.

Then again, Diachkova doesn't seem fazed and believes she'll be the one to end 'The Hurricane's' reign of terror. The Russian challenger told ONE:

"I don't dwell on this at all. I am not scared, I am excited and happy. All I want is to get into the ring with her to see what is so interesting about her, what everyone is talking about."